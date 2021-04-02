All-Omaha area girls team: UNO signee Grace Cave helps Weeping Water net first title

Cave, the honorary captain, averaged 21.4 points for the Class D-1 Indians. She also led the team in assists, steals and blocks and helped Weeping Water earn its first state title.

“It was no secret that Grace drove us,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said. “Being able to take all of the attention of opposing teams and still help us to be successful is how she’ll be remembered.”

Prince, a 5-10 freshman, also led her team to a state title in the Wolves’ first season of varsity play. She averaged 23.4 points as Elkhorn North went 21-2, defeating Norris 46-33 in the Class B final.

“One of Britt’s strongest characteristics is that she hates to lose,” said her mom and head coach, Ann Prince. “From middle school to club to high school, she always tried to find a way to win.”

The 5-8 Libal had a solid senior season, averaging 20.5 points. She helped the Bluejays go 14-11, though Ashland-Greenwood was denied a trip to state after losing to Skutt in a district final.

Four members of the second team — Palmer, Boyes, Mba and Culhane — competed in this year’s state tournament.