After transferring to Lewis Central, Brayden Loftin caught lots of passes and lots of attention

During his sophomore year at Millard North, Brayden Loftin realized that his dream of playing college football could be a reality. Then the tight end’s route changed a bit.
He transferred to Omaha Burke before the 2020 season, then the pandemic hit. The Omaha Public Schools canceled the fall football season.
The three-star prospect didn’t want to be sidelined; he wanted colleges to see him.
“I was looking for a place that I was going to get noticed,” Loftin said. “And a place that we were going to win some games and a place that I could get some good playing time in and show what I can do.”
Soon after, he found a home at Council Bluffs Lewis Central. The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder caught 26 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals. The only player with more catches on the team was future Husker Thomas Fidone.
“I think from the first day that we met him and got him on campus (I knew he had potential),” coach Justin Kammrad said. “He had an ability to come in and sort of merge and gel with the guys on the team. From an athletic standpoint, he has a lot of things you just can’t coach. That’s the measurables. That’s the speed.”
Colleges noticed, too, including Kansas State.
“I’ve been playing football for my whole life, literally since I could walk,” Loftin said. “My dad played at Iowa, and we are a huge football family. I’ve always loved football.
“Playing college football has been a goal of mine for a long, long time. It’s always just something that I wanted to do.”
That dream will continue at K-State after he committed to the school June 22.
“They’ve always been great guys and have always supported me,” Loftin said of the Wildcats. “They’ve been high on my list for a long time.”
His coach said Loftin’s desire to keep improving will be one of his strongest assets at the next level.
“I think (he’ll do well) just from the simple fact that he’s put in the time and he’s dedicated himself to become better,” Kammrad said. “On the football field, he does a lot of different things. He participated in track and field this spring and really got a lot faster, which obviously helped him with his testing and going to college.
“I think he’s going to work his tail off.”
Loftin recently picked up a new hobby, too: golf.
Though the hard hitting on the gridiron and an afternoon on the links are quite different, Loftin learned one lesson from his time on the course.
“When things go wrong, you have to compose yourself, stay calm,” he said.
Not much different from what he did when plans changed last season.
When asked what he was most excited about in the future, Loftin said the ability to keep playing the game he loves.
“I’m just looking forward to getting the opportunity to continue to play ball,” he said. “It’s something that I love, something I love doing every single day. Having the opportunity to continue that is something that I cherish.”