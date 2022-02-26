Ahnica Russell-Brown scores 15 as Bellevue West defeats Omaha Marian in district semifinal

Bellevue West defeated Omaha Marian 54-47 on Saturday in a B-6 district semifinal.
The 17-6 Thunderbirds advance to the district final Tuesday night.
Ahnica Russell-Brown scored 15 points to pace Bellevue West while Taryn Wharton and Dani Peterson each had 10.
Olivia Heinert scored 12 to lead the Crusaders, who finish the season 8-14.
