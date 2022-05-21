 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

All-Class gold medalists at the 2022 Nebraska state track and field meet

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the All-Class gold medalists for the 2022 Nebraska high school state track and field meet.

* * *

Boys

Gregg McBride team champion: Fremont 76

100: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 10.54

200: Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 21.33

400: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42

800: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32

600: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:16.34

3,200: Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:16.05

110 hurdles: Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46

300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46

400 relay: Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins, LJ Richardson), 41.69

1,600 relay: Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker), 3:22.68

3,200 relay: Fremont (Tyson Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor), 7:48.81

Shot: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5

Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 185-6

High jump: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6‑10

Long jump: Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5.75

Triple jump: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 50-3.5

Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fremont, 15-0

Girls

Gregg McBride team champion: Omaha Westside 63

100: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.64

200: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 23.74

400: Sadie Millard, Millard West, 56.8

800: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16

100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.33

300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 43.65

600: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:51.7

3,200: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:27.74

400 relay: Lincoln High ( SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, Dajaz DeFrand), 47.53

1,600 relay: Fremont (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason), 3:59.39

3,200 relay: Fremont (Taylor McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon), 9:17.34

Shot: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia‑Loup City, 47-5.25

Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6

High jump: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-8

Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19‑6.25

Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 39-7

Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, Papilion-La Vista South, 12-6

stu.pospisil@owh.com

