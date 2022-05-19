After up and down season, Arlington's Kailynn Gubbels wins Class B 300 hurdles

Kailynn Gubbels has been on a track since she could barely walk. The senior has quite literally grown up on the track in Arlington and she’s also no stranger to the state meet — both as a spectator and an athlete.

But Thursday was her last time on the track inside Burke Stadium.

“It truly means the world to me and this event is something I’ve looked up to ever since I was little,” Gubbels said. “My dad (Steven) has been the Arlington track coach for over 20 years so I grew up going to track practices and I’ve been here since I was little.

“My brother (Ethan) competed here before too, so being here is always a dream come true. Finishing with a medal makes it even more special.”

Thursday afternoon was indeed special for Gubbels as she improved on her record in the Class B 100 meter hurdles. The senior finished in 14.54, beating her previous mark of 14.59

“I was honestly not expecting it at all,” Gubbels said of breaking the record. “I’ve been up and down on my times this year and it’s been hard coming off an injury in the winter. I was just going to run my race and whatever time came with it would come with it. I was just completely shocked and beyond blessed.”

She followed up with a win in the 300 hurdles on the hot afternoon.

It’s been an up-and-down season and Thursday was no different. Coming into this year’s state meet, it’d be hard to bet against the Arlington senior in the high jump. She posted a state-best 5-7.1/2 this year. However, she didn't place. Didn't clear her first height

It was nowhere near the result Gubbels had hoped for, but she had to quickly put that in the rearview mirror.

“It was definitely tough at first,” she said. “I didn’t do as well as I wanted in the high jump, but I took it as God had other plans for me. He wanted me to save my legs and then I was able to break my own record in the 100 hurdles.”

Gubbels said that slow start only served as motivation heading into the afternoon. Coming into this event she wanted to focus on what she could control, which is exactly what she did.

“Coming into yesterday I just wanted to stay clean this week,” Gubbels said. “Clean over the hurdles, be fast, stay clean and qualify for the finals. That’s all I cared about. I just wanted to do what I know best and I’m extremely proud of the way I responded.”

And after losing a year to COVID and having to recover from an injury this past winter, standing back atop the podium felt that much more rewarding.

Standing back in the same spot that a young Kailynn Gubbels always wanted to be in.

“Not having a sophomore year because of COVID, I put in a lot of work and I kept training,” she said. “I got stronger and it definitely showed last year, and then I got injured. So this year was all about getting back to where I was and I did that today.

“Especially with this being my senior year too and with how much this place means to me, it’s very special. I’m very proud of myself.”

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.