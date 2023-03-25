Four of the five players from last year’s All-Omaha area first team return this season.

Leading the way is Elkhorn North’s Britt Prince, the honorary captain for the second consecutive year. She averaged 24.2 points for the 25-1 Wolves, who won their third straight Class B title.

Other returnees are the Omaha Skutt pair of Peyton McCabe and Molly Ladwig and Wahoo’s Sammy Leu. They are joined by Elkhorn North’s McKenna Murphy, who played last season at Fremont.

The heavily recruited Prince, who averaged 23.4 points as a freshman and 24.1 points as a sophomore, was even better as a junior. In addition to her state-leading scoring average, she is among the Class B leaders in several other categories.

She is first in field-goal percentage (.590), 3-point percentage (.467), free-throw percentage (.929) and assists per game (6.2) and fourth in rebounding average (8.6).

“Britt had a really great season,” said Ann Prince, her coach and mother. “She was playing her best at the end of the year, which is what you always want to see.”

The 5-foot-11 guard scored 28 in a first-round state tournament win over Norris and 30 in a semifinal victory over York. In the championship game against Omaha Skutt, Prince scored 26 despite a second-half foot injury.

“Our team overcame a lot of adversity this year because of some key injuries,” Ann Prince said. “We didn’t have a lot of depth but our girls found a way to get it done.”

Elkhorn North ended its season by avenging its only loss against Skutt in the final.

McCabe averaged 15.5 points for the SkyHawks, who reached state for the ninth time. The school’s career scoring leader averaged 15 points in three state tourney games but Skutt came up short in the final, losing to Elkhorn North 64-51.

Ladwig, who played last season at Blair, made a major impact in her first season with the SkyHawks. The 5-9 sophomore averaged 12.4 points, pulled down more than 100 rebounds and was second to McCabe in assists.

Leu, a 5-9 senior, helped the Class C-1 Warriors go 19-6 while earning their 10th trip to state. She averaged 14.8 points and led the team in assists (69) and steals (82).

Murphy was a member of the Class A championship Fremont squad last year before her family moved into the Elkhorn school district. The 5-11 junior averaged 15.2 points while helping to take some of the scoring load off Prince.

She averaged 14 points in the Wolves’ three state tourney victories.

* * *

First team

*Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 5-11, Jr., 24.0

Peyton McCabe, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, Jr., 15.5

McKenna Murphy, Elkhorn North, 5-11, Jr., 15.2

Molly Ladwig, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, So., 12.4

Sammy Leu, Wahoo, 5-9, Sr., 14.8

Second team

Mia McMahon, Omaha Skutt, 5-4, So., 10.8

Maura Tichota, Yutan, 5-10, Jr., 12.4

Nicky Huss, Omaha Duchesne, 6-1, Sr., 11.1

Autumn Iversen, Wahoo, 5-7, Sr., 10.7

Tatum Backemeyer, Elmwood-Murdock, 5-3, Jr., 14.9

Honorable mention

Arlington: Emme Timm, Britt Nielsen, Macy Wolf. Ashland-Greenwood: Emma Keith. Bennington: Ella Reinoehl, Presley Baca, Kailey O’Grady. Blair: Addison Sullivan, Kaitlyn Johnson, Joslyn Policky. Boys Town: Faith Elgin, Sadie Canales. Conestoga: MacKaylee Madsen, Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman. Douglas County West: Grace Holm, Olivia Malousek, Keira Murdock. Elkhorn: Claire Nuismer, Anna Janvrin, Kaelyn Andersen. Elkhorn North: Grace Thompson, Reagan Palmer, Reese Booth, Grace Heaney. Elmwood-Murdock: Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott, Jordan Vogler, Brooke Goudie. Fort Calhoun: Bria Bench. Mead: Janie Munter. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Abbi Gibbs, Katherine Thaden. Omaha Christian: Codie Wirges. Omaha Concordia: Paige Gerhard, Amelia Dieckman. Omaha Duchesne: June Mullen. Omaha Gross: Makenna Earnest, Megan Hempel, Savana Sweeney. Omaha Mercy: Sydney Crampton, Claire Wichita, Reagan Brekel, Clara Behounek. Omaha Roncalli: Whitney Meier, Rhionna Matthews. Omaha Skutt: Addison Burt, Julia Connealy, Kam Kasner. Platteview: Lilly Stobbe, Emily Wiebelhaus, Baylee Tex, Kate Roseland. Plattsmouth: Averi Winters, Jolie Dix, Ashleigh Widick. Ralston: Brooke Tejral. Wahoo: Sidney Smart, Ella Lacey, Sarah Kolterman. Wahoo Neumann: Kinslee Bosak, Jill Johnson, AJ Bosak, Caitlin McGuigan. Yutan: Mylee Tichota, Laycee Josoff, Haley Kube, Alyssa Husing.

» Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Omaha area team, which does not include players from the Metro Conference.

