All-Omaha area girls team: UNO signee Grace Cave helps Weeping Water net first title

A pair of players from Omaha Skutt helped the SkyHawks get back to the state tournament for the second time in three years.
They also landed a spot on the All-Omaha Area team.
Lindsay Krause and CeCe Behrens were part of the Skutt squad that finished 19-5 while qualifying for the Class B tournament. The SkyHawks fell to York 31-28 in the first round.
Other members of the first team are Grace Cave of Weeping Water, Britt Prince of Elkhorn North and Kiara Libal of Ashland-Greenwood. Cave and Libal repeat from last year’s first team.
On the second team are Theo Mba and Rachel Culhane of Omaha Gross, Reilly Palmer of Elkhorn North, Abby Boyes of Bennington and Ally Kuhl of Platteview.
Nominations of coaches and observations of The World-Herald sports staff determine the All-Omaha Area squad, which does not include players from the Metro Conference.
Unfortunately, Krause was unable to play at the state tournament. A late-season knee injury sidelined her for the final eight games.
The 6-foot-4 Nebraska volleyball commit still did enough to be named to the All-Omaha Area team. She averaged 13.3 points and 11.7 rebounds as Skutt went 15-1 in games she played.
While Krause patrolled the paint, Behrens was a threat from the outside. The 5-9 junior guard averaged 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Cave, the honorary captain, averaged 21.4 points for the Class D-1 Indians. She also led the team in assists, steals and blocks and helped Weeping Water earn its first state title.
“It was no secret that Grace drove us,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said. “Being able to take all of the attention of opposing teams and still help us to be successful is how she’ll be remembered.”
Prince, a 5-10 freshman, also led her team to a state title in the Wolves’ first season of varsity play. She averaged 23.4 points as Elkhorn North went 21-2, defeating Norris 46-33 in the Class B final.
“One of Britt’s strongest characteristics is that she hates to lose,” said her mom and head coach, Ann Prince. “From middle school to club to high school, she always tried to find a way to win.”
The 5-8 Libal had a solid senior season, averaging 20.5 points. She helped the Bluejays go 14-11, though Ashland-Greenwood was denied a trip to state after losing to Skutt in a district final.
Four members of the second team — Palmer, Boyes, Mba and Culhane — competed in this year’s state tournament.
Palmer was part of Elkhorn North’s championship squad, Boyes helped the Badgers reach the tourney for the second straight year and teammates Mba and Culhane helped the Cougars get back to state for the first time since 2015.
The other second-teamer is Kuhl, who averaged 16 points for Platteview. The Trojans went 11-11 this season, losing to Waverly in subdistricts.
FIRST TEAM
*Grace Cave, Weeping Water, 5-9, Sr., 21.4
Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 5-10, Fr., 23.4
Kiara Libal, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-8, Sr., 20.5
Cece Behrens, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, Sr., 16.3
Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, 6-4, Sr., 13.3
SECOND TEAM
Reilly Palmer, Elkhorn North, 5-9, Jr., 12.5
Abby Boyes, Bennington, 5-10, Jr., 12.0
Theo Mba, Omaha Gross, 5-10, Sr., 12.0
Ally Kuhl, Platteview, 5-4, Sr., 16.0
Rachel Culhane, Omaha Gross, 5-4, Sr., 11.7
Honorable mention
Arlington: Kailynn Gubbels, Kylee Bruning. Ashland-Greenwood: Saige Craven, Chloe Bergsten. Bennington: Maddy Elwood, Taylor Sedlacek, Emma John. Blair: Makayla Baughman, Ella Ross, Mya Larson. Conestoga: Myah Cummings, Lindee Watson, Taylor McClatchey, Sophia Ackerman. Douglas County West: Ellie McCarville, Avery Wright, Grace Hohm. Elkhorn: Tia Murray, Haley DeBuse, Lexi Knott, Ella Dalton. Elkhorn North: Hannah Nadgwick, Grace Thompson. Elmwood-Murdock: Lexi Bacon, Jayden Halferty, Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott. Fort Calhoun: Tessa Skelton, Bria Bench. Louisville: McKenzie Norris, Avery Heilig, Ella Johnson. Mead: Emily Hebenstreit, Emily Quinn, Rebecca Halbmaier. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Josie Petrulis, Katherine Thaden, Molly Clark. Omaha Christian: Codie Wirges, Belle Wirges, Emma Blum. Omaha Duchesne: Nicky Huss, Caroline Shanahan. Omaha Gross: Sydney Herren, Jenna Skradski. Omaha Mercy: Willavena Tokporo, Abby Krehbiel, Sydney Crampton, Marissa Vargas. Omaha Roncalli: Claire Wilson, Abby Bennett, Mia Stoffel, Morgan Mancuso. Omaha Skutt: Peyton McCabe, Addison Burt, Victoria Van Dyke. Platteview: Baylee Tex, Kyra Gray. Plattsmouth: Kennedy Miller. Ralston: Alex Johnson. Wahoo: Autumn Iversen, Kelsie Sears, Karley Golladay, Taylor Luben, Toni Greenfield, Kharissa Eddie. Wahoo Neumann: Kali Jurgensmeier, Lauren Thiele, Kinslee Bosak, Mary Chvatal, Paisley Douglas, Bailey Maly. Weeping Water: Reagan Aronson, Jamison Twomey, Karley Ridge, Reba Wilson. Yutan: Haley Kube, Maura Tichota, Laycee Josoff.
* — denotes honorary captain
Celebrating past All-Nebraska basketball teams
2020: The Legion of All-Nebraska
2019: Masterpiece
2018: Monumental
2017: Royal Court
2016: Hang Time
2015: Shooting Stars
2014: Full-court Press
2013: All-Shake
2012: Old School
2011: Showstoppers
2010: Good to the End
2009: From All Directions
2008: Rare Collection
2007: Big Game
2006: A Cut Above
2005: All-State Oasis
402-444-1350,