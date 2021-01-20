Allison Weidner becomes 13th girl in state history to score 2,000 career points

It seems as though everyone from Humphrey St. Francis knew Tuesday night that Allison Weidner was about to reach a major milestone.

Everyone except Weidner.

The 5-foot-10 senior guard became the 13th girls basketball player in state history to go past the 2,000-point mark for her career. The Nebraska signee reached the milestone in a home win over Riverside.

“It was one of my goals this season," she said. “I actually thought I needed more to get there."

Weidner, who leads the state in scoring at 27.5 points per game, said she wasn’t sure what was happening when coach Bryan Reichmuth called a timeout in the second quarter.

“I thought he was going to put some subs in," she said. “Then I noticed everyone was holding up signs that I had reached 2,000 points."

Weidner scored 17 in the victory and now has 2,004 for her career. She is 17 points behind Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, who reached the milestone last year before moving on to the Huskers’ volleyball team.

The Flyers are 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class D-2. Depending on how many games St. Francis plays and how many points Weidner scores, it’s possible she could finish in the top five.