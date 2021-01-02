Alexis Markowski's record-setting performance leads Lincoln Pius X past Fremont

LINCOLN — Alexis Markowski scored a school-record 42 points Saturday to lead Lincoln Pius X to a 79-67 win over Fremont in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final.
Markowski, a Nebraska signee, scored 22 in the first half and 20 in the second. She also pulled down 22 rebounds.
Top-ranked Pius moved to 6-0 while the second-ranked Tigers fell to 8-2.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH