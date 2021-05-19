Allison Weidner runs, jumps, sets PR for St. Francis on first day of Class D meet

Just after crossing the finish line Wednesday in her 400-meter heat, Allison Weidner knew she had finished a special lap around the Burke Stadium track.
Not only did the win position the Humphrey St. Francis senior to repeat as the Class D champion in the event, Weidner also never ran a better time.
The 58.45 to win the first heat on Day 1 of the Class D meet broke the school record, too. Thus the big smile as she walked to the track’s south chute to retrieve her equipment basket.
It also was a busy day for the Nebraska basketball signee, who anchored the Flyer 3,200-relay team to victory and finished sixth in the triple jump.
The cool conditions with just a slight breeze proved to be an ideal day for Weidner’s best 400.
“This is perfect running weather,” Weidner said. “I can’t complain about the weather at all.”
Weidner proved she’s ready for the 800 with a strong anchor leg for the gold medal-winning 3,200 relay. Teammates Emma Baumgart, Jalyssa Hastreiter and Hannah Baumgart gave Weidner a 12-second lead.
By adding six seconds to that advantage with a 2:24.64 final 800, Weidner closed the victory in 10:10.58. That was two seconds slower than the Flyers’ season best but 18.47 faster than runner-up O’Neill St. Mary’s, which featured three freshmen in its quartet.
The relay victory means Weidner is one-third of the way to her goal of repeating her three-gold medal performance as a sophomore in 2019. As the fastest qualifier in the 400, Weidner will be one of the favorites in that race. She also is set to defend her Class D title in the 800 Thursday.
Weidner fell short of winning in the triple jump, finishing sixth Wednesday after entering the meet as the top seed. This was Weidner’s first season competing in the triple jump.
“I just started (the triple jump) this year and it didn’t go very good today," Weidner said. “I tried it once in practice and I jumped like a 35, and I’ve been doing it ever since then.”
While a triple jump title would have been nice, the 3,200 relay, 400 and 800 were the three priorities for Weidner’s final track and field meet. Wins in the 400 and 800 would be the third career wins in those races, as well.
“I just want to go out there and have fun,” Weidner said. “I’ve won before, so whatever happens, happens. But I’m trying to get the three-peat because I didn’t have the chance to do it last year.”