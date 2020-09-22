After two close losses, Bellevue East wins nail-biter against Bennington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a pair of stinging walk-off losses last week, Bellevue East demonstrated Monday night how it has grown from those setbacks with a 7-4 victory over Bennington.

The Chieftains needed one more strike to defeat Elkhorn South on Sept. 16, but the Storm came up with an extra-base hit to win 3-2. Roughly 40 hours later East was in the same position with Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, only to lose 7-5 on the last pitch.

“We’ve had a couple of close losses, but both of those helped us learn what we need to do in some of those late-game situations,” East coach Casie Onken said. “We needed to stay strong in the circle and stay with the strengths and maybe not go with what you’re supposed to do in those situations but go with what’s been working.”

That’s precisely what the ninth-ranked Chieftains did to the Class B No. 6-ranked Badgers before an estimated crowd of 150 at Bennington. The Badgers took a 1-0 lead when outfielder Madalyn Elwood led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left field.

Chieftains ace Katie Cunningham then walked two of the next three batters before getting out of the inning with the first two of her 11 strikeouts.