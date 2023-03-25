The Class A girls basketball champion has a strong representation on this year’s All-Metro Conference team.

Three players from Millard South — Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon and Cora Olsen — highlight the squad. The four-year starters each averaged more than 18 points and were instrumental in leading the Patriots to their fourth state title and first since 1996.

The other first-team members are Bellevue East's Mya Skoff and Omaha Central's Inia Jones. Skoff averaged 16.7 points for the Chieftains while Jones, the only underclassman on the first team, averaged 18.8 points for the Eagles.

Babbitt is the honorary captain for the third straight year. Babbitt, Lemon and Skoff repeat as first-teamers from 2022 while Olsen and Jones move up from last year’s second team.

The school’s career scoring leader with 1,733 points, Babbitt scored 540 in 29 games as a senior. She set an all-class state-tournament record with eight 3-pointers in a 28-point effort against Bellevue West in the semifinals.

Babbitt also set a Class A state tourney mark with 16 3-pointers, including four in the Patriots’ 72-60 championship win over Lincoln High.

“Mya really had it in her mind that she was going to move better without the ball this season,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said. “She was going to find a way to get her shots.”

Babbitt finishes her career fifth all-time on the Class A scoring list. She trails only Taylor McCabe (Fremont), Jessica Shepard (Lincoln Southeast, Fremont), Maurtice Ivy (Omaha Central) and Quinn Weidemann (Omaha Westside).

Lemon also played a major role in the Patriots’ 27-2 championship season. Like Babbitt, Lemon averaged 18.6 points and also led the team in field-goal percentage at .556.

She scored in double figures in all 29 games and had 20 in the final against the Links.

Olsen, an Omaha commit, averaged 18.2 points. She was second on the team in rebounding average at 6.1 per game and second in field-goal percentage at .522.

She had the two highest-scoring games for Millard South this season with 31 and 35 points. She also shot 73% from the free-throw line, sinking 165 of 225 attempts.

“All three worked to get better every single day,” Meyers said. “They really bought into sharing the ball together with every one of our players on the court.”

Skoff had another solid season for 21-5 Bellevue East, which earned its 20th trip to state. She led the team in scoring, was second in assists and third in rebounds.

In a regular-season victory over Bellevue West, Skoff scored 23 in the first half and finished with a game-high 30.

Jones also knew how to light up the scoreboard for Central. She scored a school-record 43 points in a game against Millard South.

The 5-foot-6 junior guard helped the Eagles go 16-10, finishing one win short of state.

* * *

First team

*Mya Babbitt, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., 18.0

Cora Olsen, Millard South, 5-9, Sr., 18.0

Khloe Lemon, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., 18.5

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, 5-11, Sr., 16.7

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, 5-6, Jr., 18.8

* — denotes honorary captain

Second team

Naomi White, Bellevue West, 5-9, Jr., 17.2

Zakiyyah Muhammad, Omaha Benson, 5-10, Sr., 12.2

Ahnica Russell-Brown, Bellevue West, 5-8, Jr., 12.7

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West, 6-1, So., 11.2

Avril Smith, Millard North, 6-0, So., 7.4

Third team

Norah Gessert, Millard West, 6-0, So., 10.1

Lexi Finkenbiner, Millard South, 5-10, Sr., 3.3

Jayla Wilson, Bellevue East, 5-9, So., 9.0

Kenzie Melcher, Bellevue West, 5-10, Jr., 11.8

Ellie McCarville, Millard North, 5-9, Sr., 9.6

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Kara Stricklin, Mackenzie Reimer, RyLee McLucas, Jamyla Gilmore, Bra’Ni Jackson. Bellevue West: Dani Coyer, Zhyael Dotzler, Faith Elmore. Elkhorn South: Alexa Eddie. Gretna: Aidan Pohlmann, Brooke Rose. Millard North: Sara Harley, Kayla Preston, Addalyn Rooney, Izzie Galligan, Mya Sohl, Lynn Davis. Millard South: Juliana Jones, Miranda Kelly. Millard West: Libby Hoffman, Taylor Hansen, Grace Kelley, McKenna Scholting, Addie Klahn, Callie Ott. Omaha Benson: Ahmani Klabunde, Lelani Carter. Omaha Buena Vista: Zaria Townsend, Da’Shia Evans. Omaha Burke: Najya O’Neal, LaNasia Wilson. Omaha Central: Lilliana Peterson, Taylor Gonzales. Omaha Marian: McKenna Stover, Paige Miller, Maggie Tynan, Ashley Wilwerding. Omaha North: Ayanna Hill, Akazja Foster, Alaeya Randle. Omaha Northwest: Abriya Watkins, Jessica Houston, Kamille Hamilton. Omaha South: Sierra Thomas. Omaha Westside: Sydney Hagen, Kimora Jenkins, Sanai Foster, Elaine Wiles. Omaha Westview: Stella Williams, McCardyn King, Lucy Fierro, Macy Kellner, Paige Myers. Papillion-La Vista: Rease Murtaugh, Brooklynn Holloway, Mia Slizinski. Papillion-La Vista South: Taylor Mauch, Kate Ligon, Charlee Solomon, Mya Lempp, Ella Morehouse, Clare Ullery.

» Nominations from coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the Metro Conference honor teams.

