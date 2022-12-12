All-Metro Conference football: Zane Flores and Cole Ballard captain the 2022 team

Class A’s per-game leaders in passing, rushing and receiving yards and scoring are on The World-Herald’s All-Metro Conference team.

Their names are well-known. Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin, Te’Shaun Porter, Isaiah McMorris and Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard, in order.

Class A’s tackles leader, a less familiar name but no less deserving, also is on the first team.

Kevon Newsome of Omaha Benson represents a breakthrough for a team trying to return to respectability after two dismal decades. The junior linebacker, 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, is the first Bunny on the first team since 2010 and their first defender on the highest of the three All-Metro teams since 2005.

“He’s just a tough all-around kid," Benson coach Terrence Mackey said.

Newsome started for Benson a year ago as a sophomore and maybe would have as a freshman had OPS played football during that COVID-impacted 2020 season. He came to Benson when his older brother Kevin, who graduated last year, transferred in 2021 from Omaha Roncalli. Kevon came from Jesuit Middle School.

“His dad wanted him to come to Benson and you don't get that often anymore where parents are saying they want their kids to come here to play football," Mackey said. “We have other kids that are just as tough that just didn't get the notoriety, but you know, this maybe is starting something that can continue to change the culture of our program.”

Newsome made 58 solo tackles, 72 assisted tackles, three sacks and three interceptions, one for a pick-six, as Benson finished 3-6 with an overtime loss to Bellevue East and a late field goal by Omaha Burke keeping it from its first winning season since 2001.

The All-Metro honorary captains are Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, who shattered the state’s career passing yardage mark, and Elkhorn South’s Ballard. Both are on the offensive unit.

All-Metro selections are based on nominations by league coaches and observations by The World-Herald sports staff.

ALL-METRO CONFERENCE

FIRST TEAM

* — denotes co-captains

Offense

WR — Isaiah McMorris, Bellevue West, 6-0, 170, Jr.

WR — Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, Sr.

OL — Sam Sledge, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 280, Sr.

OL — Mason Goldman, Gretna, 6-6, 255, Sr.

OL — Payton McDonald, Omaha Westside, , , Sr.

OL — Caleb Pyfrom, Omaha Central, 6-6, 290, Jr.

OL — Max Hogan, Millard North, 6-2, 280, Sr.

*QB — Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-3, 195, Sr.

*RB — Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 190, Sr.

RB — Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Sr.

RB — Te’Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 5-11, 200, Sr.

K — Tristan Alvano, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 185, Sr.

Defense

DL — Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 240, Sr.

DL — Korver Demma, Gretna, 6-2, 225, Sr.

DL — Lance Rucker, Millard South, 6-3, 210, Sr.

DL — Tyson Terry, Omaha North, 6-3, 280, So.

LB — Curt Cubrich, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 190, Sr.

LB — AhMar Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 200, Sr.

LB — Ezra Vedral, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 210, Sr.

LB — Kevon Newsome, Omaha Benson, 6-1, 225, Jr.

DB — John Pargo, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-11, 170, Sr.

DB — Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Sr.

DB — Brock Murtaugh, Millard South, 6-2, 200, Sr.

A/P — Daniel Kaelin, Bellevue West, 6-2, 195, Jr.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

WR — Dae'Vonn Hall, Bellevue West, 6-0, 170, Jr.

WR — Grant Schnell, Gretna, 6-3, 210, Sr.

WR — Aric Thomas, Omaha South, 6-2, 195, Sr.

OL — Ashton Murphy, Elkhorn South, 6-5, 235, Jr.

OL — Christian Lewis, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 285, Sr.

OL — Jace Wheeler, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, 270, Sr.

OL — Zach Cross, Millard West, 6-5, 290, Sr.

OL — Henri Supenski, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 280, Sr.

QB — Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 185, Sr.

RB — Devyn Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 210, Sr.

RB — Payton Prestito, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, 175, Jr.

K — Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Defense

DL — Ethan Roberts, Bellevue East, 6-1, 240, Sr.

DL — Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, 5-10, 225, Sr.

DL — JQ Osler, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 230, Jr.

LB — Cole Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 6-1, 195, Sr.

LB — Beau Ryan, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Jr.

LB — Ethan Stuhr, Gretna, 6-2, 205, Sr.

LB — Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, 6-0, 185, Jr.

DB — Teddy Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 185, Jr.

DB — Za'Kye Parrott, Omaha Burke, 6-3, 185, Sr.

DB — Blayke Moore, Gretna, 6-2, 200, Sr.

DB — Donnovan Whitfield, Bellevue West, 6-2, 175, Sr.

P — Hector Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6-1, 235, Sr.

THIRD TEAM

Offense

WR — Jackson Williams, Millard West, 5-10, 165, Jr.

WR — Tyson Boganowski, Gretna, 5-10, 180, Sr.

WR — Tre Brown, Omaha North, 6-0, 180, So.

OL — Sam Nordquist, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 220, Sr.

OL — Cole Jarrett, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 270, Sr.

OL — Barrett Van Deun, Millard West, 6-1, 235, Sr.

OL — Noah Bustard, Elkhorn South, 6-2, 220, Sr.

OL — Steven Avalos, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 240, Sr.

QB — Camden Kozeal, Millard South, 5-9, 195, Sr.

RB — Isaiah Weber, Gretna, 5-10, 175, Sr.

RB — Gio Contreras, Bellevue West, 5-10, 180, Sr.

K — Cameron Bothwell, Gretna, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Defense

DL — JR Lecuona, Millard South, 6-3, 235, Sr.

DL — Eric Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-7, 235, Jr.

DL — Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central, 6-2, 300, Sr.

LB — Pierce Mooberry, Millard North, 6-4, 205, Sr.

LB — J'Dyn Bullion, Bellevue West, 6-1, 250, Sr.

LB — Trace Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-10, 200, Sr.

LB — Broden Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 195, Sr.

DB — Donovan Jones, Omaha North, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DB — Jackson Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 190, Sr.

DB — Charlie Quaintance, Millard North, 6-4, 205, Sr.

DB — Brady Brau, Millard West, 6-1, 180, Sr.

P — Marty Mormino, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 215, Sr.

COACHES HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue East: Mark Anderson, Marshal Chandler, Adin Carrera, Dillon Ginter. Bellevue West: Asher Jenkins, CJ Gauff, David Waller, Alex Nichols, Caleb Jacobmeier, Cayden Echternach, Nate Hudec. Elkhorn South: Carson Rauner, Ralph Keen, Dylan Kingston, Carter Jorth, Luke Hoskinson, Riley Hodges, Caleb List, Austin Storh, Shawn Clark, Henry Prochaska, Josh McWilliams, Landon Wemhoff, Brady Bousquet, Mason Cain, Ethan Duda, Cole Mackie, Ty Nielsen, Aidan Skradis, Bobby Barr IV, McCorter Goeser, Koen Thomsen, Gavin Shanahan. Gretna: Caden Garcia, Bennett Stock, Harrison Weber, Alex Wilcoxson. Millard North: Caden Vermaas, Mike Begley, Mike Schultz, Chris Frazier. Millard South: Austin Trotter, Grant Renken, Max Grey, Barrett Luce, Caedin Olin, Amarian Jackson, Gavin Nunnally, Dylan Kuhl. Millard West: Kegan Mountain, Seth Martin, Logan Johnson, Joseph Grush, Korey Cozad, Brody Peterson, Peyton Strong, Noah Shrader, Sean Murphy, Carter Gress, Creyton Schram, Nick Main, Hudson Meier, Trey Mittelstedt, Brady Luther, Reid Hazen, Jon Ferguson. Omaha Benson: Jaylen Davis, Avry Harris, Darryl Sterling, Chris Swillie, Brandon Ashley, Jonathan Barfield, Jerry Jackson Jr., Anthony Liggins, DaShawn Prince. Omaha Bryan: Jeremiah Gorham, Hector Alvarado, Josiah Aldridge, Marquis Keeten. Omaha Burke: Rodney Whaley, Marcus Buchanan, Bryton Nelson, Mason Blankenship-Jones, Messiah Strong, Jason Wamba, Brody Carlin, Jamari Allen, Logan Nielsen, Michael McGovern, Nolan Wilcox. Omaha Central: Tayzhon Johnson, Alijah Wayne, Andrew Brown, Jack Driscoll, Ike Ackerman, Aamir Hill. Omaha Creighton Prep: Zach McLeay, Pierce Johnson, Riley Mahoney, Nick Kieny, Collin Hulbert, George Egan, Michael Burt, Rocco Marcellino, Ed Hubner, Mick Tabor, Ford Hamilton, Jacob Brandl, Christian Lanphier, Dan Cronin. Omaha North: Julian Turner-Wright, S’Marious Henderson, Mykel Johnson, Titan Glassman, BJ Louis, Darius Richardson, Champ Davis, Devin Jones, Jordan Vasquez-Shaw, Nolan Venner, Armani Levering. Omaha South: Dylan Sheard, DaeShawn Tolbert, Jesus Estrada, Daniel Espinoza, Alex Tapia, Leo Armas. Omaha Westside: Cam Bell, CJ Jones, RJ Eckhardt, Broc Regner, Jack Wing, Ty Keifer. Papillion-La Vista: Isaac Pamaran, Braelin Morton, Dallas Hamilton, Owan Bogacz, Caden Busch, Octavian Pirtle, John Brase, Jordan Barrientos, Josh Robles, Kale Johnson, Travis Hines II, Cole Bader, Levi Widdowson, Garin Maley, Blake Mazur, Keith Harrer. Papillion-La Vista South: Matthew Thompson, Ayden Barnby, Christian Campbell, Keenan Flannery, Owen Frederick, Josh Meyers, Kael Nauslar, Aidan Payne, Royceon Skogerboe.

