All-Metro Conference: Three Papio South volleyball players headline the first team

Three players from Class A state champion Papillion-La Vista South highlight the All-Metro Conference volleyball team.

Outside hitters Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck repeat as first-team selections. New to the first team is senior libero Kenzie Dyrstad.

That trio was instrumental in helping the Titans capture their third championship in four years. Papio South defeated Omaha Westside in four sets to repeat as state champion.

“We had injuries and other adversity this season, so I wasn’t sure how everyone was going to respond,” coach Katie Tarman said. “The girls came together at the end.”

Other first-team selections are Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samantha Laird of Westside, Alanna Bankston of Millard West and Reagan Hickey of Papillion-La Vista. Ndam-Simpson is the only other repeat first teamer.

Selections for the All-Metro teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.

Adeyemi, one of the hardest hitters in the state, finished with 351 kills. The Hawaii recruit pounded 22 in the four-set final against the Warriors.

Medeck, a South Dakota pledge, was third in Class A kills with 461 — 61 coming at the state tournament. She also played a key role defensively with 482 digs.

Dyrstad, one of three sisters on the Titans’ squad, had 497 digs this season. The Rutgers commit also had 84 assists and 43 aces.

Tarman said the adversity her team faced made Papio South stronger in the postseason.

“We used every player on our roster,” she said. “I think that’s what made this season so special.”

Ndam-Simpson, the honorary captain, had another outstanding season for Westside. The Creighton recruit led Class A with 507 kills, an average of 4.6 per set.

She teamed with Laird to give the Warriors a dangerous hitting combination. Laird, a South Dakota pledge, was fourth in Class A with 452 kills — 49 in three state tournament matches.

The Warriors, who have never won a state title, finished as the runners-up for the second time and first since 1985.

“Our No. 1 goal this season was to make it to the championship match,” coach Korrine Bowers said. “A lot of credit goes to the six seniors on our team.”

Bankston, who will play collegiately at Louisville, helped the Wildcats return to state for the 12th straight year. She finished with 392 kills and 279 digs.

Hickey, the Monarchs’ setter, led the Metro Conference with 1,049 assists. She helped 28-10 Papio reach the state tourney semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

*H — Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside, 6-1, Sr.

H — Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-11, Sr.

H — Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-1, Jr.

H — Alanna Bankston, Millard West, 6-1, Sr.

H — Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr.

S — Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 5-10, Jr.

L — Kenzie Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-7, Sr.

SECOND TEAM

H — Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, Jr.

H — Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian, 6-2, Sr.

H — Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Jr.

H — Elle Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-9, So.

H — Evan Glade, Millard West, 5-11, Sr.

S — Jocelyn Healy, Omaha Westside, 5-7, Sr.

L — Faith Frame, Gretna, 5-6, Jr.

THIRD TEAM

H — Morgan Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-1, Jr.

H — Kayla Eggiman, Bellevue West, 5-8, Jr.

H — Alison Butler, Millard South, 5-8, Sr.

H — Ashley Wilwerding, Omaha Marian, 5-11, Sr.

H — Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Sr.

S — Charlee Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-10, So.

L — Daniela Gologan, Omaha Westside, 5-6, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bellevue East: Rylee Craig, Erica Nickisch, Lilly Gulley, Mackenzie Reimer, Mya Weber. Bellevue West: Angela Berger. Elkhorn South: Maddie Henry, Annie Millard, Delaney Burge, Sarah Galligan, Julia Ringenberg, Ava Stone, Rowyn Scheer, Izzy Junior. Gretna: Cassie Stones, Hayden Hart. Millard North: Caitlin McCormack, Rilyn Gish, Brylee Nelsen. Millard South: Scotlyn Erwin, Jayden Bestenlehner. Millard West: Sierra Pokharel, Skylar Walters. Omaha Bryan: Giulia Morellini, Jessica Conway. Omaha Burke: Ashlyn Paymal, Delaney Dotzler, Ella Davison. Omaha Central: Caroline Festersen. Omaha Marian: Amelia Roth, Amanda Draper. Omaha North: Ann Marie Meiman. Omaha Northwest: Grace Lewis, Kaya Kelly-Craigs, Isabelle Hoiberg, Cayla Waite, Kiley Valien. Omaha South: Jazmin Garcia Alvarez, Nina Casal, Karina Calderon. Omaha Westside: Kensington TeKrony, Audrey Behrens, Isabella Lamb, Eleanor Brislen, Tatum Godinez. Omaha Westview: Rylee Meysenberg, Kambry Kachaturian. Papillion-La Vista: Karlyn Francis. Papillion-La Vista South: Shealie Wiebers, Ava Greene, Kyla Dyrstad, Liv Brodersen, Kami Dyrstad, Sydney Horn, Kate Ligon.