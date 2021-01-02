Alexis Markowski's 'unstoppable' performance leads Lincoln Pius X past Fremont

LINCOLN — A record-setting performance by Alexis Markowski led Lincoln Pius X to victory Saturday in the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament final.
The 6-foot-3 senior scored a school-record 42 points and had 22 rebounds in a 79-67 win over Fremont. Markowski, a Nebraska women's basketball signee, broke the mark of 38 set by Jennifer Charleston during the 1988-89 season.
“It’s kind of surreal,” she said. “My teammates do such a good job of finding me.”
Markowski, who scored 37 in a semifinal win Thursday over Lincoln East, had 22 in the first half and 20 in the second. She scored 11 in the fourth quarter as the top-ranked Thunderbolts rallied from a seven-point deficit.
“She’s been really unstoppable,” Pius coach Ryan Psota said. “As a senior, she knows this is her last chance.”
The second-ranked Tigers grabbed their biggest lead at 65-58 with six minutes left after a layup by Iowa pledge Taylor McCabe. Pius then outscored Fremont 21-2 the rest of the way to move their record to 6-0.
“I wish I could say that I had a magical speech,” Psota said. “I just knew that we had to get some stops.”
Markowski also had something to say after the Thunderbolts called a timeout while staring at that seven-point deficit.
“I told my teammates that losing was not an option,” she said. “We got a few stops and our offense started rolling.”
Consecutive 3-pointers by Miriam Miller and Lily Hodge quickly trimmed the Tigers’ lead to one. Two baskets and two free throws by Markowski and a basket by Miller stretched the Pius run to 14-0.
“When they hit those back-to-back threes, it got them going,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “Credit to those two girls because they weren’t afraid to step up and take those shots.”
The win in the tourney final at Lincoln Northeast was the second by Pius over Fremont in 11 days. The Thunderbolts defeated the visiting Tigers 66-62 on Dec. 22.
“We missed some free throws down the stretch and that hurt us,” Flynn said. “And we needed to figure out a way to somehow stop Markowski.”
The teams battled through a high-scoring first half, with Fremont carrying a 41-38 advantage into the locker room. The Tigers sank 10 of 15 3-point attempts in the opening half and were 15 of 30 from the field.
“That first half was a track meet,” Psota said. “But I felt pretty good that we were only down by three after they’d made all those 3-pointers.”
McCabe, a first-team All-Nebraska selection, scored 17 in the first half but was held to two in the second. She was shadowed much of the game by Miller, who scored 23 for the Thunderbolts.
“She had a great game for us,” Psota said. “Especially after chasing Taylor around most of the time.”
Macy Bryant led Fremont with 20 points. McCabe finished with 19 and Charli Earth added 17 for the 8-2 Tigers.
It’s possible the two teams will meet one more time this season at the state tournament. Pius is the defending Class A champion.
“The way we played today, I think we could have beaten every other team in the state,” Flynn said. “Hopefully we get one more crack at them.”
Fremont (8-2)................17 24 16 10—67
Lincoln Pius X (6-0)........20 18 17 24—79
F: Taylor McCabe 19, Bella Keaton 6, McKenna Murphy 3, Sarah Shepard 2, Charli Earth 17, Macy Bryant 20.
LPX: Lily Hodge 6, Miriam Miller 23, Jillian Aschoff 2, Adison Markowski 4, Charlee Hagedorn 2, Alexis Markowski 42.
