All-Omaha area boys: Cale Jacobsen leads Ashland-Greenwood to first state title

Cale Jacobsen came back from losing his junior season to lead Ashland-Greenwood to its first Class C-1 state basketball title.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jake Orr’s defensive assignments were all over the board during his four years, three state finals and, at last, a state championship win while at Omaha Roncalli.
Even when Orr was a freshman, coach JJ Stoffel was unafraid to put Orr, now 6-foot-3, on the other team’s big man.
“When you can put him on anybody, that makes all the difference in the world,’’ Stoffel said.
In the Class B state final, which Roncalli won 52-37 over rival Omaha Skutt, Orr often guarded 6-7 Nate Zuroske. In other games, the Midland signee could have been tasked with an off-guard or forward.
“Jake's willing to do whatever needs to be done in order to try and get a win, just like all these other guys,’’ Stoffel said after the state-title win. “They're the most selfless kids I've ever been around in my entire life. And I love them for that because they just care about their teammates more than themselves.”
Orr is included on The World-Herald’s All-Omaha Area boys team. The rest of the first team is honorary captain Cale Jacobsen of Class C-1 state champion Ashland-Greenwood, repeat selection Connor Millikan of Platteview and two from Skutt, James Gninefou and Jake Brack.
Millikan and Brack are juniors.
On the second team are Austin Holtz of Bennington, Dane Petersen of Elkhorn, Quincy Evans of Roncalli, sophomore Grayson Bouwman of Fort Calhoun and Zac Kulus of Omaha Concordia.
Last year, Millikan was on the first team and Orr and Kulus on the second team.
The World-Herald’s all-area team is for Nebraska schools around Omaha but not in the Metro Conference. Nominations from coaches and observations of the newspaper’s sports staff determine honor teams.
Jacobsen, a 6-4 senior, came back from losing his junior season to lead the Bluejays to their first C-1 championship. He averaged 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
Millikan, 6-1, nearly averaged a double-double while leading the state in scoring at 28.1 points per game. He averaged nearly 10 rebounds and led Platteview, which made the Class B semifinals, in assists, steals and rebounds.
Gninefou, a 6-2 senior, had a breakout season as the SkyHawks were undefeated until the postseason. He averaged 15.5 points a game.
Brack, considered one of the better prospects in the state in the Class of 2023, is a 6-8 junior who averaged 14.4 points and seven rebounds.
Holtz, Evans, Bouwman and Kulus all played in the state tournament. Petersen, a premier slot blocker, was on a team that reached the district final round in Class B. Bouwman’s Pioneers went to state for the first time since 1923, beat Wahoo in the opening round and lost in overtime to three-time defending champion Auburn in the semifinals.
* * * First team
*Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-4, Sr., 17.7
Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, Jr., 28.3
Jake Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 6-3, Sr., 13.6
James Gninefou, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 15.6
Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-8, Jr., 14.4
Second team
Austin Holtz, Bennington, 5-10, Sr., 17.6
Dane Petersen, Elkhorn, 6-6, Sr., 13.0
Quincy Evans, Omaha Roncalli, 6-1, Sr., 11.2
Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6-2, So., 17.4
Zac Kulus, Omaha Concordia, 6-1, Sr., 13.8
Honorable mention Ashland-Greenwood: Evan Shepard, Max Parker, Brooks Kissinger, Cougar Konzem. Arlington: Dustin Kirk, Colby Grefe, Logan Kaup. Bennington: Trey Bird, Seth Wempen, Isaac Conner. Blair: Luke Ladwig, Kip Tupa, Jacob Czapla, J’Shawn Unger, Sawyer Lawton. Conestoga: Noah Simones, Jack Welch, Ty Fox, Lucas Michel. Elkhorn: Ethan Yungtum. Douglas County West: Brody Travis, Zach Spanke, Parker Gaston. Elkhorn Mount Michael: Harrison Long, Kuon Kuon, Daniel Mondi. Elkhorn North: Brandon Orgilbold, Jack Lusk, Paxon Piatkowski. Fort Calhoun: Carsen Schwarz, Zane Schwarz. Louisville: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard. Mead: Tyler Pickworth, AJ Carritt, Luke Carritt, Emmett Couch, Beau LaCroix. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Ian Jenkins. Omaha Christian: Rendell Gines, Jayden Pinkerton, Evan Scheneman. Omaha Concordia: Karsten Mathsen, Justin Otten, Zac Alharithy, Quientan McCafferty, Brock Olsen. Omaha Gross: Preston Higginbotham, Eli Weiss. Omaha Roncalli: Austin Schwarz, Brent Heller, Brady McGill, Lucas Brown. Omaha Skutt: JJ Ferrin, James Dvorak. Platteview: Alex Draper, Mike Wiebelhaus, Ezra Stewart. Plattsmouth: Sam Campin, Kevin Winscot, Owen Prince, Jude Wehrbein. Ralston: John Harrington, Rex Buettenback, Tanner Farrell. Wahoo: Owen Hancock, Garrett Grandgenett, Myles Simon, Kamron Kasischke, Anthony Simon, Benji Nelson. Weeping Water: Hunter Mortimer, Carter Mogensen, Eathan Essary. Yutan: Jake Richmond, Sam Peterson.
Photos: All-Nebraska basketball teams through the years
2021: Showstoppers
This year’s crop of high school basketball talent could be remembered as one of the best in state history. Like an all-time great film — think “The Godfather,” “Citizen Kane,” “Casablanca” — could these 10 players be among that top-tier ilk? Either way, this year’s prep hoops season was a must see. And unlike some big-budget movies, the drama on court lived up to the hype. It was a blockbuster state tournament, with big stars, plot twists and loads of action. So take a moment for some star gazing after (top row from left) Frankie Fidler, Saint Thomas, Isaac Traudt, (middle) Taylor McCabe, Britt Prince, Grace Cave, (bottom) Hunter Sallis, Chucky Hepburn, Allison Weidner and Alexis Markowski stole the show. And what a show it was.
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
Listed alphabetically by last name: Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Jayme Horan, Millard South; Morgan Maly, Crete; Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X; Taylor McCabe, Fremont; Hunter Sallis, Millard North; Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis; Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star; Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central.
ILLUSTRATIONS BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019: Masterpiece
Front row, from left: Whitney Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Lauren West, Millard North; Jayme Horan, Millard South; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Morgan Maly, Crete. Back row, from left: Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West; Charlie Easley, Lincoln Pius X; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; John Tonje, Omaha Central.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018: Monumental
From left: Shereef Mitchell, Omaha Burke; Payton Brotzki, Platteview; Kanon Koster, Kearney; McKenna Sims, South Sioux City; Brady Heiman, Platteview; Dariauna Lewis, Omaha North; Akol Arop, Omaha Creighton Prep; Brooke Carlson, Elkhorn; Sam Griesel, Lincoln East; and Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside.
2017: Royal Court
Sitting, from left: Jaden Wrightsell, Omaha Northwest; McKenna Minter, Lincoln Northeast; Teddy Allen, Boys Town. Standing, from left: Chloe Dworak, Lincoln Christian; Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westside; McKenna Simms, South Sioux City; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Kanon Koster, Kearney; Ayo Akinwole, Papillion-La Vista.
2016: Hang Time
Front from left: Quinn Weidemann, Omaha Westide; Aguek Arop, Omaha South; Grace Berry, Lincoln East; Caleal Walker, Omaha South; and Skyler Snider, Kearney. Back from left: Ed Chang, Papillion-La Vista; Rylie Cascio Jensen, Fremont; Nate Schimonitz, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Williams, Fremont; and Chloe Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West.
2015: Shooting Stars
Front from left: Jay Bridgeman, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Jaycee Bradley, Norfolk. Back from left: Tyler Hagedorn, Norfolk; Adam Dykman, Fremont Bergan; Justin Patton, Omaha North; Drew Homa, Omaha Creighton Prep; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West.
2014: Full-court Press
Top from left: Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City; Khyri Thomas, Omaha Benson; Jessica Shepard, Fremont. Front from left: Mitchell Hahn, Fremont; Malik Hluchoweckyj, Bellevue West; McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest; Tre'Shawn Thurman, Omaha Central; Maddie Simon, Lincoln Pius X; Kevin Metoyer, Omaha Westside; Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013: All-Shake
Front from left: Alexa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast (wearing rainbow hat); Tra-Deon Hollins, Omaha Central (holding book); Lauren Works, Lincoln Southwest (wearing fedora); McKenzie Brown, Grand Island Northwest (holding basketball and balloon). Middle from left: Brett Dougherty, Papillion-La Vista (wearing marching band hat); Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast (holding bear); Akoy Agau, Omaha Central (holding trophy); Kianna Ibis, Omaha Benson (waving towel). Back from left: Cam Williams, Omaha South (holding pom poms); Connor Lusso, Millard West (wearing birthday cake hat).
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012: Old School
Front from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast; Josiah Gustafson, Millard North; Brianna Rollerson, Omaha Central; Beth Bohuslavsky, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Back from left: Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Dylan Travis, Omaha Gross; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Brianna Craig, Lincoln Northeast.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011: Showstoppers
Front from left: Hailey Mandelko, Lexington; Galen Gullie, Omaha Bryan; Emily Cady, Seward; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City. Middle from left: Akoy Agau, Omaha Central; Chelsea Mason, Bellevue West; Jalen Bradley, Norfolk; Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West. Back from left: Jayla Hobza, Bellevue East; CJ Carter, Omaha Benson.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010: Good to the End
Clockwise from top left: Alexis Akin-Otiko, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Deverell Biggs, Omaha Central; Dwight Smith, Ralston; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Mike Gesell, South Sioux City; Nicole Arp; Kearney; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside; Emily Cady, Seward.
2009: From All Directions
Bottom from left: Austin Kaczor, Ewing; Isiah Gandy, Boys Town; Elliott Eliason, Chadron; Jarrell Crayton, Bellevue East; Greg Smith, Ralston. Top from left of page: Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Emily Hauder, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Sarah Nelson, Omaha Westside.
2008: Rare Collection
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Jordan Hooper, Alliance; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Marissa Kastanek, Lincoln Southeast; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; KK Houser, Lincoln Southeast; Jarell Crayton, Bellevue East; McKayla Knudson, South Sioux City; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Nicole Brungardt, Norfolk Catholic.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007: Big Game
Clockwise from top left: Kellie Nelson, Omaha Westside; Dominique Kelley, Lincoln Northeast; Kelsey Woodard, Bellevue West; Amber Hegge, Crofton; Jesse Carr, Ainsworth; Josh Jones, Omaha Central; Wes Eikmeier, Fremont Bergan; Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Mitch Albers, Papillion-La Vista; Jasmine Johnson, Omaha Central.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD HERALD
2006: A Cut Above
From left: Antoine Young, Bellevue West; Brooke Delano, Bellevue West; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Dominique Kelly, Lincoln Northeast; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Bullock, Lincoln North Star; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Avery Tyler, Omaha Bryan.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005: All-State Oasis
From left: Samantha Schuett, Millard West; Katie Frank, South Sioux City; Matt Culliver, Omaha Bryan; Andrew Bridger, Lincoln Northeast; Matt Hill, Lincoln Southeast; Katie Smith, Omaha Skutt; Zach Potter, Omaha Creighton Prep; Yvonne Turner, Bellevue East; Megan Neuvirth, West Point GACC, Josh Dotzler, Bellevue West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports