Allick sisters move to Waverly; Madi Woodin, Nathan VerMaas pick colleges; Morgan Maly gives back

There will be a change of scenery for one of the state’s top volleyball recruits from the class of 2022.

The family of Bekka Allick has moved to Waverly, so the 6-foot-3 junior middle blocker will play this season for the Class B Vikings. The Nebraska pledge played her first two seasons at Lincoln North Star.

Allick, who committed to the Huskers before her freshman season, is listed as the No. 6 recruit nationally from the 2022 class by prepvolleyball.com. She had 313 kills, 82 blocks and 43 assists last season as a sophomore.

Bekka’s twin sister Hannah, a 5-8 setter, also will play for Waverly. She had 320 assists and 40 aces in 2019 for the Navigators.

The Allicks will play alongside another Nebraska recruit, 6-2 senior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein — the 16th-ranked recruit nationally from the class of 2021.

Woodin commits to USD

Elkhorn South setter Madi Woodin recently committed to South Dakota.

Woodin, a 5-6 junior, set an all-class record for assists last season with 1,414. That broke the Class A mark of 1,333 set by Bellevue West’s Ashley Petak in 2004 and the previous all-class mark of 1,372 set by Alli Schomers of Class B Omaha Skutt in 2016.