All-Omaha area team headlined by Skutt players who won SkyHawks' 7th straight state title

Three players who helped Omaha Skutt capture a state-record seventh straight championship highlight this year’s All-Omaha area volleyball team.

Setter Abby Schomers and hitters Morgan Burke and Ava Heyne joined the top team for the first time. They follow in the footsteps of three graduated SkyHawks — Lindsay Krause, Allie Gray and Bre Skala — who were first-teamers last year.

Skutt finished 34-8 and broke the tie with Bellevue West and Shickley, which both won six straight championships.

“A lot of people thought we couldn’t get that done,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “We had graduated seven from the previous year and we had a lot of players in new positions, so it was a true team effort.”

Heyne was a second-team selection last year while Schomers was honorable mention.

Other first-team selections are Grace Heaney of Elkhorn North, Kali Jurgensmeier of Wahoo Neumann, Mya Larson of Wahoo and Olivia Mauch of Bennington. Heaney and Larson were also first-team selections last year. Jurgensmeier and Mauch were honorable mention in 2020.

Selections are based on observations by World-Herald staff writers and nominations by coaches.