Alexis Markowski's record-setting performance leads Lincoln Pius X past Fremont
BASKETBALL

LINCOLN — Alexis Markowski scored a school-record 42 points Saturday to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 79-67 win over Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final.

Markowski, a Nebraska signee, scored 22 in the first half and 20 in the second. She also pulled down 22 rebounds.

Top-ranked Pius moved to 6-0 while the second-ranked Tigers fell to 8-2.

