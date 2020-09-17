 Skip to main content
All eligible Class A football teams will qualify for state playoffs
FOOTBALL

All eligible Class A football teams will qualify for state playoffs

LINCOLN — All 24 eligible Class A teams will be in the football playoffs, the NSAA Board of Directors decided Thursday. The postseason will start in Week 9, and the NSAA staff will form a seeding committee.

More than 45 minutes of Thursday’s monthly NSAA board meeting was spent on hashing out the changes.

Because the Omaha Public Schools aren't playing football this fall and because other games have been canceled due to coronavirus reasons, not every Class A team will have a full nine-game regular season. Without OPS, one of the six football districts had only two eligible seasons.

The seeding committee will consider all games, including those the NSAA considers replacement games that do not count toward wild-card points.

With the playoff format change, Class B Plattsmouth loses its final regular-season game against Class A Bellevue East.

Photos: Millard West and Millard South

1 of 18
