All-time top times in Nebraska high school state swimming history

A comprehensive list of the top 10 times in each event in Nebraska high school state swimming history.
Last updated: July 2020
BOYS
200-yard medley relay
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 1:31.47
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 1:32.37
Omaha Westside, 2020 1:32.67
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:32.75
Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:32.87
Millard South, 2012 1:32.89
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:33.12
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2020 1:33.12
Millard South, 2013 1:33.31
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 1:33.39
200-yard freestyle
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:37.29p
Michael Mollak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2015 1:38.54p
Chuck Sharpe, Omaha Westside, 1977 1:39.24
Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:39.51p
Caleb Schuermann, Om. Creighton Prep, 2011 1:39.70
Zac Samland, Omaha Westside, 2004 1:39.83
Matthew Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 1:39.86
Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 1:40.08p
Doug Humphrey, Omaha Westside, 1991 1:40.17
Chris Mailliard, Omaha Westside, 1992 1:40.33
Pat Militti, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:40.51p
200-yard individual medley
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 1:45.50p
Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLVS, 2019 1:47.91
Will Raynor, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2012 1:50.41p
Adam Beckman, Kearney, 2005 1:50.51
Conner Funke, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 1:50.91
P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1991 1:51.32
Ross Pantano, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 1:51.49
Ryan Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 1:51.62
Nate Germonprez, Omaha Westside, 2020 1:52.08
Caleb Schuermann, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:52.25
50-yard freestyle
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 19.83
Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 20.17
David Morrow, Norfolk, 1997 20.45p
Sean Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 20.58
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2020 20.63
Ryan Miksch, Columbus, 2012 20.64
Coley Stickels, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1995 20.66p
Ryan Bubb, Lincoln East, 2009 20.66
Bryon Butts, Bellevue East, 1991 20.80
Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 20.88
Scott Cain, South Sioux City, 2018 20.98
1-meter diving
Will Gottsch, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2016 595.90
Dave Keane, Omaha Westside, 1976 574.74
Austin Alexander, Lincoln Northeast, 2015 558.45
Lawrence Roddick, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1984 526.60
Joey Weber, Ralston/Omaha Gross. 2015 525.05
Addison Boschult, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 2012 511.05
Jim Weyhrauch, Lincoln Southeast, 1977 510.75
David Goodwin, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1978 510.75
Flip Crummer, Omaha Central, 1981 509.85
Zach Boyd, Millard South, 2019 501.20
100-yard butterfly
Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 47.21p
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 48.68
Ryan Bubb, Lincoln East, 2009 48.92p
Ryan Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 49.07
David Lammel, Millard South, 1983 49.34
Garrett Cadotte, Ralston/Omaha Gross, 2014 49.52
Tony Lazzaretti, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1981 49.63
Mateo Miceli, Millard West, 2019 49.76p
Colin LaFave, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 49.78p
David Foster, Lincoln High, 1995 49.82
Ansel Lindner, Papillion-La Vista, 1999 49.82
100-yard freestyle
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 43.97
Ryan Miksch, Columbus, 2011 44.51
Sean Tate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 44.89
Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 45.14
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2020 45.17
Billy Kunkel, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 45.32
Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 45.33
Coley Stickels, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1996 45.54
Chuck Sharpe, Omaha Westside, 1977 45.56
P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1992 45.70
Cameron Carney, Norfolk, 2017 45.83p
500-yard freestyle
Jonathan Nowinski, Grand Island, 2019 4:32.04p
Caleb Schuermann, Om. Creighton Prep, 2009 4:34.76
Doug Humphrey, Omaha Westside, 1991 4:35.43p
Mark Dietrich, Omaha Westside, 1986 4:36.70
Brent Harvey, Papillion-La Vista, 1990 4:36.82
Vladislav Blazhievskiy, Lin. Southwest, 2015 4:37.05p
Tim Golliglee, Papillion-La Vista, 1981 4:37.47
P.J. Wiseman, Ralston, 1992 4:37.72
Clark Cheney, Bellevue West, 1982 4:37.97
Brandon Abboud, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 4:38.24
200-yard freestyle relay
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 1:22.09
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 1:23.45
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 1:24.15
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 1:24.35
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2012 1:24.42
Omaha Burke, 2014 1:24.43p
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 1:24.46
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 1:24.96
Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:25.04
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2016 1:25.26
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 1:25.74
100-yard backstroke
Matthew Novinski, Grand Island, 2017 48.72
Rush Clark, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2020 49.11p
Colin LaFave, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 49.40p
Will Raynor, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 49.43
Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 49.48
Robert Glover, Millard South, 2013 49.49
Ross Pantano, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2019 49.80
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 49.98
Mateo Miceli, Millard West, 2019 50.07
Mark Cavanaugh, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 50.29
100-yard breaststroke
Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 52.92p*
Luke Barr, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 55.17
Conner Funke, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 55.74
Michael Mollak, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2015 55.76p
David Anderson, Millard South, 1998 56.10
Sean Kelly, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2002 56.29p
Alexander Petty, Lincoln East, 2019 56.60
Lance Culjat, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 2016 56.64
Kael Mlinek, Lincoln Southwest, 2020 56.81
Peter Bailis, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2007 56.87p
400-yard freestyle relay
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 3:02.23
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2020 3:04.90
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 3:05.49
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 3:05.68
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 3:05.82
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 3:05.93
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 3:06.67
Lincoln Southwest, 2020 3:07.48
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 3:07.66
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 3:08.06
Top 10 team scores
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2015 475
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2014 451
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2017 449.5
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2016 430
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2011 411
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013 409.5
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2018 409
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2010 404
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2009 369
Omaha Creighton Prep, 2020 344
GIRLS
200-yard medley relay
Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:39.68
Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:41.39
Omaha Marian, 2020 1:42.91p
Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:44.12p
Lincoln Southwest, 2015 1:45.01
Omaha Marian, 2019 1:45.46
Lincoln Pius X, 2018 1:45.76
Omaha Marian, 2018 1:46.06
Millard West, 2003 1:46.35
Lincoln Southwest, 2019 1:46.76
200-yard freestyle
Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:48.74
Jenn Kocsis, Omaha Marian, 2004 1:49.87
Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2015 1:50.11p
Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2000 1:50.65p
Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1995 1:50.77
Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:50.97
Beth Roach, Omaha Marian, 2003 1:51.80
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Om. Westside, 2014 1:51.85
Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2019 1:51.93
Linda Rosenberg, Omaha Westside, 1986 1:52.29
200-yard individual medley
Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 2:00:57
Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 2:01.39p
Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 2:02.63
Karen Criss, Omaha Marian, 2006 2:03.56
Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1997 2:03.64
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Om. Westside, 2015 2:03.64
Sydney Cole, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2020 2:04.66
Sarah Dance, Lincoln Southeast, 2000 2:04.80
Kaitlin Arntz, Millard West, 2006 2:05.29
Dana Posthuma, Omaha Burke, 2015 2:05.58
50-yard freestyle
Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 22.77
Naeleah Hadford, Omaha Marian, 2017 23.04
Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 23.07
Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2001 23.20
Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 23.34
Laura Miksch, Columbus, 2014 23.38
Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 23.39
Emily Pufall, Millard West, 2003 23.43
Jocelyn Randby, Omaha Marian, 2020 23.43
Alexandra Bilunas, Omaha Duchesne, 2009 23.54
1-meter diving
Taylor Carter, Omaha Marian, 2015 526.00
Elizabeth Howorth, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2013 497.50
Kelly Straub, Omaha Marian, 2015 491.55
Jessica Warak, Bellevue West, 2017 484.25
Anna Howorth, Elkhorn/Elkhorn South, 2014 476.00
Jodi Janssen, Papillion-La Vista, 1994 475.85
Abigail Knapton, Omaha Marian, 2016 475.65
Lilly Hinrichs, Lincoln Southeast, 2011 469.55
Megan Carter, Omaha Marian, 2018 467.25
Becki Clark, Omaha Marian, 1986 465.55
100-yard butterfly
Kaitlyn Witt, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 54.48
Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 54.61
Dana Posthuma, Omaha Burke, 2015 54.83
Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 54.86
Shannon Guy, Millard West, 2010 55.05
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Omaha Westside, 2016 55.78
Annika Harthoorn, Norfolk, 2018 55.94
Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 55.98
Tara Goss, Millard West, 2015 56.01
Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 56.02
100-yard freestyle
Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 49.48
Alana Palmer, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 50.10p
Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2001 50.43p
Caroline Theil, Lincoln Pius X, 2015 51.00
Naeleah Hadford, Omaha Marian, 2017 51.00
Beth Roach, Omaha Marian, 2003 51.18
Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 51.21
Emily Pufall, Millard West, 2003 51.55
Emma O’Connell, Millard West, 2009 51.64p
Amy Tidball, Lincoln High, 1987 51.66
500-yard freestyle
Jenn Kocsis, Omaha Marian, 2006 4:53.36
Shandra Johnson, Omaha North, 1997 4:54.18
Berkeley Livingston, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 4:55.37
Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 4:59.02
Katie Eckholt, Omaha Marian, 2000 5:02.50
Mollie McNeel, Lincoln Northeast, 2010 5:02.90
Erin Holtmeyer, Omaha Marian, 2003 5:03.27
Holly Hopson, Millard North, 2015 5:03.68
Jenny Melrose, Papillion-La Vista, 1990 5:04.14
200-yard freestyle relay
Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:33.85
Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:34.75
Omaha Marian, 2003 1:35.03
Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:35.42
Lincoln Southwest, 2015 1:35.49
Omaha Marian, 2020 1:35.59p
Lincoln Southwest, 2014 1:35.73
Millard West, 2009 1:35.61
Omaha Marian, 2004 1:35.66
Millard West, 2003 1:35.87
100-yard backstroke
Clara Walstad, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 54.67p
Isabella Pantano, Omaha Marian, 2018 54.68p
Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Omaha Westside, 2015 55.70p
Hannah Hailu, Millard North, 2020 56.25
Karen Criss, Omaha Marian, 2006 56.27
Elizabeth Richardson, Omaha Burke, 2018 56.35
Maddie Clark, Omaha Marian, 2020 56.46p
Lia Murray, Omaha Duchesne, 2020 56.59
Ali Petersen, Omaha North, 1998 56.88p
Brynn Robertson, Omaha Marian, 2015 56.90
100-yard breaststroke
JoJo Randby, Omaha Marian, 2018 1:01.29
Olivia Calegan, Lincoln Southwest, 2017 1:01.65p
Dannie Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest, 2016 1:02.24
Katie Stonehocker, Lincoln Pius X, 2018 1:02.43
Jessie Bailis, Millard North, 2003 1:02.86
Kaitlyn Witt, Lincoln Southwest, 2018 1:03.68
Afton Robertson, Omaha Marian, 2009 1:03.69
Olivia Dendinger, Papillion-LV/PLV South, 2019 1:04.23
Elizabeth Gregory, Papillion-La Vista, 2003 1:04.33
Heather Schwab, Lincoln East, 1998 1:04.37p
Shannon Guy, Millard West, 2010 1:04.37
400-yard freestyle relay
Lincoln Southwest, 2016 3:25.16
Lincoln Southwest, 2018 3:27.82
Lincoln Southwest, 2015 3:28.10
Omaha Marian, 2004 3:28.81
Lincoln Southwest, 2017 3:29.40
Millard West, 2009 3:29.49
Omaha Marian, 2005 3:29.68
Omaha Duchesne, 2009 3:30.33
Lincoln Southwest, 2020, 3:30.81
Millard West, 2011 3:30.95
Top 10 team scores
Lincoln Southwest, 2017 496.5
Lincoln Southwest, 2016 455
Omaha Marian, 2020 426
Lincoln Southwest, 2018 417.5
Omaha Marian, 2016 367.5
Omaha Marian, 2015 357
Lincoln Southwest, 2015 356.5
Omaha Marian, 2018 332