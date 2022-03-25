All-Omaha area boys: Cale Jacobsen leads Ashland-Greenwood to first state title

Jake Orr’s defensive assignments were all over the board during his four years, three state finals and, at last, a state championship win while at Omaha Roncalli.

Even when Orr was a freshman, coach JJ Stoffel was unafraid to put Orr, now 6-foot-3, on the other team’s big man.

“When you can put him on anybody, that makes all the difference in the world,’’ Stoffel said.

In the Class B state final, which Roncalli won 52-37 over rival Omaha Skutt, Orr often guarded 6-7 Nate Zuroske. In other games, the Midland signee could have been tasked with an off-guard or forward.

“Jake's willing to do whatever needs to be done in order to try and get a win, just like all these other guys,’’ Stoffel said after the state-title win. “They're the most selfless kids I've ever been around in my entire life. And I love them for that because they just care about their teammates more than themselves.”

Orr is included on The World-Herald’s All-Omaha Area boys team. The rest of the first team is honorary captain Cale Jacobsen of Class C-1 state champion Ashland-Greenwood, repeat selection Connor Millikan of Platteview and two from Skutt, James Gninefou and Jake Brack.

Millikan and Brack are juniors.

On the second team are Austin Holtz of Bennington, Dane Petersen of Elkhorn, Quincy Evans of Roncalli, sophomore Grayson Bouwman of Fort Calhoun and Zac Kulus of Omaha Concordia.

Last year, Millikan was on the first team and Orr and Kulus on the second team.

The World-Herald’s all-area team is for Nebraska schools around Omaha but not in the Metro Conference. Nominations from coaches and observations of the newspaper’s sports staff determine honor teams.

Jacobsen, a 6-4 senior, came back from losing his junior season to lead the Bluejays to their first C-1 championship. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Millikan, 6-1, nearly averaged a double-double while leading the state in scoring at 28.1 points per game. He averaged nearly 10 rebounds and led Platteview, which made the Class B semifinals, in assists, steals and rebounds.

Gninefou, a 6-2 senior, had a breakout season as the SkyHawks were undefeated until the postseason. He averaged 15.5 points a game.

Brack, considered one of the better prospects in the state in the Class of 2023, is a 6-8 junior who averaged 14.4 points and seven rebounds.

Holtz, Evans, Bouwman and Kulus all played in the state tournament. Petersen, a premier slot blocker, was on a team that reached the district final round in Class B. Bouwman’s Pioneers went to state for the first time since 1923, beat Wahoo in the opening round and lost in overtime to three-time defending champion Auburn in the semifinals.​

* * *

First team

*Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr., 17.7

Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, Jr., 28.3

Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, Sr., 13.6

James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 15.6

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-8, Jr., 14.4

Second team

Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, Sr., 17.6

Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 6-6, Sr., 13.0

Quincy Evans, Omaha Roncalli, 6-1, Sr., 11.2

Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6-2, So., 17.4

Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 6-1, Sr., 13.8

Honorable mention

Ashland-Greenwood: Evan Shepard, Max Parker, Brooks Kissinger, Cougar Konzem. Arlington: Dustin Kirk, Colby Grefe, Logan Kaup. Bennington: Trey Bird, Seth Wempen, Isaac Conner. Blair: Luke Ladwig, Kip Tupa, Jacob Czapla, J’Shawn Unger, Sawyer Lawton. Conestoga: Noah Simones, Jack Welch, Ty Fox, Lucas Michel. Elkhorn: Ethan Yungtum. Douglas County West: Brody Travis, Zach Spanke, Parker Gaston. Elkhorn Mount Michael: Harrison Long, Kuon Kuon, Daniel Mondi. Elkhorn North: Brandon Orgilbold, Jack Lusk, Paxon Piatkowski. Fort Calhoun: Carsen Schwarz, Zane Schwarz. Louisville: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard. Mead: Tyler Pickworth, AJ Carritt, Luke Carritt, Emmett Couch, Beau LaCroix. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Ian Jenkins. Omaha Christian: Rendell Gines, Jayden Pinkerton, Evan Scheneman. Omaha Concordia: Karsten Mathsen, Justin Otten, Zac Alharithy, Quientan McCafferty, Brock Olsen. Omaha Gross: Preston Higginbotham, Eli Weiss. Omaha Roncalli: Austin Schwarz, Brent Heller, Brady McGill, Lucas Brown. Omaha Skutt: JJ Ferrin, James Dvorak. Platteview: Alex Draper, Mike Wiebelhaus, Ezra Stewart. Plattsmouth: Sam Campin, Kevin Winscot, Owen Prince, Jude Wehrbein. Ralston: John Harrington, Rex Buettenback, Tanner Farrell. Wahoo: Owen Hancock, Garrett Grandgenett, Myles Simon, Kamron Kasischke, Anthony Simon, Benji Nelson. Weeping Water: Hunter Mortimer, Carter Mogensen, Eathan Essary. Yutan: Jake Richmond, Sam Peterson.

