Allison Weidner runs, jumps, sets PR for St. Francis on first day of Class D meet

The relay victory means Weidner is one-third of the way to her goal of repeating her three-gold medal performance as a sophomore in 2019. As the fastest qualifier in the 400, Weidner will be one of the favorites in that race. She also is set to defend her Class D title in the 800 Thursday.

Weidner fell short of winning in the triple jump, finishing sixth Wednesday after entering the meet as the top seed. This was Weidner’s first season competing in the triple jump.

“I just started (the triple jump) this year and it didn’t go very good today," Weidner said. “I tried it once in practice and I jumped like a 35, and I’ve been doing it ever since then.”

While a triple jump title would have been nice, the 3,200 relay, 400 and 800 were the three priorities for Weidner’s final track and field meet. Wins in the 400 and 800 would be the third career wins in those races, as well.

“I just want to go out there and have fun,” Weidner said. “I’ve won before, so whatever happens, happens. But I’m trying to get the three-peat because I didn’t have the chance to do it last year.”

