All-Metro Conference: Three Papio South volleyball players headline the first team

Three players from Class A state champion Papillion-La Vista South highlight the All-Metro Conference volleyball team.
Outside hitters Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck repeat as first-team selections. New to the first team is senior libero Kenzie Dyrstad.
That trio was instrumental in helping the Titans capture their third championship in four years. Papio South defeated Omaha Westside in four sets to repeat as state champion.
“We had injuries and other adversity this season, so I wasn’t sure how everyone was going to respond,” coach Katie Tarman said. “The girls came together at the end.”
Other first-team selections are Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Samantha Laird of Westside, Alanna Bankston of Millard West and Reagan Hickey of Papillion-La Vista. Ndam-Simpson is the only other repeat first teamer.
Selections for the All-Metro teams are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
Adeyemi, one of the hardest hitters in the state, finished with 351 kills. The Hawaii recruit pounded 22 in the four-set final against the Warriors.
Medeck, a South Dakota pledge, was third in Class A kills with 461 — 61 coming at the state tournament. She also played a key role defensively with 482 digs.
Dyrstad, one of three sisters on the Titans’ squad, had 497 digs this season. The Rutgers commit also had 84 assists and 43 aces.
Tarman said the adversity her team faced made Papio South stronger in the postseason.
“We used every player on our roster,” she said. “I think that’s what made this season so special.”
Ndam-Simpson, the honorary captain, had another outstanding season for Westside. The Creighton recruit led Class A with 507 kills, an average of 4.6 per set.
She teamed with Laird to give the Warriors a dangerous hitting combination. Laird, a South Dakota pledge, was fourth in Class A with 452 kills — 49 in three state tournament matches.
The Warriors, who have never won a state title, finished as the runners-up for the second time and first since 1985.
“Our No. 1 goal this season was to make it to the championship match,” coach Korrine Bowers said. “A lot of credit goes to the six seniors on our team.”
Bankston, who will play collegiately at Louisville, helped the Wildcats return to state for the 12th straight year. She finished with 392 kills and 279 digs.
Hickey, the Monarchs’ setter, led the Metro Conference with 1,049 assists. She helped 28-10 Papio reach the state tourney semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
*H — Destiny Ndam-Simpson, Omaha Westside, 6-1, Sr.
H — Stella Adeyemi, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-11, Sr.
H — Lauren Medeck, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-1, Jr.
H — Alanna Bankston, Millard West, 6-1, Sr.
H — Samantha Laird, Omaha Westside, 6-0, Sr.
S — Reagan Hickey, Papillion-La Vista, 5-10, Jr.
L — Kenzie Dyrstad, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-7, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
H — Mia Tvrdy, Papillion-La Vista, 6-2, Jr.
H — Amanda Loschen, Omaha Marian, 6-2, Sr.
H — Morgan Glaser, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Jr.
H — Elle Heckenlively, Gretna, 5-9, So.
H — Evan Glade, Millard West, 5-11, Sr.
S — Jocelyn Healy, Omaha Westside, 5-7, Sr.
L — Faith Frame, Gretna, 5-6, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
H — Morgan Bode, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-1, Jr.
H — Kayla Eggiman, Bellevue West, 5-8, Jr.
H — Alison Butler, Millard South, 5-8, Sr.
H — Ashley Wilwerding, Omaha Marian, 5-11, Sr.
H — Anna Sis, Papillion-La Vista, 6-0, Sr.
S — Charlee Solomon, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-10, So.
L — Daniela Gologan, Omaha Westside, 5-6, Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION Bellevue East: Rylee Craig, Erica Nickisch, Lilly Gulley, Mackenzie Reimer, Mya Weber. Bellevue West: Angela Berger. Elkhorn South: Maddie Henry, Annie Millard, Delaney Burge, Sarah Galligan, Julia Ringenberg, Ava Stone, Rowyn Scheer, Izzy Junior. Gretna: Cassie Stones, Hayden Hart. Millard North: Caitlin McCormack, Rilyn Gish, Brylee Nelsen. Millard South: Scotlyn Erwin, Jayden Bestenlehner. Millard West: Sierra Pokharel, Skylar Walters. Omaha Bryan: Giulia Morellini, Jessica Conway. Omaha Burke: Ashlyn Paymal, Delaney Dotzler, Ella Davison. Omaha Central: Caroline Festersen. Omaha Marian: Amelia Roth, Amanda Draper. Omaha North: Ann Marie Meiman. Omaha Northwest: Grace Lewis, Kaya Kelly-Craigs, Isabelle Hoiberg, Cayla Waite, Kiley Valien. Omaha South: Jazmin Garcia Alvarez, Nina Casal, Karina Calderon. Omaha Westside: Kensington TeKrony, Audrey Behrens, Isabella Lamb, Eleanor Brislen, Tatum Godinez. Omaha Westview: Rylee Meysenberg, Kambry Kachaturian. Papillion-La Vista: Karlyn Francis. Papillion-La Vista South: Shealie Wiebers, Ava Greene, Kyla Dyrstad, Liv Brodersen, Kami Dyrstad, Sydney Horn, Kate Ligon.
Photos: All-Nebraska volleyball teams through the years
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson at the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
Led by honorary captain Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt at the head of the table surrounded by, clockwise from left, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein, Wahoo's Elle Glock, Papillion-La Vista's Norah Sis, Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray, Omaha Skutt's Allie Gray and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Led by honorary captain Marriah Buss, center, of Lincoln Lutheran, the All-Nebraska volleyball first team. From left: Ava LeGrand of Papillion-La Vista South, Norah Sis of Papillion-La Vista, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Allie Gray of Omaha Skutt, Izzy Lukens of Millard North.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left, Emily Bressman of Omaha Marian, Kalynn Meyer of Superior, Jaiden Centeno of Millard West, Lindsay Krause of Omaha Skutt, McKenna Ruch of Millard North and Marriah Buss of Lincoln Lutheran. Not pictured: Millard North’s Izzy Lukens.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
From left: Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, Omaha Marian's Lily Heim (honorary captain), Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause, Marian’s Emily Bressman and Papio South’s Taliyah Flores. Not pictured: Malcolm’s Jaela Zimmerman.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row from left: Jaela Zimmerman, Malcolm; Taliyah Flores, Papillion-La Vista; Elise Baumann, Millard North; Fallon Stutheit, Johnson-Brock. Front row from left: Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South; Alli Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brooke Heyne, Omaha Skutt.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left: Olivia Nicholson, North Platte; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Allison Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian; Elizabeth Loschen, Omaha Marian; Hali McArdle, Gretna; Sarah Swanson, Elkhorn South.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
From left: Priscilla O'Dowd, Papillion-La Vista; Jessica Peters, Papillion-La Vista; Raegan LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South; Megan Wickey, Omaha Concordia; Carley Remmers, Freeman; Tiani Reeves, Gothenburg; Brittany Witt, Omaha Marian.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
The All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
From left: Lexi Elman, Omaha Marian; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Townsend, Lincoln Pius X; Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey; Michaela Mestl, Kearney Catholic; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left: Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Elkorn South; Katie Brand, Grand Island Central Catholic; Cassie Effken, Lincoln Pius X; Kate Elman, Omaha Marian.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
From left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sara McClinton, Millard North; Chelsea Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Kelly Hunter, Papillion-La Vista South; Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Standing from left: Emily Wilson, Omaha Gross; Kadie Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Sarah Kemp, Bellevue East; Amber Rolfzen, Papillion-La Vista South; Tenisha Matlock, North Platte. Front row from left: Lauren Sieckmann, Omaha Marian; Julianne Mandolfo, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
From left: Natalie Braun, Lincoln Pius X; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Hayley Thramer, Ewing; Jamie Straube, Johnson County; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
From left: Tali Fredrickson, Grand Island Central Catholic; Caitlin Mahoney, Omaha Marian; Chelsey Feekin, Papillion-La Vista; Keelin Bourne, Millard North; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Top from left: Catie Wilson, Omaha Gross; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Lauren Cook, Lincoln Pius X. Bottom from left: Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Ann Armes, Grand Island; Gina Mancuso, Papillion-La Vista.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
From left: Katie Swenson, Omaha Gross; Angela Hlavaty, Lincoln Lutheran; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Gabi Ailes, Bellevue West; Brooke Bartek, Lincoln Northeast; Erica Burson, Omaha Gross.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Front row from left: Amanda Gates, Columbus; Jordan Larson, Logan View; Alison Jacobs, Elkhorn; Rachel Schwartz, Lincoln East. Back row from left: Kyla Roehrig, Papillion-La Vista; Korie Lebeda, Omaha Marian.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
