Allison Weidner becomes 13th girl in state history to score 2,000 career points

It seems as though everyone from Humphrey St. Francis knew Tuesday night that Allison Weidner was about to reach a major milestone.
Everyone except Weidner.
The 5-foot-10 senior guard became the 13th girls basketball player in state history to go past the 2,000-point mark for her career. The Nebraska signee reached the milestone in a home win over Riverside.
“It was one of my goals this season," she said. “I actually thought I needed more to get there."
Weidner, who leads the state in scoring at 27.5 points per game, said she wasn’t sure what was happening when coach Bryan Reichmuth called a timeout in the second quarter.
“I thought he was going to put some subs in," she said. “Then I noticed everyone was holding up signs that I had reached 2,000 points."
Weidner scored 17 in the victory and now has 2,004 for her career. She is 17 points behind Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, who reached the milestone last year before moving on to the Huskers’ volleyball team.
The Flyers are 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class D-2. Depending on how many games St. Francis plays and how many points Weidner scores, it’s possible she could finish in the top five.
Darcy Stracke of Chambers is the state’s scoring leader with 2,752. KC Cowgill of Grand Island Central Catholic is second (2,427), Alyssa Frauendorfer of Humphrey third (2,267), Jess Shepard of Fremont fourth (2,227) and Nicole Kubik of Cambridge fifth (2,179).
Weidner, a first-team All-Nebraska selection last year, said many deserve credit for the milestone.
“It’s a real blessing to have teammates who have been so supportive," she said. “My parents and my coaches also have been great."
A four-year starter, Weidner is having her best season. She also averages 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 steals and 6.5 assists.
Weidner said her primary focus remains trying to bring a state title to St. Francis. The Flyers, seeking their first championship since 2007, have reached the D-2 final two of the past three years but come up short.
“That’s our goal," she said. “It’s what we all want."