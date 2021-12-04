All-Omaha area team headlined by Skutt players who won SkyHawks' 7th straight state title

Three players who helped Omaha Skutt capture a state-record seventh straight championship highlight this year’s All-Omaha area volleyball team.
Setter Abby Schomers and hitters Morgan Burke and Ava Heyne joined the top team for the first time. They follow in the footsteps of three graduated SkyHawks — Lindsay Krause, Allie Gray and Bre Skala — who were first-teamers last year.
Skutt finished 34-8 and broke the tie with Bellevue West and Shickley, which both won six straight championships.
“A lot of people thought we couldn’t get that done,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “We had graduated seven from the previous year and we had a lot of players in new positions, so it was a true team effort.”
Heyne was a second-team selection last year while Schomers was honorable mention.
Other first-team selections are Grace Heaney of Elkhorn North, Kali Jurgensmeier of Wahoo Neumann, Mya Larson of Wahoo and Olivia Mauch of Bennington. Heaney and Larson were also first-team selections last year. Jurgensmeier and Mauch were honorable mention in 2020.
Selections are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.
Schomers, the honorary captain, led the state in assists with 1,231. The 6-foot-1 Central Florida pledge also had 62 kills and 35 blocks.
“She was a natural leader on our team,” Saunders said. “The kids tended to follow her example, and that was always a good thing.”
Burke was the SkyHawks’ top hitter, finishing with 432 kills — 45 in three state tournament matches. The Michigan commit also led the state with 85 ace serves.
Heyne, a 6-2 senior, had 261 kills, including 34 at the state tourney.
Heaney followed up her big sophomore season — 354 kills and 45 blocks — with an even better junior year. The Purdue pledge was fourth in Class B in kills (438) and blocks (81).
Jurgensmeier finished with 620 kills, and the UNO commit led the Cavaliers in digs and aces.
Larson had a nice follow-up season after her state-leading 532 kills last year. The Montana State pledge had 507 kills for Class C-1 Wahoo.
Mauch was recognized by opposing coaches as one of the top liberos in the state. The sophomore led Class B in digs with 626, a total that was eighth in all-class statistics.
First team
S *Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt, 6-1, Sr.
H Morgan Burke, Omaha Skutt, 6-0, Jr.
H Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr.
H Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 6-2, Jr.
H Kali Jurgensmeier, Wahoo Neumann, 6-1, Sr.
H Mya Larson, Wahoo, 5-10, Sr.
L Olivia Mauch, Bennington, 5-5, So.
* — denotes honorary captain
Second team
H Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock, 6-5, Sr.
H Bri Lemke, Mead, 6-0, Sr.
H Ivy Leuck, Omaha Skutt, 5-9, Jr.
H Grace Kremer, Omaha Skutt, 6-2, Sr.
H Kobie Patten, Omaha Duchesne, 5-9, Sr.
S Reese Booth, Elkhorn North, 5-8, So.
L Paisley Douglas, Omaha Skutt, 5-6, So.
Honorable mention
Arlington: Chase Andersen, Kailynn Gubbels, Kate Miller, Janessa Wakefield, Anna Borner. Ashland-Greenwood: Raeghan Craven. Bellevue Cornerstone: Katie Rumery, Hannah Fern, Addy Boltz. Bennington: Emma John, Lauren Buzzbe, Maddie Uhlir. Blair: Claire Gochanour, Reece Ewoldt, Megan McKeon, Olivia Fitchhorn, Taylor Mostek, Peyton Ogle, Schuyler Roewert. Boys Town: Allaura Heyd, Elly Johnson. Conestoga: Lindee Watson, Sophia Tegels, Sophia Ackerman, Amelia Gocke. Douglas County West: Nora Wurtz, Anna Borner, Keira Murdock, Aubree Liss. Elkhorn: Sydney Raszler, Taylor Bunjer, Kaelyn Andersen, Haley Wolfe. Elkhorn North: Shay Heaney, Hannah Nadgwick. Elmwood-Murdock: Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Sela Rikli, Tatum Backemeyer, Madison Justesen, Jordan Vogler. Fort Calhoun: Olivia Quinlan. Louisville: Lea Kalkowski, Sagan Leach. Mead: Emily Quinn, Megan Luetkenhaus, Emily Oldenburg, Demmy Patocka. Omaha Brownell Talbot: Molly Clark. Omaha Christian: Kaylee Klaassen. Omaha Concordia: Kylee Comer, Lily Meyer. Omaha Duchesne: Lily Snodgrass, Gen Murray, Elizabeth Layson, Rilyn Gish, Meghan Anderson, Marissa Brown. Omaha Gross: Megan Le, Ellie Rice, Lily Spady. Omaha Mercy: Ellie Dougherty, Abby Wessling, Meghan Gallagher. Omaha Roncalli: Libby Hubschman, Skylar Needham, Michayla George, Tia Earleywine, Amber Rodgers. Omaha Skutt: Anna Weberg. Platteview: Lexi Hans, Justine Woracek, Kate Roseland, Ainsley Vanosdall. Plattsmouth: Lyndsey Caba. Wahoo: Josie Sutton, Hayden Osmera, Taylor Luben, Audrey Waido. Wahoo Neumann: Lauren Thiele, Erin Raabe, Lily Bolden, Caitlin McGuigan, Julia Ingwersen, Kinslee Bosak, Jenna Sladky, Cassidy Most. Weeping Water: Abby Meeske. Yutan: Haley Bedlan, Heidi Krajicek. Ellie Lloyd, Maura Tichota, Christina Kerkman.
