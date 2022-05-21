All-Class gold medalists at the 2022 Nebraska state track and field meet

Here are the All-Class gold medalists for the 2022 Nebraska high school state track and field meet.
Boys
Gregg McBride team champion: Fremont 76
100: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 10.54
200: Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 21.33
400: Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42
800: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 1:52.32
600: Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South, 4:16.34
3,200: Carson Noecker, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 9:16.05
110 hurdles: Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46
300 hurdles: Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46
400 relay: Bellevue West (Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins, LJ Richardson), 41.69
1,600 relay: Fremont (Micah Moore, Drew Sellon, Braden Taylor, Tyson Baker), 3:22.68
3,200 relay: Fremont (Tyson Baker, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Nolan Miller, Braden Taylor), 7:48.81
Shot: Matt Rink, Lincoln Southwest, 58-5
Discus: Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South, 185-6
High jump: Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6‑10
Long jump: Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5.75
Triple jump: Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central, 50-3.5
Pole vault: Drew Sellon, Fremont, 15-0
Girls
Gregg McBride team champion: Omaha Westside 63
100: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 11.64
200: Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High, 23.74
400: Sadie Millard, Millard West, 56.8
800: Stella Miner, Omaha Westside, 2:10.16
100 hurdles: Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran, 14.33
300 hurdles: Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X, 43.65
600: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 4:51.7
3,200: Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South, 10:27.74
400 relay: Lincoln High ( SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, Dajaz DeFrand), 47.53
1,600 relay: Fremont (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Lucy Dillon, Tania Gleason), 3:59.39
3,200 relay: Fremont (Taylor McCabe, Mattie Dalton, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon), 9:17.34
Shot: Jessica Stieb, Arcadia‑Loup City, 47-5.25
Discus: Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 138-6
High jump: Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-8
Long jump: Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside, 19‑6.25
Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, Millard South, 39-7
Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, Papilion-La Vista South, 12-6
