All-Metro Conference girls: Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Khloe Lemon headline the first team

The state’s last unbeaten girls basketball team this season is represented by two players on the All-Metro Conference squad.

Millard South juniors Mya Babbitt and Khloe Lemon earn first-team honors. The Patriots finished 27-1, losing to Lincoln Southwest in the state tournament semifinals.

Babbitt, last year’s honorary captain, repeats in that role. Lemon moves up from last season’s second team.

Other first-team selections are Aaniya Webb of Omaha Central, Taryn Wharton of Bellevue West and Mya Skoff of Bellevue East. Webb and Wharton repeat as first-teamers while Skoff moves up from the 2020-21 second team.

Second-team selections are Megan Belt and Cora Olsen of Millard South, Inia Jones and Aniya Wayne of Central and Megan Chambers of Millard North.

On the third team are Ital Lopuyo of Central, Nataya Lockett of Omaha Benson, Riley Jensen of Bellevue East, Skye Giddings of Omaha South and Neleigh Gessert of Millard West.

Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the Metro Conference honor teams.

Babbitt, who averaged 14.5 points last season, boosted that number to 17.5. She also shot 76% from the free-throw line and 39% from 3-point range.

The 5-foot-8 guard had one of the best games of her career last year, scoring a school-record 42 points against Lincoln High. That included 10 3-pointers, one short of the Class A record.

“She’s been a super-steady player for us,” coach Bryce Meyers said. “She always has shot the ball well, but Mya added another element by getting to the rim more this year.”

Babbitt led an explosive offensive squad that averaged 67 points a game.

“It’s not easy playing on a team that people expect so much from every year,” Meyers said. “All our kids have done a nice job of handling that pressure, and that certainly includes Mya.”

Lemon, who averaged 15.4 points, was another key player for the Patriots. She scored 23 in the season opener against Lincoln Southeast and hit a last-second 3-pointer two nights later in a 57-55 win over Bellevue West.

Webb averaged 15.6 points last season and improved to 18.1 as a senior. The 5-10 forward led the Eagles in scoring all four of her varsity seasons.

Wharton, a Northern Iowa pledge, averaged 13.5 points for the Thunderbirds. She came back strong after tearing her right Achilles tendon shortly after the end of last season.

In a game her junior year, she scored 32 points, including 10 3-pointers, in a 49-48 loss to Bellevue East.

The 5-11 Skoff averaged 17.8 points for the Chieftains, who reached state for the first time since 2014. She was among the Class A leaders in 3-point accuracy at 36%.

She scored 25 points — 11 in the fourth quarter — as Bellevue East defeated Millard North in a district final to earn that trip to state.

* * *

First team

*Mya Babbitt, Millard South, 5-8, Jr., 17.5

Aaniya Webb, Omaha Central, 5-10, Sr., 18.1

Taryn Wharton, Bellevue West, 5-6, Sr., 13.5

Khloe Lemon, Millard South, 5-10, Jr., 15.4

Mya Skoff, Bellevue East, 5-11, Jr., 17.8

* — denotes honorary captain

Second team

Megan Belt, Millard South, 5-7, Sr., 11.3

Inia Jones, Omaha Central, 5-6, So., 9.4

Aniah Wayne, Omaha Central, 5-8, Sr., 14.5

Cora Olsen, Millard South, 5-9, Jr., 11.5

Megan Chambers, Millard North, 5-10, Sr., 11.0

Third team

Ital Lopuyo, Omaha Central, 6-5, Sr., 10.5

Nataya Lockett, Omaha Benson, 5-9, Sr., 14.0

Riley Jensen, Bellevue East, 5-11, Sr., 13.6

Skye Giddings, Omaha South, 5-2, Sr., 15.6

Neleigh Gessert, Millard West, 6-0, Fr., 12.4

Honorable mention

Bellevue East: Baylee Egan, Jayla Wilson, Mackenzie Reimer. Bellevue West: Kenzie Melcher, Dani Peterson, Grace Schaefer, Ahnica Russell-Brown. Gretna: Grace Huntwork, Jenna Marshall, Emma Schweigart. Millard North: Ellie McCarville, Avril Smith, Sara Harley, Kayla Preston, Darian Winkelbauer. Millard South: Lexi Finkenbiner, Juliana Jones, Miranda Kelly. Millard West: Norah Gessert, Libby Hoffman. Omaha Benson: Jesani Green, ShyAnne Mayhue. Omaha Burke: Najya O’Neal. Omaha Central: Claire Williams. Omaha Marian: McKenna Stover, Ashley Wilwerding, Olivia Heinert. Omaha Northwest: Taniya Golden, Ravyne Wallace, Brooklyn Busby, JayVeonna Williams, Gillian Simmons. Omaha South: Freda Moore. Omaha Westside: Adriana DiPrima, Chainey Thompson, Madilyn Siebler, Kaitlyn Hanna, Olivia Kraft, Kimora Jenkins, Lucy Schonlau. Papillion-La Vista: Caitlyn Ryan, Rease Murtaugh, Brooklyn Holloway, Brooklyn Wrice. Papillion-La Vista South: Savanna Solomon, Taylor Mauch, McKenna Blankman.

