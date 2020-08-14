Allick sisters move to Waverly; Madi Woodin, Nathan VerMaas pick colleges; Morgan Maly gives back

There will be a change of scenery for one of the state’s top volleyball recruits from the class of 2022.
The family of Bekka Allick has moved to Waverly, so the 6-foot-3 junior middle blocker will play this season for the Class B Vikings. The Nebraska pledge played her first two seasons at Lincoln North Star.
Allick, who committed to the Huskers before her freshman season, is listed as the No. 6 recruit nationally from the 2022 class by prepvolleyball.com. She had 313 kills, 82 blocks and 43 assists last season as a sophomore.
Bekka’s twin sister Hannah, a 5-8 setter, also will play for Waverly. She had 320 assists and 40 aces in 2019 for the Navigators.
The Allicks will play alongside another Nebraska recruit, 6-2 senior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein — the 16th-ranked recruit nationally from the class of 2021.
Woodin commits to USD
Elkhorn South setter Madi Woodin recently committed to South Dakota.
Woodin, a 5-6 junior, set an all-class record for assists last season with 1,414. That broke the Class A mark of 1,333 set by Bellevue West’s Ashley Petak in 2004 and the previous all-class mark of 1,372 set by Alli Schomers of Class B Omaha Skutt in 2016.
She also had 54 kills and 25 aces in 2019.
Her Elkhorn South teammate, junior libero Estella Zatechka, recently committed to Missouri.
VerMaas selects Bison
Outfielder Nathan VerMaas of Millard North has committed to North Dakota State.
VerMaas batted .385 for the Big Fred’s Mustangs (Millard North) during the American Legion season this summer. He had 34 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples and six home runs.
The recent Millard North graduate batted .316 during his varsity season in 2019. The 2020 spring season was canceled because of COVID-19.
VerMaas was set to attend a junior college but earned a scholarship from Division I NDSU after his strong Legion season.
Maly gives back
Creighton signee Morgan Maly of Crete recently made a contribution to the basketball organization where she played for nine years.
As part of her honors as Nebraska’s Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Maly was awarded a $1,000 grant to donate to a nonprofit. She selected the Nebraska Lasers, the club in which she had played since third grade.
The 6-1 Maly averaged 20 points and nine rebounds this past season to lead Crete to its second state title and first since 1981. The Cardinals finished 27-1, defeating Beatrice in the Class B final.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!