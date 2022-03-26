All-Metro Conference boys: David Harmon's state tourney success earns him spot on first team

Before the state tournament, the search was on for the fifth member of the All-Metro Conference boys basketball first team.

It was quite likely that Jasen Green of Millard North, Josiah Dotzler of Bellevue West, Jayden Dawson of Omaha Central and Luke Jungers of Omaha Creighton Prep had their spots secured, which proved out when league coaches completed the nomination process.

Up stepped Millard North’s David Harmon, for the Mustangs’ repeat Class A title and grabbing the coveted fifth spot.

The 6-foot-2 senior had games of 16 and 11 points before his 28 — a career high — in the final lifted Millard North past Bellevue West 67-57.

“He dominated the game,’’ Bellevue West coach Doug Woodard said. “He was a presence everywhere all night.”

Harmon finished with averages of 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in his only season as a starter for the Mustangs.

Green is the All-Metro honorary captain after averaging a double-double of 17.8 points and 10.1 rebounds in Millard North’s 26-2 season. The 6-8 Creighton signee set the school’s career rebound record with 733 and season records of 284 rebounds and 118 blocked shots.

It was his team as the only returning starter from a group that sent Hunter Sallis, Saint Thomas and Jadin Johnson to Division I college basketball.

“Honestly, playing behind those guys for a couple of years taught me, they kind of showed me, how to be a leader,’’ Green said. “This year I got the opportunity to step up to be one of the main leaders of this team and I just thought I did a really good job just helping the younger guys, even helping a couple of the guys in my grade, to get accustomed to this type of environment at state. We were able to produce and that's what matters.”

Like Green, Jungers, Dotzler and Dawson were multi-year starters.

Jungers is a 6-8 senior who signed with UNO. He averaged 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while making 55% of his shots, including 45 3s (46.4%) and 84% of his free throws.

Dotzler is a 6-3 junior who led the Thunderbirds with averages of 15.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. In shifting to point guard, he improved his assist-to-turnover ratio from 1:1 to 2:1.

Dawson is a 6-4 senior who signed with NCAA qualifier Loyola of Chicago. He reached the 1,000-point career milestone during the Eagles’ state tournament game, a double-overtime loss to Gretna, and averaged 17.6 points and three assists.

On the All-Metro second team are seniors William Kyle of Bellevue West (signed with South Dakota State), Daniel Brocaille of Papillion-La Vista South and Chandler Meeks of Omaha Westside, junior Tate Odvody of Westside and sophomore Landon Pokorski of Gretna.

Third-team selections are seniors PJ Davis of Central, Reggie Thomas of Westside, Mason Strong of Omaha North and Lam Kuany of Omaha Bryan and junior Alex Noonan of Elkhorn South.

Last season Green, Brocaille and Thomas were on the All-Metro second team and Jungers, Meeks and Dotzler on the third team.

Nominations of league coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Metro teams.​

* * *

First team

*Jasen Green, Millard North, 6-8, Sr., 17.8

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Jr., 15.7

Jayden Dawson, Omaha Central, 6-4, Sr., 17.5

Luke Jungers, Creighton Prep, 6-8, Sr., 18.0

David Harmon, Millard North, 6-2, Sr., 15.5

* — denotes honorary captain

Second team

Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, So., 16.9

William Kyle, Bellevue West, 6-8, Sr., 12.4

Daniel Brocaille, Papillion-LV South, 6-5, Sr., 19.4

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Jr., 15.0

Chandler Meeks, Omaha Westside, 6-1, Sr., 9.8

Third team

PJ Davis, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 16.4

Reggie Thomas, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr., 11.8

Mason Strong, Omaha North, 6-1, Sr., 16.0

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South, 6-2, Jr., 12.2

Lam Kuany, Omaha Bryan, 6-7, Sr., 18.0

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Ryan Lenser, Jaiden Jimenez, Sam Prokupek. Bellevue West: Jacob Arop, Jaden Jackson, Evan Inselman, Eldon Turner. Elkhorn South: Henry Burt, Jackson Moeller-Swan. Gretna: Alex Wilcoxsen, Grant Jansen. Millard North: Nick Dolezal, Neal Mosser, Jakson Page, Isaiah McMorris, Elijah Gaeth, Devin Wilson. Millard South: Gage Stenger, Lance Rucker, Will Cooper, Austin Trotter. Millard West: Trace Thaden, Peyton Moore, Cole Kirschner, Avery Moore, Max Frohloff. Omaha Benson: Antone McNair, Cortez Gonzalaus, Chick John, Kevon Newsome. Omaha Burke: Dakarai Davis, Zeb Svoboda, Amir Martin. Omaha Creighton Prep: Martel Evans, Joey Rieschl. Omaha North: Daleron Thomas, Keshaun Williams, Rondale Thomas, Ruai Lew. Omaha Northwest: Mehki Marks. Omaha Westside: Payson Gillespie, Logan Wilson, Charlie Davis, CJ Mitchell, Caleb Benning, Kevin Stubblefield. Papillion-La Vista: Luke Lindenmeyer, Kyle Ingwerson. Papillion-La Vista South: Bryson Bahl, Reece Kircher, Ian Medeck.

