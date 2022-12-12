All-Metro Conference football: Zane Flores and Cole Ballard captain the 2022 team

Class A’s per-game leaders in passing, rushing and receiving yards and scoring are on The World-Herald’s All-Metro Conference team.
Their names are well-known. Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin, Te’Shaun Porter, Isaiah McMorris and Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard, in order.
Class A’s tackles leader, a less familiar name but no less deserving, also is on the first team.
Kevon Newsome of Omaha Benson represents a breakthrough for a team trying to return to respectability after two dismal decades. The junior linebacker, 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, is the first Bunny on the first team since 2010 and their first defender on the highest of the three All-Metro teams since 2005.
“He’s just a tough all-around kid," Benson coach Terrence Mackey said.
Newsome started for Benson a year ago as a sophomore and maybe would have as a freshman had OPS played football during that COVID-impacted 2020 season. He came to Benson when his older brother Kevin, who graduated last year, transferred in 2021 from Omaha Roncalli. Kevon came from Jesuit Middle School.
“His dad wanted him to come to Benson and you don't get that often anymore where parents are saying they want their kids to come here to play football," Mackey said. “We have other kids that are just as tough that just didn't get the notoriety, but you know, this maybe is starting something that can continue to change the culture of our program.”
Newsome made 58 solo tackles, 72 assisted tackles, three sacks and three interceptions, one for a pick-six, as Benson finished 3-6 with an overtime loss to Bellevue East and a late field goal by Omaha Burke keeping it from its first winning season since 2001.
The All-Metro honorary captains are Gretna quarterback Zane Flores, who shattered the state’s career passing yardage mark, and Elkhorn South’s Ballard. Both are on the offensive unit.
All-Metro selections are based on nominations by league coaches and observations by The World-Herald sports staff.
ALL-METRO CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM Offense
WR — Isaiah McMorris, Bellevue West, 6-0, 170, Jr.
WR — Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 160, Sr.
OL — Sam Sledge, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 280, Sr.
OL — Mason Goldman, Gretna, 6-6, 255, Sr.
OL — Payton McDonald, Omaha Westside, , , Sr.
OL — Caleb Pyfrom, Omaha Central, 6-6, 290, Jr.
OL — Max Hogan, Millard North, 6-2, 280, Sr.
*QB — Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-3, 195, Sr.
*RB — Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 190, Sr.
RB — Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 210, Sr.
RB — Te’Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 5-11, 200, Sr.
K — Tristan Alvano, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 185, Sr.
Defense
DL — Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 240, Sr.
DL — Korver Demma, Gretna, 6-2, 225, Sr.
DL — Lance Rucker, Millard South, 6-3, 210, Sr.
DL — Tyson Terry, Omaha North, 6-3, 280, So.
LB — Curt Cubrich, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 190, Sr.
LB — AhMar Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 200, Sr.
LB — Ezra Vedral, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 210, Sr.
LB — Kevon Newsome, Omaha Benson, 6-1, 225, Jr.
DB — John Pargo, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-11, 170, Sr.
DB — Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Sr.
DB — Brock Murtaugh, Millard South, 6-2, 200, Sr.
A/P — Daniel Kaelin, Bellevue West, 6-2, 195, Jr.
SECOND TEAM Offense
WR — Dae'Vonn Hall, Bellevue West, 6-0, 170, Jr.
WR — Grant Schnell, Gretna, 6-3, 210, Sr.
WR — Aric Thomas, Omaha South, 6-2, 195, Sr.
OL — Ashton Murphy, Elkhorn South, 6-5, 235, Jr.
OL — Christian Lewis, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 285, Sr.
OL — Jace Wheeler, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, 270, Sr.
OL — Zach Cross, Millard West, 6-5, 290, Sr.
OL — Henri Supenski, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-3, 280, Sr.
QB — Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 185, Sr.
RB — Devyn Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 210, Sr.
RB — Payton Prestito, Papillion-La Vista, 5-9, 175, Jr.
K — Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Defense
DL — Ethan Roberts, Bellevue East, 6-1, 240, Sr.
DL — Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, 5-10, 225, Sr.
DL — JQ Osler, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 230, Jr.
LB — Cole Rickley, Omaha Bryan, 6-1, 195, Sr.
LB — Beau Ryan, Omaha Westside, 5-11, 200, Jr.
LB — Ethan Stuhr, Gretna, 6-2, 205, Sr.
LB — Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, 6-0, 185, Jr.
DB — Teddy Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 185, Jr.
DB — Za'Kye Parrott, Omaha Burke, 6-3, 185, Sr.
DB — Blayke Moore, Gretna, 6-2, 200, Sr.
DB — Donnovan Whitfield, Bellevue West, 6-2, 175, Sr.
P — Hector Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6-1, 235, Sr.
THIRD TEAM Offense
WR — Jackson Williams, Millard West, 5-10, 165, Jr.
WR — Tyson Boganowski, Gretna, 5-10, 180, Sr.
WR — Tre Brown, Omaha North, 6-0, 180, So.
OL — Sam Nordquist, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 220, Sr.
OL — Cole Jarrett, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 270, Sr.
OL — Barrett Van Deun, Millard West, 6-1, 235, Sr.
OL — Noah Bustard, Elkhorn South, 6-2, 220, Sr.
OL — Steven Avalos, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-4, 240, Sr.
QB — Camden Kozeal, Millard South, 5-9, 195, Sr.
RB — Isaiah Weber, Gretna, 5-10, 175, Sr.
RB — Gio Contreras, Bellevue West, 5-10, 180, Sr.
K — Cameron Bothwell, Gretna, 5-9, 165, Jr.
Defense
DL — JR Lecuona, Millard South, 6-3, 235, Sr.
DL — Eric Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista, 6-7, 235, Jr.
DL — Jamison Kemp, Omaha Central, 6-2, 300, Sr.
LB — Pierce Mooberry, Millard North, 6-4, 205, Sr.
LB — J'Dyn Bullion, Bellevue West, 6-1, 250, Sr.
LB — Trace Marco, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-10, 200, Sr.
LB — Broden Bahl, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-2, 195, Sr.
DB — Donovan Jones, Omaha North, 6-0, 175, Sr.
DB — Jackson Moeller-Swan, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 190, Sr.
DB — Charlie Quaintance, Millard North, 6-4, 205, Sr.
DB — Brady Brau, Millard West, 6-1, 180, Sr.
P — Marty Mormino, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 215, Sr.
COACHES HONORABLE MENTION Bellevue East: Mark Anderson, Marshal Chandler, Adin Carrera, Dillon Ginter. Bellevue West: Asher Jenkins, CJ Gauff, David Waller, Alex Nichols, Caleb Jacobmeier, Cayden Echternach, Nate Hudec. Elkhorn South: Carson Rauner, Ralph Keen, Dylan Kingston, Carter Jorth, Luke Hoskinson, Riley Hodges, Caleb List, Austin Storh, Shawn Clark, Henry Prochaska, Josh McWilliams, Landon Wemhoff, Brady Bousquet, Mason Cain, Ethan Duda, Cole Mackie, Ty Nielsen, Aidan Skradis, Bobby Barr IV, McCorter Goeser, Koen Thomsen, Gavin Shanahan. Gretna: Caden Garcia, Bennett Stock, Harrison Weber, Alex Wilcoxson. Millard North: Caden Vermaas, Mike Begley, Mike Schultz, Chris Frazier. Millard South: Austin Trotter, Grant Renken, Max Grey, Barrett Luce, Caedin Olin, Amarian Jackson, Gavin Nunnally, Dylan Kuhl. Millard West: Kegan Mountain, Seth Martin, Logan Johnson, Joseph Grush, Korey Cozad, Brody Peterson, Peyton Strong, Noah Shrader, Sean Murphy, Carter Gress, Creyton Schram, Nick Main, Hudson Meier, Trey Mittelstedt, Brady Luther, Reid Hazen, Jon Ferguson. Omaha Benson: Jaylen Davis, Avry Harris, Darryl Sterling, Chris Swillie, Brandon Ashley, Jonathan Barfield, Jerry Jackson Jr., Anthony Liggins, DaShawn Prince. Omaha Bryan: Jeremiah Gorham, Hector Alvarado, Josiah Aldridge, Marquis Keeten. Omaha Burke: Rodney Whaley, Marcus Buchanan, Bryton Nelson, Mason Blankenship-Jones, Messiah Strong, Jason Wamba, Brody Carlin, Jamari Allen, Logan Nielsen, Michael McGovern, Nolan Wilcox. Omaha Central: Tayzhon Johnson, Alijah Wayne, Andrew Brown, Jack Driscoll, Ike Ackerman, Aamir Hill. Omaha Creighton Prep: Zach McLeay, Pierce Johnson, Riley Mahoney, Nick Kieny, Collin Hulbert, George Egan, Michael Burt, Rocco Marcellino, Ed Hubner, Mick Tabor, Ford Hamilton, Jacob Brandl, Christian Lanphier, Dan Cronin. Omaha North: Julian Turner-Wright, S’Marious Henderson, Mykel Johnson, Titan Glassman, BJ Louis, Darius Richardson, Champ Davis, Devin Jones, Jordan Vasquez-Shaw, Nolan Venner, Armani Levering. Omaha South: Dylan Sheard, DaeShawn Tolbert, Jesus Estrada, Daniel Espinoza, Alex Tapia, Leo Armas. Omaha Westside: Cam Bell, CJ Jones, RJ Eckhardt, Broc Regner, Jack Wing, Ty Keifer. Papillion-La Vista: Isaac Pamaran, Braelin Morton, Dallas Hamilton, Owan Bogacz, Caden Busch, Octavian Pirtle, John Brase, Jordan Barrientos, Josh Robles, Kale Johnson, Travis Hines II, Cole Bader, Levi Widdowson, Garin Maley, Blake Mazur, Keith Harrer. Papillion-La Vista South: Matthew Thompson, Ayden Barnby, Christian Campbell, Keenan Flannery, Owen Frederick, Josh Meyers, Kael Nauslar, Aidan Payne, Royceon Skogerboe.
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2022
The 2022 All-Nebraska football team. From top left: Grenta’s Zane Flores (honorary captain), Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula, Omaha Central’s Caleb Pyfrom, Gretna’s Mason Goldman, Millard South’s Lance Rucker, Gretna’s Korver Demma, Grand Island Northwest’s Victor Isele, Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan, Omaha Westside’s Curt Cubrich, Grand Island’s Jace Chrisman, Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano and Omaha Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge. Front row: Omaha Gross’ Sal Nacarelli, Bellevue West’s Isaiah McMorris, Omaha North’s Te’Shaun Porter, Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, Pierce’s Ben Brahmer (honorary captain), Bellevue West’s Daniel Kaelin, Grand Island’s Colton Marsh, Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning, North Platte’s Kolten Tilford, Millard South’s Brock Murtaugh, Omaha Creighton Prep’s Marty Brown and Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
