All-Omaha area boys team: Brady Timm takes Yutan's basketball game to another level

Brady Timm started on two state runner-up teams at Yutan.

But the Doane University recruit, the honorary captain of this year’s All-Omaha Area team, made himself a different player from when he was a sophomore.

“His level of play this year has risen tenfold,’’ Yutan assistant Kevin Rogers said. “He has changed his body to a muscle man, and we don’t take him out of the game. In big games, he plays 32 minutes.

“I have been in Yutan my entire life, and I pinch myself sometimes that I have been able to coach the greatest football player in Yutan history (now-NU football scholarship player Colton Feist) and now the greatest basketball player in our storied history in Yutan.”

Timm, a 5-foot-10 senior guard who averaged 21 points as a senior, heads a team that also has on its first unit high-scoring Platteview sophomore Connor Millikan and seniors Kaleb Brink of Elkhorn Mount Michael, Charlie Fletcher of Omaha Skutt and Trevor Kasischke of Wahoo.

On the second team are Drew Christo of Class B runner-up Elkhorn, Jake Orr of Omaha Roncalli, Zac Kulus of first-time state qualifier Omaha Concordia, Brad Bennett of Mount Michael and Carson Roubicek of Douglas County West.