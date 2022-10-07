After switching fields because of electrical issues, Westside gets past Kearney

Lock, stock and barrel, except for the fireworks, they picked up the Omaha Westside homecoming game and moved it to Papillion-La Vista South.

Out of fear there could have been a real explosion at Westside’s Phelps Field.

Barely 90 seconds into the second half, with Westside leading Kearney 21-7, school officials stopped the game.

As Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas explained, smoke was noticed in an electrical panel in the men’s restroom in the stadium’s north plaza. Omaha Fire was called. It was determined that the stadium lights were connected to a transformer in the restroom and if left on, there was a possibility that within 20 minutes the transformer would blow.

Quickly, Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman worked the phones. Only one call was needed, to Papillion-La Vista South Athletic Director Jeremy VanAckeren. Foundation Field was dark Friday night. VanAckeren had just left the school from Papio South hosting a nationally televised volleyball event, but willingly came back to open the stadium and some Titan football players helped him in setting up the field.

“We can’t thank Papillion-La Vista South enough,’’ Kerkman said.

Kearney had its two team busses. Westside had to use players’ parents carpooling. But everybody made it to Sarpy County and the game resumed after a delay of an hour.

Kearney coach Brandon Cool said he never experienced a similar situation of needing to shift sites during a game. Bearcats Athletic Director Ryan Hogue said it happened when he was at Broken Bow when there was a light failure at Gibbon and the game finished at Wood River.

The change in field didn’t change the Westside mojo. The state’s No. 4 team (6-1) scored on the drive it was about to start at Phelps. It went on to a 42-14 win that was a bounceback after losing last week at North Platte.

“We were in the locker room and our coach came in and told us what was going to happen, that we’re going to go to Papio South to finish the game right now,’’ Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac said, who finished with five total touchdowns. “I think all of us were pretty happy about that. We didn't want to cancel or postpone the game.”

Westside coach Paul Limongi said he heard on his headset that Brad Metzler, the school’s dean of students, was on the field and his thought was that there was a streaker or something like that.

“I couldn’t believe it,’’ Limongi said. “And then our resource officer came on and said we gotta go. Gotta go quick.”

Rezac ran for three touchdowns and threw scoring passes to Jahmez Ross and Jaylen Lloyd. Ross got the other touchdown as he and Rezac each were 100-yard rushers and Rezac threw for about 200.

“This was a statement game, and we responded to the challenge,’’ Rezac said. “Coach challenged us that we weren’t tough enough. We were not the best team on the field last week. So everybody since 9:30 (p.m.) last week was ready for this game.”

No. 7 Kearney (5-2) dropped its second straight game. Treyven Beckman threw for both Bearcat touchdowns and more than 260 yards.

As for the fireworks? They were shot off as the crowd headed for the exits or for Papillion. They’ll not forget this homecoming night at Westside.

Kearney (5-2);0;7;7;0--14

At Omaha Westside (6-1);7;14;14;7--42

OW: Anthony Rezac 12 run (Tristan Alvano kick)

OW: Jahmez Ross 10 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

OW: Jaylen Lloyd 85 pass from Rezax (Alvano kick)

K: Zander Reuling 17 pass from Treyven Beckman (Jake Kracl kick)

OW: Rezac 9 run (Alvano kick)

K: Karter Lee 39 pass from Beckman (Kracl kick)

OW: Ross 5 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Rezac 3 run (Alvano kick)

Next week’s peek

On Thursday, it’s Westside hosting Millard South (4-3), which has been revived with the return of quarterback Cam Kozeal. Millard West plays Lincoln Southwest at Seacrest Field.

Grand Island’s first of back-to-back trips to Kinnick Stadium will be on Friday to take on Omaha North. Also on Friday will be Bennington against Elkhorn North in a 4 p.m. matinee game at Elkhorn Stadium and Omaha Roncalli visiting Ashland-Greenwood in a top-five Class C-1 matchup.

Lincoln NW scrubs varsity basketball

First-year Lincoln Northwest will not play their varsity boys and girls basketball schedules this winter.

“We have learned valuable lessons during our fall sports season that we carry with us as we navigate the rest of our first year,” Falcons Athletic Director Rob Psencik said in a news release. “Putting student safety first, we are taking this unique opportunity to start slow and build our teams and players’ experience. By focusing on the junior varsity, reserve and freshmen level, we can focus on developing our young players. Next year, we will have competitive varsity teams for both boys and girls basketball.”