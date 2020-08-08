American Legion baseball final statistics leaders

American Legion baseball final statistics as published in The World-Herald on August 9.
* * *
HITTING
Batting average: Anderson, Wolfe Electric, .776; Hesser, Wahoo, .600; Van Meter, Carpet Land, .585; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, .478; Boeve, Hastings, .477; Larson, Carpet Land, .469; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, .464; Bilslend, Blair, .464; Blakestad, Big Fred’s Mustangs, .462; Sintek, Fremont, .462; Kephart, DC Electric, .457; Wiepen, Medicine Man Pharmacy, .452; Welch, Carpet Land, .452; Jensen, Central City/Fullerton, .452; Denton, Plattsmouth, .450; Lorenz, Five Points Bank, .446; Krayneski, Bennington, .435; Quick, Blair, .435; Winterstein, Woodhouse Storm, .434; Agosta, Big Fred’s Mustangs, .433; Novak, 52’s Patriots, .426; Rasmussen, Blair, .425; Harris, Ralston, .424; Wallingford, Bennington, .424; Banks, Springfield, .422; Brown, Mack Bros. Huskies, .421; Nichols, Blair, .420; Schneider, DC Electric, .418; Barnett, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, .413; Standish, Wolfe Electric, .413; Sailors, Ralston, .413; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, .412; Carlson, Kearney, .412; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, .410; H. Washburn, Ashland, .408; Young, Columbus, .406; Aberg, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, .400.
Hits: Boeve, Hastings, 51; Lorenz, Five Points Bank, 50; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 45; Sailors, Ralston, 45; Bishop, Anderson Ford, 44; Kephart, DC Electric, 43; Christo, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 41; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 41; Schneider, DC Electric, 41; Blakestad, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 40; H. Washburn, Ashland, 40; Wesslund, Anderson Ford, 40; Hesser, Wahoo, 39; Wallingford, Bennington, 39; Bilslend, Blair, 39; Anderson, Wolfe Electric, 38; Payton, KB Building Services, 38; Barnett, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 38; Guthmiller, 52’s Patriots, 37; Johnson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 37; T. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 37; Rasmussen, Blair, 37; Spongberg, Five Points Bank, 36; Winterstein, Woodhouse Storm, 36; Vanderwerken, DC Electric, 36; Chronic, Ralston, 36; Ballard, Ashland, 36; Stroh, Kearney, 35; Vermaas, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 35; O’Brien, Norfolk, 34; Nichols, Blair, 34; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 33; Wright, DC Electric, 32; Frahm, OrthoNebraska, 32; Brown, Mack Bros. Huskies, 32; Goodwin, KB Building Services, 32; C. Washburn, Ashland, 32; Holm, Ralston, 31; Brehm, Papillion-La Vista South, 30; Sintek, Fremont, 30; Soucek, Gretna, 30; Essink, Bennington, 30; Rice, Ashland, 30; Quick, Blair, 30; DeMonte, Springfield, 30.
RBIs: Boeve, Hastings, 44; Johnson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 39; Vermaas, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 34; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 33; Barnett, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 32; Rasmussen, Blair, 31; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 29; Cafferty, Hastings, 29; Rice, Ashland, 29; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 28; Anderson, DC Electric, 28; Roland, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 27; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 27; Spongberg, Five Points Bank, 26; Craig, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 26; Scruggs, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 26; H. Washburn, Ashland, 26; Kreber, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 25; Machal, Mack Bros. Huskies, 25; Bilslend, Blair, 25; Wright, DC Electric, 25; Essink, Bennington, 25; Protaskey, Five Points Bank, 24; Payton, KB Building Services, 24; Villagomez, Jordan’s Studio, 24; Greise, 52’s Patriots, 24; Burlingame, Decker Sports, 24; Sullivan, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 24; Wallingford, Bennington, 24; Schneider, DC Electric, 24; Vanderwerken, DC Electric, 24.
Runs: Lorenz, Five Points Bank, 41; Ripa, Pinnacle Bank, 40; Conant, Hastings, 40; Wallingford, Bennington, 38; Schneider, DC Electric, 37; Kephart, DC Electric, 36; Boeve, Hastings, 35; Rasmussen, Blair, 34; Sullivan, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 33; York, DC Electric, 32; Payton, KB Building Services, 31; Winterstein, Woodhouse Storm, 31; Brumbaugh, Hastings, 31; Wesslund, Anderson Ford, 30; Schuyler, Decker Sports, 29; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 29; H. Washburn, Ashland, 29; C. Washburn, Ashland, 29; Brown, Mack Bros. Huskies, 28; Lind, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 28; Kreber, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 27; Brehm, Papillion-La Vista South, 27; Ballard, Ashland, 27; Gerdes, 52’s Patriots, 27; T. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 27; Anderson, Wolfe Electric, 26; Barajas, KB Building Services, 26; Guthmiller, 52’s Patriots, 26; O’Brien, Norfolk, 26; Flyr, Columbus, 26; Shiers, Kearney, 26; Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 25; Unzicker, 52’s Patriots, 25; Kobza, Columbus, 25; Glause, Fremont, 24; Frahm, OrthoNebraska, 24; Kreiling, KB Building Services, 24; Burlingame, Decker Sports, 24; Beckwith, Woodhouse Storm, 24; Welch, Carpet Land, 24; Stroh, Kearney, 24; Mrsny, Norfolk, 24; Rodgers, Norfolk, 24.
Doubles: Boeve, Hastings, 16; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 16; Villagomez, Jordan’s Studio, 13; Essink, Bennington, 13; T. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 10; Schneider, DC Electric, 12; Stroh, Kearney, 12; Lorenz, Five Points Bank, 11; Johnson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 11; Quick, Blair, 11; Novak, 52’s Patriots, 10; Craig, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 10; Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South, 10; Larson, Carpet Land, 10; Vanderwerken, DC Electric, 10; DeMayo, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 10; H. Washburn, Ashland, 10; Bilslend, Blair, 10; Vermaas, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 10; Anderson, DC Electric, 9; Bespoyasny, Jordan’s Studio, 9; Casper, Kearney, 9; Wallingford, Bennington, 9; Rasmussen, Blair, 9; Young, Columbus, 9; Ryberg, Five Points Bank, 8; Spongberg, Five Points Bank, 8; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 8; Kreiling, KB Building Services, 8; Hultine, Hastings, 8; Leng, Jordan’s Studio, 8; Protaskey, Five Points Bank, 7; Finan, KB Building Services, 7; Roberts, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 7; Sullivan, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 7; Trout, Papillion-La Vista South, 7; Carlson, Kearney, 7; Bargo, KB Building Services, 7; Matthews, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 7; Gerdes, 52’s Patriots, 7; Guthmiller, 52’s Patriots, 7; Goodwin, KB Building Services, 7; Beal, Mack Bros. Huskies, 7; Hart, OrthoNebraska, 7; Cromer, Woodhouse Storm, 7; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 7; Nichols, Blair, 7; King, Mack Bros. Huskies, 7; Hesser, Wahoo, 7.
Triples: Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 6; Rasmussen, Blair, 6; Payton, KB Building Services, 5; Sullivan, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 5; Johnson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 5; Wallingford, Bennington, 5; Bell, Carpet Land, 5; Van Meter, Carpet Land, 4; Goodwin, KB Building Services, 4; Dunsmore, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 4; Ballard, Ashland, 4; DeLeon, Jordan’s Studio, 4; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 4; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 4; Ryberg, Five Points Bank, 3; Lorenz, Five Points Bank, 3; Anderson, DC Electric, 3; Glause, Fremont, 3; Christo, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3; Brink, Carpet Land, 3; Stroh, Kearney, 3; Vermaas, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 3; Messbarger, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 3; Unzicker, 52’s Patriots, 3; Johnson, Springfield, 3; Lee, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 3; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 3; Bruegman, Anderson Ford, 3; Greise, 52’s Patriots, 2; Guthmiller, 52’s Patriots, 2; Matthews, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 2; Clevenger, Kearney, 2; Finan, KB Building Services, 2; Becker, Prime Time Sports, 2; Bilslend, Blair, 2; Christianson, Prime Time Sports, 2; Sudbeck, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 2; Lodice, Wolfe Electric, 2; Frey, Mack Bros. Huskies, 2; Boeve, Hastings, 2; Protaskey, Five Points Bank, 2; Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Lewis, Ashland, 2; Draper, Springfield, 2; Machal, Mack Bros. Huskies, 2; King, Mack Bros. Huskies, 2; Cromer, Woodhouse Storm, 2; Winterstein, Woodhouse Storm, 2; T. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 2; Soucek, Gretna, 2; Kephart, DC Electric, 2; Craig, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 2; Allen, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 2; Arsiaga, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 2; Wright, DC Electric, 2; Lester, DC Electric, 2; Hesser, Wahoo, 2; Strand, Norfolk, 2; Calabrese, OrthoNebraska, 2.
Home runs: Anderson, Wolfe Electric, 7; Frahm, OrthoNebraska, 7; Payton, KB Building Services, 6; Vermaas, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 6; Roland, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 5; Scruggs, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 5; Barnett, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 4; Boeve, Hastings, 4; Sall, Five Points Bank, 4; Spurgeon, Decker Sports, 4; Calabrese, OrthoNebraska, 4; Wallar, Papillion-La Vista South, 4; T. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 4; Rasmussen, Blair, 4; Gutschow, OrthoNebraska, 3; Novak, 52’s Patriots, 3; Greise, 52’s Patriots, 3; Johnson, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 3; Schneider, DC Electric, 3; H. Washburn, Ashland, 3; Janecek, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3; Stroh, Kearney, 3; Craig, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 3; Flyr, Columbus, 3; Sanders, Five Points Bank, 2; Lester, DC Electric, 2; Roberts, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 2; Gerdes, 52’s Patriots, 2; Freeman, Papillion-La Vista South, 2; Krayneski, Bennington, 2; Wallingford, Bennington, 2; Borsh, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 2; Burlingame, Decker Sports, 2; Barajas, KB Building Services, 2; Hesser, Wahoo, 2; Nelson, Wahoo, 2; Erikson, Carpet Land, 2.
Stolen bases: Soucek, Gretna, 25; Gerdes, 52’s Patriots, 24; Lorenz, Five Points Bank, 23; Wallingford, Bennington, 23; Ballard, Ashland, 23; H. Washburn, Ashland 20; Guthmiller, 52’s Patriots, 19; Rasmussen, Blair, 19; Payton, KB Building Services, 18; Glause, Fremont, 18; Lind, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 18; Winterstein, Woodhouse Storm, 18; Ripa, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 18; Blakestad, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 17; Sullivan, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 17; Allen, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 17; Brown, Mack Bros. Huskies, 17; C. Washburn, Ashland, 17; Mitchell, Prime Time Sports, 16; O’Brien, Norfolk, 16; Spongberg, Five Points Bank, 15; Kreiling, KB Building Services, 15; Rangel, Jordan’s Studio, 15; Pohlmeier, Plattsmouth, 15; Beckwith, Woodhouse Storm, 15; Schuyler, Decker Sports, 14; Goodwin, KB Building Services, 13; Artzer, Prime Time Sports, 13; Von Rentzell, Ashland, 13; Juedes, Ashland, 13; Welch, Carpet Land, 13; Van Meter, Carpet Land, 13; Beer, Carpet Land, 13; King, Mack Bros. Huskies, 12; Messbarger, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 12; Reinert, KB Building Services, 12.
PITCHING
Wins: Denenberg, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 7; Rodgers, Norfolk, 7; Kephart, DC Electric, 6; Johnson, Springfield, 6; Payne, 52’s Patriots, 6; Novak, 52’s Patriots, 5; Villagomez, Jordan’s Studio, 5; Krayneski, Bennington, 5; Blair, 52’s Patriots, 5; Bertucci, OrthoNebraska, 5; Hultine, Hastings, 5; Jelkin, DC Electric, 5; Foresman, Papillion-La Vista South, 5; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 5; Sides, Papillion-La Vista South, 4; Toman, DC Electric, 4; Class, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 4; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 4; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 4; Casper, Kearney, 4; Weber, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 4; Godfrey, KB Building Services, 4; Kennedy, Ashland, 4; Stewart, Blair, 4; Aguilera, Blair, 4; Japp, Bennington, 4; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 4; Hasenpflug, Anderson Ford, 4; Metzger, Springfield, 4; Wiepen, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 4; Driscoll, Norfolk, 4; Beekman, OrthoNebraska, 4; Shaw, Hastings, 4; Schroeder, Hastings, 4; Soucek, Gretna, 4; Volenec, Five Points Bank, 3; Loucks, Five Points Bank, 3; Sintek, Fremont, 3; Payton, KB Building Services, 3; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 3; Madden, Papillion-La Vista South, 3; Knutson-Smith, Bennington, 3; Kelley, Mack Bros. Huskies, 3; Wiese, Gretna, 3; Stroh, Kearney, 3; Holm, Ralston, 3; Kompare, Ralston, 3; White, Ralston, 3; Andersen, Kearney, 3; Beckwith, Woodhouse Storm, 3; Higgins, Kearney, 3; Barton, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3; Sudbeck, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3; Ayala, OrthoNebraska, 3; Vollmer, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 3; Ballard, Ashland, 3; Weedman, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 3; Craig, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 3; Ritzdorf, Columbus, 3; Urwin, Decker Sports, 3; Fritz, Decker Sports, 3; Cannon, 52’s Patriots, 3; VanHill, KB Building Services, 3; Bespoyasny, Jordan’s Studio, 3; Cafferty, Hastings, 3; Wawrzynkiewicz, Hastings, 3; Gonsior, Central City/Fullerton, 3; Moore, Central City/Fullerton, 3.
ERA: Krayneski, Bennington, 0.32; Beekman, OrthoNebraska, 0.41; VanHill, KB Building Services, 0.60; Dunsmore, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 0.66; Bertucci, OrthoNebraska, 0.77; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 0.82; Welker, Kearney, 0.84; Johnson, Springfield, 0.88; Aguilera, Blair, 0.93; Goeser, Woodhouse Storm, 0.95; O’Brien, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 0.96; Anderson, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 1.03; Kephart, DC Electric, 1.05; Hultine, Hastings, 1.09; Hawkins, Wolfe Electric, 1.14; Villagomez, Jordan’s Studio, 1.19; Boeve, Hastings, 1.21; Cox, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank, 1.23; Wiepen, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.29; Novak, 52’s Patriots, 1.32; Driscoll, Norfolk, 1.32; Gallegher, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 1.35; Denenberg, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 1.36; Sullivan, DC Electric, 1.40; Falkner, Mack Bros. Huskies, 1.42; Knutson-Smith, Bennington, 1.53; Ertzner, Norfolk, 1.53; Payne, 52’s Patriots, 1.54; Adkins, KB Building Services, 1.55; Stover, KB Building Services, 1.55; Haney, Anderson Ford, 1.56; Sides, Papillion-La Vista South, 1.59; Japp, Bennington, 1.61; Weber, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 1.61; Nodes, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 1.68; Stewart, Blair, 1.68; Barton, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 1.73; Holm, Ralston, 1.73; Finan, KB Building Services, 1.75; Gonsior, Central City/Fullerton, 1.75; Bland, Papillion-La Vista South, 1.76; Schroeder, Hastings, 1.76; Rodgers, Norfolk, 1.88; Kreiling, KB Building Services, 1.90; Cornish, DC Electric, 1.96; Metzger, Springfield, 1.97; Knop, Prime Time Sports, 1.99; Stroh, Kearney, 2.00; Class, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 2.00; Bespoyasny, Jordan’s Studio, 2.00; Hodoly, Jordan’s Studio, 2.00; Carroll, Ashland, 2.00.
Strikeouts: Johnson, Springfield, 102; Driscoll, Norfolk, 63; Toman, DC Electric, 60; Eby, DC Electric, 56; Ballard, Ashland, 54; Rodgers, Norfolk, 53; Bland, Papillion-La Vista South, 52; Eggert, Plattsmouth, 50; Mendez, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 49; Denenberg, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 48; Villagomez, Jordan’s Studio, 47; A. Bishop, Anderson Ford, 47; Stroh, Kearney, 46; McMahon, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 45; Gonsior, Central City/Fullerton, 44; Faltys, Norfolk, 42; Japp, Bennington, 42; Knop, Prime Time Sports, 41; Hawkins, Wolfe Electric, 40; Beekman, OrthoNebraska, 40; Finan, KB Building Services, 39; Spurgeon, Decker Sports, 39; Allen, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 39; Crnkovich, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 39; Shaw, Hastings, 39; Kilzer, Ralston, 39; Sintek, Fremont, 38; Holm, Ralston, 38; Schroder, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 38; Novak, 52’s Patriots, 38; Wiese, Gretna, 37; Weber, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 37; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 36; Whitehill, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 36; Kelley, Mack Bros. Huskies, 35; Slaughter, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 35; Metzger, Springfield, 35; Sanders, Five Points Bank, 34; Loucks, Five Points Bank, 34; Jelkin, DC Electric, 34; Curtis, Papillion-La Vista South, 34; Kmiecik, Wahoo, 34; Kroeger, Mack Bros. Huskies, 33; Ayala, OrthoNebraska, 33; Bespoyasny, Jordan’s Studio, 33; Nickerson, Blair, 33; Ertzner, Norfolk, 32; Soucek, Gretna, 32; Mosser, Woodhouse Storm, 31; Payne, 52’s Patriots, 31; Stewart, Blair, 31; Hultine, Hastings, 31; Schroeder, Hastings, 30; Barton, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 30; Sides, Papillion-La Vista South, 30; Hasenpflug, Anderson Ford, 30; Lester, DC Electric, 30.
Saves: Kreiling, KB Building Services, 4; Kephart, DC Electric, 4; Flint, Four Aces Kwik Stop, 4; Madsen, DC Electric, 3; Boeve, Hastings, 3; Conant, Hastings, 3; Loucks, Five Points Bank, 2; Butler, Five Points Bank, 2; O’Brien, Medicine Man Pharmacy, 2; Bespoyasny, Jordan’s Studio, 2; Slaughter, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 2; Mendez, Big Fred’s Mustangs, 2; Von Rentzell, Ashland, 2; H. Washburn, Ashland, 2; Soule, Central City/Fullerton, 2.
All-Nebraska baseball through the years
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!