Any lingering questions about Gretna starting two freshmen three seasons ago have been quashed.

Dragon juniors Landon Pokorski and Alec Wilcoxson have been deemed two of the top 15 players in the Metro Conference.

Pokorski is on the first team that’s headed by honorary captain and Creighton recruit Josiah Dotzler of undefeated state champion Bellevue West. Their honor teammates are Bellevue West junior Jaden Jackson, Millard North junior Elijah Gaeth and Elkhorn South senior Alec Noonan.

Wilcoxson is on the third team. The two have been the leading scorers on the past two Gretna teams that have reached the Class A semifinals.

“We knew they were very, very good,’’ Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “When we were doing a bunch of open gyms and put them against the older kids, those guys had no problems competing and beating the older kids we had at that time.

“We knew something was a little different with those two, and because of that and us going especially with Class A and make sure we're right with those guys. They’ve produced the three years we’ve had them and made me look real smart.”

Pokorski, 6-foot-1, was on last year’s All-Metro second team. While his scoring average slightly dipped, to 15.2, his assists went up as his playmaking skills improved.

Dotzler, 6-3, who was the only junior on last year’s first team and a returning All-Nebraska pick, signed with Creighton last November. He averaged 16.5 points and five assists a game.

Jackson, 6-1, stepped it up on defense for the Thunderbirds, who beat 29 teams by an average of 26 points, while shooting 41.6% on 3-pointers and averaging 14.7 points.

Gaeth, 6-3, was part of a retooled Millard North team under new coach Mike Etzelmiller. Gaeth averaged 12.7 points in a balanced scoring lineup as the Mustangs, state champions in 2021 and 2022, made it back to a record-tying (Bellevue West, too) fourth consecutive state final.

Noonan, 6-2, led Class A in scoring at 19.5 after closing his season with a career-high 37 in a state tournament loss to Millard North.

Midland is the college destination for the son of former Lincoln Northeast, NU and Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Danny Noonan and the twin of All-Nebraska lineman and Husker signee Maverick Noonan.

On the All-Metro second team are senior Tate Odvody and junior Kevin Stubblefield of Omaha Westside and sophomores Derek Rollins of Millard North, Bryson Bahl of Papillion-La Vista South and A’mare Bynum of Omaha Bryan.

Third-team selections are Wilcoxson, seniors Awit Mamer of Omaha Central and Lance Rucker of Millard South and juniors Neal Mosser of Millard North and Dillon Claussen of Omaha Creighton Prep.

***

First team

*Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West, 6-3, Sr., 16.5

Landon Pokorski, Gretna, 6-1, Jr., 15.2

Jaden Jackson, Bellevue West, 6-1, Jr., 14.7

Elijah Gaeth, Millard North, 6-3, Jr., 12.7

Alec Noonan, Elkhorn South, 6-2, Sr., 19.5

* — denotes honorary captain

Second team

Tate Odvody, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Sr., 15.3

Derek Rollins, Millard North, 6-4, So., 14.3

Kevin Stubblefield, Omaha Westside, 6-4, Jr., 15.8

Bryson Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-4, So., 18.1

A'mare Bynum, Omaha Bryan, 6-8, So., 16.6

Third team

Neal Mosser, Millard North, 6-2, Jr., 11.9

Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna, 6-1, Jr., 13.5

Dillon Claussen, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-7, Jr., 11.2

Awit Mamer, Omaha Central, 6-3, Sr., 14.4

Lance Rucker, Millard South, 6-3, Sr., 15.7

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Ryan Lenear, Eli Robinson, Jacobi Adams Bellevue West: Robby Garcia, Jaxon Stueve, Eldon Turner, Steven Poulicek, Jacob Arop Elkhorn South: Evan Werner, Caden Stone, Jackson Moeller Swan, Gavin Hornbacher Gretna: Jeff Rozelle, Alec Wilkins Millard North: Camden Monie, Jacob Martin, Paxon Piatkowski, Skylen Williams Millard South: Ben Boudreau, Will Cooper, Austin Trotter Millard West: Peyton Moore, Cole Kirschner, Jaidyn Galus-Anyegbu, Zac Grandgenett, Max Frohloff Omaha Benson: Brandon Jarmon, Kevon Newsome, Noah Faya, Ronald Harlan, Gonar Barnach Omaha Bryan: Mat Tut, Amir Martin Omaha Buena Vista: Ben Harris, Zyaire Tucker, RJ Fuller Omaha Burke: David Boatman, Zeb Svoboda, Reed Emsick Omaha Central: Devin Holman, Junior Both Omaha Creighton Prep: Joey Rieschl, PJ Newbill, Carson Jones Omaha North: Daleron Thomas, Mynor Strong, Rual Lew, T’Andre Perkins Omaha Northwest: Michael Hassenstab, Mehki Marks Omaha Westside: CJ Mitchell, Caleb Benning, Kevin Brown, Malik Crawford Omaha Westview: Tayvin Murphy, John Sims, Kobe Mapp Papillion-La Vista: Chase Williams, Brock Rahl Papillion-La Vista South: Reece Kircher, Maal Jal, Devyn Jones, Andrew Peterson

