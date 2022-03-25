All-Omaha area girls: Britt Prince helps Elkhorn North repeat as state champions

Another strong season for Elkhorn North sophomore Britt Prince leads to another honor this season.

The 5-foot-11 guard is the honorary captain of the All-Omaha Area team. She is the only returnee from last year’s first-team squad, which consisted of four seniors and a freshman.

Other first-teamers are Peyton McCabe of Omaha Skutt, Molly Ladwig of Blair, Sammy Leu of Wahoo and Willa Tokporo of Omaha Mercy.

On the second team are Reilly Palmer and Grace Thompson of Elkhorn North, Makayla Baughman of Blair, Lexi Bacon of Elmwood-Murdock and Addison Burt of Omaha Skutt.

Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Omaha Area squad, which does not include players from the Metro Conference.

Prince, who averaged 23.4 points as a freshman, finished with a 24.1-point average this year. It was a season that ended the same as 2020-21, with Elkhorn North capturing a second straight Class B title.

“There was a lot of pressure there, coming into this season as the defending champion,” coach Ann Prince said. “The coaches tried to take that pressure off our players, but that was hard."

​The coach, Britt’s mother, said she could see her daughter progress from freshman to sophomore year.

“I think Britt made huge strides,” Ann Prince said. “She became a better passer and a better defender.”

The heavily recruited Prince also averaged a team-high seven rebounds and 4.3 assists. She led the Wolves in free-throw percentage (83.6) and 3-point percentage (40.1) and was second in field-goal percentage (57.5).

Elkhorn North finished 26-1 in its second season of varsity play, avenging its only loss by defeating Omaha Skutt in the Class B final.

The 5-6 McCabe was the leading scorer for the SkyHawks, who finished 26-2. The younger sister of Fremont All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe averaged 17.9 points and led the team in every major offensive category except rebounding.

Ladwig made an immediate impact as a freshman for Blair. She averaged 12 points and helped the 18-7 Bears secure their first state tourney berth since 1998.

Leu had a nice season for Wahoo, which came up one win short of state. The 5-9 senior averaged almost 15 points for the 18-7 Warriors.

Tokporo, a 5-11 senior, made news earlier this season when she was one of two in-state players to be nominated for the McDonald’s All-Star game. She averaged 13.6 points and a Class B-leading 13.9 rebounds.

Two members of the second team — Palmer and Thompson — were part of that title team at Elkhorn North. The other three players also helped their teams reach state.

* * *

First team

*Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 5-11, So., 24.1

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, So., 17.9

Molly Ladwig, Blair, 5-8, Fr., 12.0

Sammy Leu, Wahoo, 5-9, Sr., 14.9

Willa Tokporo, Omaha Mercy, 5-11, Sr.13.6

Second team

Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North, 5-9, Sr., 10.6

Makayla Baughman, Blair, 5-8, Sr., 11.7

Lexi Bacon, Elmwood-Murdock, 5-9, Sr., 11.1

Addison Burt, Omaha Skutt, 5-8, So., 8.2

Grace Thompson, Elkhorn North, 5-9, Jr., 8.1

Honorable mention

Arlington: Keelianne Green, Britt Nielsen, Taylor Arp, Kate Miller. Ashland-Greenwood: Alivia Pike, Paige Comstock, Danielle Tonjes. Bennington: Emma John, Abby Boyes, Avy Cornett, Mazzi Melton, Alison Mack, Ella Reinoehl. Blair: Addison Sullivan, Mya Larson. Boys Town: Isabella Buckman, Eliza Lussier. Conestoga: Ali Gansemer, Lindee Watson. Douglas County West: Grace Holm, Olivia Malousek. Elkhorn: Lexi Knott, Ella Dalton, Anna Janvrin. Elkhorn North: Hannah Nadgwick, Molly Bruggeman, Reese Booth. Elmwood-Murdock: Bailey Frahm, Brenna Schmidt, Tatum Backemeyer, Delaney Frahm, Ella Zierott. Fort Calhoun: Tessa Skelton, Bria Bench. Louisville: Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson, Jaylin Gaston. Mead: Emily Hebenstreit, Emily Quinn, Bri Lemke. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Katherine Thaden, Molly Clark. Omaha Christian: Belle Wirges, Codie Wirges. Omaha Concordia: Paige Gerhard. Omaha Gross: Jenna Skradski, Jordan Skradski, Savana Sweeney, Tessa Egermier, Jessica Carroll. Omaha Mercy: Sydney Crampton, Clare Coniglio, Clara Behounek. Omaha Roncalli: Morgan Mancuso, Mia Stoffel, Whitney Meier, Emily Dropinski. Omaha Skutt: Victoria Van Dyke, Jesse Trout, Presley Douglas, Julia Connealy. Platteview: Baylee Tex, Lilly Stobbe, Emily Wiebelhaus, Kate Roseland. Plattsmouth: Lyndsey Caba. Ralston: Alexandra Johnson, Neveah Sanders. Wahoo: Autumn Iversen, Karleigh Golladay, Taylor Luben, Kylee Kenning. Wahoo Neumann: Kali Jurgensmeier, Elsa Vedral, Mary Chvatal, Kinslee Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan. Yutan: Maura Tichota, Haley Kube, Laycee Josoff, Ellie Lloyd, Jade Lewis.

