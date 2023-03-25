Jake Brack overcame a bad break.

A really, really bad one, his Omaha Skutt coach said.

“During COVID, when nobody was doing anything, he broke his leg,” Kyle Jurgens said. “At the time, I heard through the grapevine that he was working out and went up to dunk the ball.

“I was like, whoa, that’s a good sign, he’s a freshman and he’s dunking the ball. But then he came down and broke his leg that had to get plates and screws. I mean it was a bad break.”

Brack already had shown signs that he could make it to college basketball, even though Jurgens said he was only the No. 3 or No. 4 player on the freshman team.

“You always looked at his feet and his body and just kind of that he was growing into himself,’’ Jurgens said. “(Assistant coach) Dave Eckley and I always told each other like, when it's all said and done, he might end up being the best of all of them. He just kept growing.”

Now 6-foot-9, Brack signed with South Dakota last November — Jurgens said he believes Brack is the first Division I scholarship player from Skutt in boys basketball — then led the SkyHawks to their first state title since his freshman year.

He averaged 16.5 points and 6.6 rebounds as part of Class B’s tallest frontcourt.

Brack returns to The World-Herald’s All-Omaha Area boys team for schools not in the Metro Conference.

The team’s honorary captain is three-time selection Connor Millikan of Platteview, who finished No. 2 on the state’s career scoring list and took the Trojans to their first state final.

Also on the first team are three players from Class C-1 — senior Brooks Kissinger of two-time state champion Ashland-Greenwood and juniors Marcus Glock of Wahoo and Quientan McCafferty of Omaha Concordia.

Second-team selections are seniors JJ Ferrin from Skutt, Ethan Yungtum from Elkhorn, Trey Bird of Bennington and Malachi Washington from Boys Town and junior Harrison Long of Elkhorn Mount Michael.

Brack signed with South Dakota after visiting Stonehill in Massachusetts — and before taking a trip to Fairleigh Dickinson, the NCAA tournament’s first-round Cinderella. He canceled that visit.

“We laugh as coaches now, but that coach at Fairleigh Dickinson (Tobin Anderson) was all over the TV after last weekend,’’ Jurgens said. “I talked to him multiple times last summer because Jake was to fly out there.

“Jake flew out to Stonehill and got an offer and then went to South Dakota and was supposed to go to Fairleigh Dickinson a day or two after. The coach said they wanted to get him on campus and they’d offer him. They loved him, for if you watched them they had no size.”

South Dakota was closer to home and he liked the Coyotes’ new facilities.

Millikan, 6-1, will be playing at Dordt, an NAIA school in Sioux Center, Iowa. He averaged a double-double of 25.6 points and 10.7 rebounds.

Kissinger, 6-3, is going to Concordia University in Seward. The son of NCAA Tournament referee Kipp Kissinger — he worked the Gonzaga-UCLA Sweet 16 game Thursday night — averaged 16.0 points and helped Ashland-Greenwood break tournament records for defense.

Glock, 6-3, averaged 16.2 points while leading Wahoo to the state tournament with only one loss before the Warriors were upset in the first round by Auburn. His father is former Wahoo all-stater and Husker alum Jason Glock.

McCafferty, 6-9, averaged a double-double of 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds for Omaha Concordia. He is developing into a solid perimeter shooter, as shown by making five 3s in a 54-53 semifinal loss to Auburn.

***

First team

*Connor Millikan, Platteview, 6-1, Sr., 25.6

Jake Brack, Omaha Skutt, 6-9, Sr., 16.5

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood, 6-3, Sr., 16.0

Marcus Glock, Wahoo, 6-3, Jr., 16.2

Quientan McCafferty, Omaha Concordia, 6-10, Jr., 16.3

* — denotes honorary captain

Second team

JJ Ferrin, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr., 14.6

Ethan Yungtum, Elkhorn, 6-5, Sr., 17.3

Trey Bird, Bennington, 6-2, Sr., 16.1

Harrison Long, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 5-11, Jr., 21.1

Malachi Washington, Boys Town, 6-5, Sr., 15.7

Honorable mention

Arlington: Trent Koger Ashland-Greenwood: Cougar Konzem, Cade Bridges, Dane Jacobsen, Drake Zimmerman, Dawson Thies Bennington: Gunnar Lym, Dylan Casart, Isaac Conner Conestoga: Jack Welch, Noah Simones, Zach Smith, Owen Trofholz Douglas County West: Parker Gaston, Drake Travis, Cam Wiese, Ryker Wohlers Elkhorn: Colin Comstock Elkhorn Mount Michael: Chop Paljor, Kume Duop, Will Brewster Elkhorn North: Nike Orgibold, Carson Ripley, Will Farrington Elmwood-Murdock: Henry Coleman, Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher Fort Calhoun: Grayson Bouwman, Wyatt Appel, Austin Welchert, Glenn Hunter Louisville: Sam Luellen, Cash Biesterfeld Mead: Luke Carritt, Beau LaCroix Omaha Christian: Evan Schaneman Omaha Concordia: Elliott Wilson, Carter Sunde, Jack Thrasher Omaha Gross: Malual Kong, Jayden Bowen, Jackson Drake Omaha Roncalli: Brady McGill, Hunter Giles, Brent Heller, Christian Swift Omaha Skutt: Jack Healey, Brock Scholl, Wyatt Archer Platteview: Trey Moseman, Alex Draper, Ezra Stewart, Reiman Zebert Plattsmouth: Gage Olsen, Drew Iverson Ralston: Deacon Courtney, Rex Buettenback, Max Hoffman, Rendell Gines Wahoo: Anthony Simon, Owen Hancock, Kamron Kasischke, Garrett Grandgenett, Benji Nelson Wahoo Neumann: Kanon Cada, Turner Ahrens, Luke Meis Yutan: Nolan Timm

Nominations from coaches and observations of the newspaper’s sports staff determine honor teams.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska boys basketball state tournament, Saturday