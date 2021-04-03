All-Metro boys team: Saint Thomas, Frankie Fidler and Denim Johnson honored for breakout seasons

On the second team are junior Jasen Green and senior Jadin Johnson of Millard North, senior Justin Sitti of Omaha Creighton Prep, junior Daniel Brocaille of Papillion-La Vista South and junior Reggie Thomas of Omaha Westside.

Third-teamers are senior Brendan Buckley and junior Luke Jungers of Prep, senior Evan Meyersick of Millard West, junior Chandler Meeks of Westside and sophomore Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West.

Division I destinations are Gonzaga for Sallis, Wisconsin for Hepburn, UNO for Fidler and Old Dominion for Jadin Johnson. Saint Thomas said he’ll announce his future plans on April 10. Green has multiple high-Division I offers.

Observations of The World-Herald sports staff and nominations of league coaches determine the All-Metro teams.

No school has ever put more on the top two teams than Millard North. The four selections reflect the talent that carried the Mustangs to their first state championship and the first for coach Tim Cannon.