All-Omaha area football: Trey Bird and Jake Garcia captain the 2022 team

Trey Bird never lost a game as Bennington’s starting quarterback.

Went 25-0.

Really good for someone thrown into the role ahead of schedule.

Bird started the 2021 season as a junior backup, but the role quickly and dramatically changed when Badgers starter Seth Wempen went down in the first half of the opening game.

Bird led them past Grand Island Northwest and the job was his.

Two state championships later, he finished with 4,580 yards passing and 5,276 yards overall.

“Trey is a playmaker with both his legs and his arm," coach Kam Lenhart said. “He controls the game and doesn’t turn over the ball very much.

Bird and Jake Garcia, whose third 1,000-yard season as Omaha Gross’ running back helped the Cougars to their first state final in a decade, are the honorary captains of The World-Herald’s All-Omaha area team for schools outside the Metro Conference.

Bennington players fill six of the 24 positions. Besides Bird, wide receiver Isaac Conner, running back Nick Colbert, defensive linemen Ethan Nguyen and Weston Heinemann and sophomore linebacker Kyler Lauridsen are honored.

Gross is next with four selections: Garcia, offensive linemen Sal Nacarelli and Carson Almgren and linebacker Owen Brennan.

Players from 12 schools are honored.

On the offensive unit are Grayson Bouwman of Fort Calhoun and Conner at wide receiver; Nacarelli, Almgren, Braxton Buck of Ashland-Greenwood, three-time choice Aidan Betz of Elkhorn and Sam Thomas of Elkhorn North as offensive linemen; Bird at quarterback; Garcia, Colvert and Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock, the only eight-man player chosen, at running back; and Brady McGill of Omaha Roncalli as the athlete/place-kicker position.

Ben Reynolds of Elkhorn and Sean Fenoglio of Roncalli join Nguyen and Heinemann as the defensive linemen picked. At linebacker are Brennan, Lauridsen, Caleb Adkins of Plattsmouth and Zach Krajicek of Yutan. Defensive backs are Wyatt Archer of Omaha Skutt, Jared Kuhl of Platteview and KJ Schenck of Elkhorn. Maccoy Holtam of Skutt is the punter.

Nominations of coaches and observations by The World-Herald sports staff determine the honor team. All coaches were emailed nomination forms.​

ALL-OMAHA AREA

First team

* — denotes co-captains

WR — Isaac Conner, Bennington, 6-1, 195, Sr.

WR — Grayson Bouwman, Fort Calhoun, 6-0, 160, Jr.

OL — Sal Nacarelli, Omaha Gross, 6-1, 270, Sr.

OL — Carson Almgren, Omaha Gross, 6-1, 270, Sr.

OL — Braxton Buck, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-10, 230, Sr.

OL — Aidan Betz, Elkhorn, 6-2, 280, Sr.

OL — Sam Thomas, Elkhorn North, 6-5, 265, Jr.

*QB — Trey Bird, Bennington, 6-0, 170, Sr.

*RB — Jake Garcia, Omaha Gross, 6-0, 200, Sr.

RB — Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9, 170, Sr.

RB — Nick Colvert, Bennington, 5-7, 160, Sr.

A/K — Brady McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 6-4, 185, Jr.

DL — Ethan Nguyen, Bennington, 6-2, 225, Sr.

DL — Weston Heinemann, Bennington, 6-4, 215, Sr.

DL — Ben Reynolds, Elkhorn, 5-11, 235, Sr.

DL — Sean Fenoglio, Omaha Roncalli, 6-2, 185, Jr.

LB — Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth, 5-11, 215, Sr.

LB — Owen Brennan, Omaha Gross, 5-9, 170, Sr.

LB — Zach Krajicek, Yutan, 5-8, 185, Sr.

LB — Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington, 5-9, 145, So.

DB — Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, 180, Sr.

DB — Jared Kuhl, Platteview, 6-0, 160, Sr.

DB — KJ Schenck, Elkhorn, 5-11, 180, Sr.

P — Maccoy Holtam, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, 200, Sr.

Coaches honorable mention

Arlington: Braden Monke, Weston Wollberg, Kaden Pittman. Ashland-Greenwood: Drake Zimmerman, Luke Lambert, Logan Sobota, Jaxson Hamm, Thomas Spears, Dane Jacobsen, Landon Sobota, Nathan Upton. Bennington: Jonathan Williams, Vaughn Anderson, Grant VanArsdel, Jaxson Andrews, Owen Douglas, Gunnar Lym, Jack Jansen, Kale Kaufmann, Westin Beck, Cooper Mlnarik, Tyler Mead. Blair: Bode Soukup, Kaden Sears, Brock Templar, J’Shawn Unger, Seagan Packett-Trisdale, Dane Larsen, Brady Brown. Boys Town: Nyree Poteet-Brown. Conestoga: Jaylen Widler, Gage Totilas, Carter Plowman, Lucas Anderson, Alrich Rigonios. Douglas County West: Cael Dembinski, Ted Stenglein, Brady Singer. Elkhorn: Connor Hunt, Jaxson Ninete, Andrew Salvatore. Elkhorn North: Chase Loftin, Brock Marler, Cole Sharar, Josh Basilevac, Chris Thiessen, Johnny Radicia, Jett Tingelhoff, Christian Young, Tommy Meckna. Elmwood-Murdock: Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher, Sam Clements, Riley Wilson. Fort Calhoun: Austin Welchert. Mead: Luke Carritt, Beau laCroix, Tye Dickes. Omaha Brownell-Talbot: Miles Hutcherson, Matt Schinzel. Omaha Gross: Westin Miller Ayivi, Alex Kosse, Tommy Gilbert, Hank Nosbisch, Jackson Drake, Colby Duncan, John Streit, Charlie Paladino. Omaha Roncalli: Carter Gintz, Clayton Shafer, Wyatt Yetter, Jacob Camp. Omaha Skutt: Joe Connelly, Kale Wiepen, Justin Witcofski, Brandt Pickrell, Adam McCaw, Colin Pike. Platteview: Ezra Stewart, Dezmond Straatmann, Alex Draper, Ethan Golda, Cael Wichman. Plattsmouth: Dylan Eby, Parker Aughenaugh. Ralston: Hudson Holloway, Harrison Acklie, Brandon Cavender, Rex Buettenback. Wahoo: Zach Fox, Dominek Rohleder, Trevor Ehrlich, Owen Hancock, Jake Scanlon. Wahoo Neumann: Trent Moudry, Conor Booth, John Lilly, Nolan Van Slyke, Calvin Sassaman, Steven Sladky, Kanon Cada, Luke Meis. Weeping Water: Riggs Wilson, Keegan McDonald, Ethan Essary, Sayler Rhodes, Logan March, Brayden Harms, Nathaniel Keene. Yutan: Caleb Daniell, Derek Wacker, Jett Arensberg, Drake Trent.

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004