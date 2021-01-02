Alexis Markowski's 'unstoppable' performance leads Lincoln Pius X past Fremont

“I told my teammates that losing was not an option,” she said. “We got a few stops and our offense started rolling.”

Consecutive 3-pointers by Miriam Miller and Lily Hodge quickly trimmed the Tigers’ lead to one. Two baskets and two free throws by Markowski and a basket by Miller stretched the Pius run to 14-0.

“When they hit those back-to-back threes, it got them going,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “Credit to those two girls because they weren’t afraid to step up and take those shots.”

The win in the tourney final at Lincoln Northeast was the second by Pius over Fremont in 11 days. The Thunderbolts defeated the visiting Tigers 66-62 on Dec. 22.

“We missed some free throws down the stretch and that hurt us,” Flynn said. “And we needed to figure out a way to somehow stop Markowski.”

The teams battled through a high-scoring first half, with Fremont carrying a 41-38 advantage into the locker room. The Tigers sank 10 of 15 3-point attempts in the opening half and were 15 of 30 from the field.

“That first half was a track meet,” Psota said. “But I felt pretty good that we were only down by three after they’d made all those 3-pointers.”