All-time marks headline Metro Conference track and field championships

It took an all-time mark Tuesday to be named one of the Metro Conference championships’ outstanding athletes of the meet.

Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central became Class A’s first 24-foot long jumper in 12 years. Maria Kimpson of Papillion-La Vista South took the meet’s girls pole vault record to 12-5 to be sixth all time.

And distance runners Jaci Sievers and Gabe Hinrichs from Elkhorn South were among the many who were glad the wind didn’t pay a visit to Burke Stadium on a cool day that stayed unexpectedly cloudy.

Sievers moved up to sixth all time in the girls 3,200, with Notre Dame-bound Hinrichs following soon after with the No. 2 all-time mark in the boys race.

Lloyd and Kimpson were honored in field events, Sievers and Hinrichs in track events.

Omaha Westside’s girls and Gretna’s boys took their first victory laps as Metro team champions.

Lloyd, a junior, went to seventh all time with his 24-1¾. He also won the triple jump and the 100 meters. Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep denied Lloyd a fourth gold by .03 in the 200 finals.

Kimpson, a senior, repeated as pole vault champion by soaring 23 inches higher than her winning height last year and 13 inches higher than the meet record.

Sievers, a junior, won the 3,200 in 10:38.49 before being only the second Metro winner in the 1,600 to break five minutes. Her 4:59.64 trailed only the 4:58.76 by Millard North’s Emily Sisson in 2008.

“I went in wanting to even my splits a little better, so I was happy keeping them around 80 (seconds),’’ Sievers said.

Hinrichs hit the distance triple for the second straight year, a conference first. Only six others have swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200.

His times were 1:54.62 in the 800, 4:15.52 in the 1,600 and a meet-record 8:57.80 in the 3,200 (the last trailing only the state record of 8:54.12 by Millard West’s Seth Hirsch in 2017).

In the 3,200 Hinrichs passed 15 of his 26 fellow competitors.

“I think I ran the whole second mile in lane 2,’’ he said. “I don’t know how much more distance that adds. At state I hope that’s a different story.”

Maybe a different story, but with the same relative calm breeze.

“It felt so much better,’’ he said. “With running it’s all about rhythm, and the wind disrupts it. So today it was easy to get into a rhythm and why I was able to PR (personal record) all by myself.”

Gretna claimed its title, 104-93 over Omaha Creighton Prep, with only two wins. Noah Smith was golden in the high hurdles and Peyton Taylor the vault.

Westside’s girls finished ahead of Papillion-La Vista South 105.33-84. Lademi Davies won the long jump and 200, Stella Miner won the 800 and the 3,200 relay gave the Warriors a fourth gold.

RESULTS

BOYS

Team scoring: Gretna 104, Omaha Creighton Prep 93, Omaha Central 86, Millard North 67, Millard West 64, Elkhorn South 57, Bellevue West 54, Papillion-La Vista South 42, Millard South 31, Papillion-La Vista 17, Omaha North 13, Omaha Westside 13, Omaha Burke 12, Omaha Northwest 8, Omaha Bryan 2.

Event winners: 100: Jaylen Lloyd, OC, 10.73. 200: Jack Gillogly, OCP, 22.00. 400: Christian Lanphier, OCP, 50.35. 800: Gabe Hinrichs, ES, 1:54.62. 1,600: Hinrichs, 4:15.52. 3,200: Hinrichs, 8:57.80 (meet record, No. 2 all-time). 110 hurdles: Noah Smith, G, 14.69. 300 hurdles: Ezra Vedral, OCP, 40.65. 400 relay: BW (Dae’vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins, LJ Richardson), 42.50. 1,600 relay: MN (Matthew Rutledge, Noble Rasmussen, Grant Hunsaker, Tommy Eichman), 3:27.84. 3,200 relay: MW (Sean Murphy, Cole Haith, Seth Fey, Jack Witte), 8:07.29. Shot: Ashton Murphy, ES, 53-5. Discus: Caiden Fredrick, PS, 175-0. High jump: Malcolm Tonje, OC, 6-4. Long jump: Lloyd, OC, 24-1¾. Triple jump: Lloyd, 46-½. Pole vault: Peyton Taylor, G, 13-0.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Omaha Westside 105.33, Papillion-La Vista South 84, Millard West 76, Elkhorn South 73.50, Gretna 72.33, Omaha Burke 50, Millard South 47, Papillion-La Vista 41.5, Millard North 40, Omaha Northwest 20, Omaha Central 19, Omaha North 18, Bellevue West 14.33, Omaha Benson 1, Omaha Marian 1.

Event winners: 100: Zakeirah Johnson, OBke, 12.25. 200: Lademi Davies, OW, 24.92. 400: Brooke Rose, G, 58.53. 800: Stella Miner, OW, 2:15.59. 1,600: Jaci Sievers, ES, 4:59.64. 3,200: Sievers, 10:38.49. 100 hurdles: Addison Webster, G, 15.42. 300 hurdles: Makayla Thompson, OBke, 46.39. 400 relay: OBke (Aaliyah Franklin, Johnson, Thompson, Te’ara Alford), 49.66. 1,600 relay: MW (Layla Hopkins, Thea Kutash, Cecile Ahrens, Sadie Millard), 4:03.83. 3,200 relay: OW (Claire White, Reese Young-Oestmann, Noelle Abels, Miner), 9:37.23. Shot: Katherine Beachler, MN, 41-1. Discus: Caroline Carrico, PLV, 117-9. High jump: Bianca Martinez, OC, 5-6. Long jump: Davies, 18-4½. Triple jump: Lilee Kaasch, MS, 37-11¾. Pole vault: Maria Kimpson, PS, 12-5 (meet record, No. 6 all-time).

Heartland Conference

Five all-time chart marks came out of the meet at Norfolk’s Johnny Carson Field. Two were from the fastest girls 1,600 duel in state history.

Utah-bound Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest won with a 4:54.74 that puts her fifth. NU-bound Elli Dahl of Fremont was barely a second behind at 4:55.77, good for eighth. Now four of the all-time top 10 are running this year, Miner (No. 4) and Sievers (No. 10) from the Metro the others.

Lincoln Pius X senior hurdler Kate Campos shot up to No. 2 in the 300 lows at 43.10 — .06 seconds off the state record of 43.04 by Kianna Elahi of Millard North 15 years ago — and No. 3 in the 100 highs at 14.19. She outdueled Southwest’s Jaida Rowe, whose 14.21 from earlier this season was bumped down to No. 4 all time.

Rinn also was on the Silver Hawks’ 3,200 relay that is sixth all time with its 9:20.94. Other runners were Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz and Mya Kafka.

Fremont was the boys champion by winning five events.

RESULTS

BOYS

Team scoring: Fremont 119, Lincoln East 88, Kearney 84, Lincoln Southwest 83, Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 53.5, Norfolk 44, Lincoln High 30.5, Columbus 28, Lincoln Southeast 28, Grand Island 24, Lincoln Northeast 7.

Event winners: 100: Malachi Coleman, LE, 10.94. 200: Micah Moore, F, 22.33. 400: Tyson Baker, F, 49.66. 800: Thomas Griesen, LPX, 1:54.45. 1,600: Carter Waters, F, 4:21.95. 3,200: Isaac Ochoa, N, 9:28.11. 110 hurdles: Javon Leuty, LH, 14.75. 300 hurdles: JP Mattern, LPX, 39.37. 400 relay: K (Ryan Green, Kaden Miller, Zander Reuling, Mathieu Dompko), 43.00. 1,600 relay: LPX (Mattern, Lucas Steuter, Griesen, Nate Springer), 3:27.11. 3,200 relay: F (Waters, Nolan Miller, Will Schulz, Braden Taylor), 8:10.66. Shot: Sam Cappos, LE, 61-4. Discus: Cappos, 181-4. High jump: Hayden Buman, GI, 6-3. Long jump: Reese Grosserode, LPX, 22-6. Triple jump: Grosserode, 47-10. Pole vault: Drew Sellon, F, 15-0.

GIRLS

Team scoring: Lincoln Southwest 147.5, Fremont 124, Lincoln East 84, Lincoln Pius X 71.50, Kearney 62, Lincoln High 34, Lincoln North Star 33, Grand Island 31, Lincoln Southeast 23, Columbus 21, Norfolk 20, Lincoln Northeast 12.

Event winners: 100: Dajaz DeFrand, LH, 11.98 (meet record). 200: Tania Gleason, F, 26.35. 400: Lucy Dillon, F, 57.82. 800: Dillon, 2:18.52. 1,600: Brianna Rinn, LSW, 4:54.74 (meet record, No. 5 all-time). 3,200: Addy Deutsch, LSW, 11:39.74. 100 hurdles: Kate Campos, LPX, 14.19 (meet record, No. 3 all-time). 300 hurdles: Campos, 43.10 (meet record, No. 2 all-time). 400 relay: LH (SaReya Giebelhaus, Neryah Hekl, Zainab Funnah, DeFrand), 48.36 (meet record). 1,600 relay: F (Sydney Glause, Taylor McCabe, Gleason, Lucy Dillon), 4:04.80. 3,200 relay: Lincoln SW (Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Mya Kafka, Rinn), 9:20.94 (meet record, No. 6 all-time). Shot: Kinsley Ragland, LNS, 41-0. Discus: Hadeley Dowty, F, 126-6. High jump: Tasia Sadler, LNE, 5-3. Long jump: Kestyn Musiel, LE, 17-7. Triple jump: Cassidy Hinken, GI, 36-2¾. Pole vault: Hailey Newill, F, 11-4.

Metro Coaches All-Academic teams

Boys: Jacob Walter, Luke Johnson, Gabe Hinrichs, Grant Dixon, Elkhorn South; Kale Edmonds, Clayton Kelly, Abdul Malik Rhamanzai, Brayden Moore, Gretna; Noble Rasmussen, David Goldsmith, Zack Schultz, Flynn Powers, Millard North; Piercze Marshall, Millard West; Steven D'Almeida, Omaha Bryan; Thomas Vasquez, Omaha Burke; Ethan Noon, Paul Lampert, Christian Lanphier, Cade Nebauer, John Kieny, Omaha Creighton Prep; Dakota Miser, Papillion-La Vista South.

Girls: Elise Madden, Jaci Sievers, Grace Henry, Elkhorn South; Olivia Runge, Kristen Walters, Isabelle Bricker, Grace Huntwork, Corista Glatter, Gretna; Jasmine Watts, Millard North; Macy Person, Millard South; Sienna Fowler, Omaha Benson; Lademi Davies, Reese Young-Oestmann, Noelle Abels, Chloe Green, Omaha Westside; Lindsay Miller, Dannika Rees, Sydney Kotz, Papillion-La Vista; Grace Pham, Deavion Deleon, Papillion-La Vista South.

Metro coaches of the year: Dan Tietjen, Omaha Creighton Prep boys; Pete Cosimi, Elkhorn South.​

