Alexis Markowski scores 25 in Boost Mobile Metro All-Star girls basketball game

Nebraska-bound Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the first half of Thursday night’s Boost Mobile Metro All-Star girls basketball game at Bellevue East.

Her team won 94-91, a scoring record for the game. She and Xavier-bound Aanaya Harris of Omaha Burke, who had 22 points, were named the game’s MVPs.

Year-end honors went to Aryannah Harrison of Omaha Marian for the top Class A senior player (Grace Cave of Weeping Water for the top Class B-C-D player (Mike Kroupa of Omaha Central for Class A coaching and Ann Prince of Elkhorn North for Class B-C-D coaching.

The boys game is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bellevue East. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students.

Whites: Alexis Markowski (Lincoln Pius X) 25, Jillian Aschoff (Pius X) 10, Miriam Miller (Pius X) 6, Rachel Culhane (Omaha Gross) 2, Theodosia Mba (Gross) 12, CeCe Behrens (Omaha Skutt) 7, Grace Cave (Weeping Water) 6, Charli Earth (Fremont) 7, Kyra Fischer (South Sioux City) 3, Kaysia Woods (Lincoln High) 14, Tia Murray (Elkhorn) 2.