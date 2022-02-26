 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Ahnica Russell-Brown scores 15 as Bellevue West defeats Omaha Marian in district semifinal

Bellevue West defeated Omaha Marian 54-47 on Saturday in a B-6 district semifinal.

The 17-6 Thunderbirds advance to the district final Tuesday night.

Ahnica Russell-Brown scored 15 points to pace Bellevue West while Taryn Wharton and Dani Peterson each had 10.

Olivia Heinert scored 12 to lead the Crusaders, who finish the season 8-14.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

