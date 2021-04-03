All-Metro girls team: Stellar seasons help pair from Millard South, Omaha Central earn honors

In a January win over Lincoln High, Babbitt scored a school-record 42 points. That included 10 3-pointers, one short of the Class A mark set by Bellevue West’s Akili Felici in 2017.

At the state tourney, Babbitt scored 19 in a first-round win over Lincoln East and 14 in the semifinal loss.

“I wanted her to shoot the ball if she was open,” Meyers said. “She works hard to get better every day and she’s grown a lot as a player.”

Olsen also had her moments, most notably in Millard South’s 107-83 victory over Iowa power Glenwood. The Patriots set a Class A scoring record that night as Olsen poured in a team-high 37, going 16 for 19 from the field.

“She’s a really aggressive player,” Meyers said. “She’s a vocal leader who is very good at getting to the basket.”

Olsen averaged 19 points in the Patriots’ two state tournament games.

“She’s tough at both ends of the court and really prides herself on her defense,” Meyers said. “She also gets everyone else involved so I really love her heart.”

Webb led the Eagles in scoring, averaging 15.6 points. The 5-10 junior also had 109 rebounds, 44 steals and 40 assists.