After two close losses, Bellevue East wins nail-biter against Bennington

After a pair of stinging walk-off losses last week, Bellevue East demonstrated Monday night how it has grown from those setbacks with a 7-4 victory over Bennington.
The Chieftains needed one more strike to defeat Elkhorn South on Sept. 16, but the Storm came up with an extra-base hit to win 3-2. Roughly 40 hours later East was in the same position with Class A No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, only to lose 7-5 on the last pitch.
“We’ve had a couple of close losses, but both of those helped us learn what we need to do in some of those late-game situations,” East coach Casie Onken said. “We needed to stay strong in the circle and stay with the strengths and maybe not go with what you’re supposed to do in those situations but go with what’s been working.”
That’s precisely what the ninth-ranked Chieftains did to the Class B No. 6-ranked Badgers before an estimated crowd of 150 at Bennington. The Badgers took a 1-0 lead when outfielder Madalyn Elwood led off the bottom of the first with a home run to left field.
Chieftains ace Katie Cunningham then walked two of the next three batters before getting out of the inning with the first two of her 11 strikeouts.
East took its first lead in the top of the third when catcher Atiana Rodriguez hit a two-run home run to center field. Chieftains first baseman Reese Floro followed with a home run of her own, this one leaving the yard over the left field fence for a 3-1 East lead.
Bennington battled back with one run in the bottom of the third off back-to-back doubles by Elwood and Taylor Colvert before scoring twice in the fourth to regain the lead at 4-3.
After Maddie Scobee led off with a walk, Hailee Peterson laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Scobee to second. First baseman Marisa Boever then singled before a first-pitch single to short right field by Colvert brought home Scobee and Boever.
Using the small ball game more effectively in their third meeting with the Chieftains this season is something Badgers coach Landon Blanchard wanted to do.
“We knew we were going to have a battle on our hands because they’d already beaten us twice this season,” Blanchard said. “Bellevue East is always a really good test for us, and being in these close-game situations is helping us grow.”
Onken saw similar progress from the Chieftains after they erased their second deficit of the game with a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Cunningham hit East’s third home run of the game to produce the tying and game-winning RBIs before Samantha Reding and Rodriguez collected RBIs in the sixth.
“We haven’t had a lot of those come-from-behind situations or going back and forth like we did tonight,” Onken said. “We’ve been waiting for everything to start coming together, and tonight some of the bats that have been struggling were starting to come around.”
