After transferring to Lewis Central, Brayden Loftin caught lots of passes and lots of attention

“I’ve been playing football for my whole life, literally since I could walk,” Loftin said. “My dad played at Iowa, and we are a huge football family. I’ve always loved football.

“Playing college football has been a goal of mine for a long, long time. It’s always just something that I wanted to do.”

That dream will continue at K-State after he committed to the school June 22.

“They’ve always been great guys and have always supported me,” Loftin said of the Wildcats. “They’ve been high on my list for a long time.”

His coach said Loftin’s desire to keep improving will be one of his strongest assets at the next level.

“I think (he’ll do well) just from the simple fact that he’s put in the time and he’s dedicated himself to become better,” Kammrad said. “On the football field, he does a lot of different things. He participated in track and field this spring and really got a lot faster, which obviously helped him with his testing and going to college.

“I think he’s going to work his tail off.”

Loftin recently picked up a new hobby, too: golf.