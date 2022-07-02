American Legion baseball stats leaders, July 4

Check out the latest American Legion baseball statistical leaders.

* * *

HITTING

BATTING AVERAGE

Hatcher, Five Points Bank, .571; Buettenback, JC Brager, .547; Jensen, Central City, .529; Michaud, Union Pizzeria, .515; Baxter, JC Brager, .500; Washburn, Ashland, .479; Bertsch, PDG Storm, .476; Thiele, Five Points Bank, .471; Sweley, Grand Island Home Federal, .462; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, .452; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, .451; Mooney, Five Points Bank, .450; Harrington, Jordan’s Studio, .439; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, .438; Weigel, Union Bank, .431; Parry, PDG Storm, .431; Nottlemann, Union Bank, .429; Christensen, Arbor Bank, .427; Butler, Ashland, .429; Jesske, Brager, .422; Ohlrich, PDG Storm, .417; Bendler, Ashland, .415; Borner, Wolfe Electric, .412; McAlexander, PDG Storm, .412; Cain, PDG Storm, .410; Blanchard, Judds Brothers, .410; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, .409; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, .408; Collins, Five Points Bank, .405; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, .402; Grego, DC Electric, .400; Carson Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, .400.

HITS

Buettenback, JC Brager, 47; Weigel, Union Bank, 47; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 42; Petsche, Union Bank, 40; Jesske, JC Brager, 38; Kortum, Union Bank, 36; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 35; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 35; Christensen, Arbor Bank, 35; Grego, DC Electric, 34; Washburn, Ashland, 34; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 33; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 33; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 32; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 32; Jeffus, DC Electric, 31; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 31; Bertsch, PDG Storm, 30; Baxter, JC Brager, 30; Clauss, JC Brager, 30.

RBIs

Kortum, Union Bank, 33; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 32; Petsche, Union Bank, 30; Buettenback, JC Brager, 28; Jesske, JC Brager, 28; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 27; Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 25; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 25; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 24; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 24; Kosse, Peitzmeier Demolition, 24; Christensen, Arbor Bank, 23; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 23; Strizek, Union Bank, 23; Baxter, JC Brager, 23; Barrett, JC Brager, 22; Steele, DC Electric, 22; Jensen, Central City, 22; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 22; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 21; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 21; Grego, DC Electric, 21; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 21; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 21; Weigel, Union Bank, 21; Sommers, Five Points Bank, 20; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, 20; Lashley, JC Brager, 20; Nesvara, Grand Island Home Federal, 20.

RUNS

Buettenback, JC Brager, 39; Petsche, Union Bank, 39; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 35; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 33; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 33; Jesske, JC Brager, 31; Barrett, JC Brager, 30; Weigel, Union Bank, 30; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 29; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, 28; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 28; Grego, DC Electric, 28; Riggs, DC Electric, 28; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 27; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 28; Clauss, JC Brager, 27; Baxter, JC Brager, 27; Heard, 52s Patriots, 26; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 26; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 25; Arends, Grand Island Home Federal, 25; Jensen, Central City, 24; Lashley, JC Brager, 24; Washburn, Ashland, 24; Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 23; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 23; Ryberg, Five Points Bank, 22; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 22; Weindel, Union Pizzeria, 22; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 22; Boring, Peitzmeier Demolition, 22; Andringa, Gene’s Auto, 21; Gunderson, KB Building Services, 21; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 21; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 21; Glantz, DC Electric, 20; Jeffus, DC Electric, 20; Wilmers, Arbor Bank, 20; Bergman, Arbor Bank, 20; Williams, Wolfe Electric, 20.

DOUBLES

Buettenback, JC Brager, 12; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 11; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 10; Christensen, Arbor Bank, 10; Gibson, Union Pizzeria, 10; Grego, DC Electric, 10; Jesske, JC Brager, 9; Weigel, Union Bank, 9; Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 9; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 9; Whitaker, Wolfe Electric, 9; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 8; Peterson, Judds Brothers, 8; Heard, 52s Patriots, 8; Petsche, Union Bank, 8; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 8; Gunderson, KB Building Services, 8; Jensen, Central City, 8; Steele, DC Electric, 8; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 8; Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 8; Parry, PDG Storm, 8; Mooney, Five Points Bank, 7; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 7; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 7; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal, 7; Smith, 52s Patriots, 7; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 7; Strizek, Union Bank, 7; Skorupa, Union Bank, 6; Cozad, Wolfe Electric, 6; Cain, PDG Storm, 6; Boring, Peitzmeier Demolition, 6; Baxter, JC Brager, 6; Riggs, DC Electric, 6.

TRIPLES

Mooney, Five Points Bank, 5; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 5; Petsche, Union Bank, 5; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 5; Weigel, Union Bank, 5; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 5; Brandt, Judds Brothers, 4; Heard, 52s Patriots, 4; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 4; Lester, DC Electric, 4; Garner, Union Pizzeria, 4; Baxter, JC Brager, 4; Cortes, Fremont First State Bank, 4; Ryan, Five Points Bank, 3; Moore, Wolfe Electric, 3; Rauner, PDG Storm, 3; Gunderson, KB Building Services, 3; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 3; Wilken, Judds Brothers, 3; Buettenback, JC Brager, 3; Otte, Union Bank, 3.

HOME RUNS

Kozeal, 52s Patriots, 5; Grego, DC Electric, 5; Stessman, Five Points Bank, 4; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 4; Jensen, Central City, 4; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 3; Sorensen, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 2; Smith, 52s Patriots, 2; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 2; Petsche, Union Bank, 2; Gragg, Central City, 2; Leiting, Grand Island Home Federal. 2; Nottlemann, Union Bank, 2; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 2; Janke, Fremont First State Bank, 2; Meier, Peitzmeier Demolition, 2; Buettenback, JC Brager, 2; Morgan, JC Brager, 2.

STOLEN BASES

Williams, Wolfe Electric, 20; Washburn, Ashland, 20; Barrett, JC Brager, 19; Borner, Wolfe Electric, 18; A. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 17; Brau, Wolfe Electric, 16; Petsche, Union Bank, 16; Butler, Ashland, 16; Lashley, JC Brager, 15; Thiele, Five Points Bank, 15; Sweet, 52s Patriots, 15; Andringa, Gene’s Auto, 15; Hatcher, Five Points Bank, 13; Holmstrom, Five Points Bank, 13; Parry, PDG Storm, 13; Cain, PDG Storm, 13; Boring, Peitzmeier Demolition, 13; Brennan, Peitzmeier Demolition, 13; Frill, DC Electric, 12; Allred, DC Electric, 12; Harrington, Jordan’s Studio, 12; Holloway, SOS Heating & Cooling, 12; Rangel, Jordan’s Studio, 11; Heard, 52s Patriots, 11; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 11; Grego, DC Electric, 11; Gunderson, KB Building Services, 11; Riggs, DC Electric, 11; P. Moore, Wolfe Electric, 11; Baxter, JC Brager, 11; Weigel, Union Bank, 11; Schrader, Gene’s Auto, 11; Buettenback, JC Brager, 10; Bies, Peitzmeier Demolition, 10; Petscher, Peitzmeier Demolition, 10; Schmeckpepper, Crete, 10.

PITCHING

WINS

Spreitzer, Wolfe Electric, 5; Buettenback, JC Brager, 5; Drake, Union Bank, 5; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 5; Courtney, SOS Heating & Cooling, 5; Toman, DC Electric, 5; Gragg, Central City, 5; Wickham, JC Brager, 4; Leiden, Five Points Bank, 4; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 4; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 4; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 4; Mueller, Fremont First State Bank, 4; Phillips, Fremont First State Bank, 4; Jensen, Central City, 4; Grady, 52s Patriots, 4; Riggs, DC Electric, 4; Lester, DC Electric, 4; Grego, DC Electric, 4; Harris, Five Points Bank, 4; Genthe, JC Brager, 4; Zimmerman, Arbor Bank, 4; Alexander, JC Brager, 4; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 4; Kennedy, Ashland, 4; Thies, Ashland, 4; Clapper, Judds, Brothers, 4; Nelson, Grand Island Home Federal, 4; Gum, Union Pizzeria, 4; Schlecht, West Point, 4; Rief, West Point, 3; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 3; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 3; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 3; Ripple, Gene’s Auto, 3; Drumheller, Gene’s Auto, 3; Siemsen, Gene’s Auto, 3; Woodard, DC Electric, 3; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 3; Kuusla, Grand Island Home Federal, 3; Diederich, PDG Storm, 3; Hoff, PDG Storm, 3; Madison, KB Building Services, 3; Gutta, KB Building Services, 3; TeBrink, Crete Stop N Shop, 3; Pankonin, Union Pizzeria, 3; Petty, Union Pizzeria, 3; Escovedo, Fremont First State Bank, 3; Morgan, JC Brager, 3; Richeson, Union Bank, 3; Ojeda, Union Bank, 3.

ERA

Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 0.34; Siemsen, Gene’s Auto, 0.38; Pankonin, Union Pizzeria, 0.38; Grego, DC Electric, 0.57; Riggs, DC Electric, 0.64; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 0.68; Toman, DC Electric, 0.86; Grady, 52s Patriots, 0.86; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 0.89; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 0.96; Drake, Union Bank, 0.96; Clapper, Judds Brothers, 0.96; Apgar, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 1.05; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 1.14; Richeson, Union Bank, 1.17; Schlecht, West Point, 1.17; Rief, West Point, 1.18; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 1.22; Petty, Union Pizzeria, 1.23; Leiden, Five Points Bank, 1.26; Wood, DC Electric, 1.26; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 1.40; Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 1.40; Schuman, Judds Brothers, 1.43; Teal, Arbor Bank, 1.44; Lester, DC Electric, 1.50; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 1.62; Ripple, Gene’s Auto, 1.69; Spreitzer, Wolfe Electric, 1.89; Jensen, Central City, 1.90; O’Brien, Papillion Pinnacle Bank, 1.91; Briceno, Jordan’s Studio, 2.00.

STRIKEOUTS

Schlecht, West Point, 71; Cahoy, Wolfe Electric, 57; Sintek, Fremont First State Bank, 56; Mueller, Fremont First State Bank, 51; Wood, DC Electric, 50; Lester, DC Electric, 46; Riggs, DC Electric, 45; Gragg, Central City, 41; Rief, West Point, 40; Driessen, Wolfe Electric, 37; Bruss, Judds Brothers, 36; Cannon, 52s Patriots, 35; Jensen, Central City, 35; Schneckenberger, Five Points Bank, 34; York, C&H Construction, 33; Bridges, Ashland, 33; Phillips, Fremont First State Bank, 32; Kennedy, Ashland, 32; Fritzsch, PDG Storm, 31; Diederich, PDG Storm, 31; Richeson, Union Bank, 31; Madison, KB Building Services, 30; Palmer, Union Pizzeria, 30; Evans, Grand Island Home Federal, 30; Harris, Five Points Bank, 29; Christensen, Arbor Bank, 29; Drake, Union Bank, 29; Lape-Brinkman, Gene’s Auto, 29; Kuusla, Grand Island Home Federal, 29; Capece, Peitzmeier Demolition, 29; Pearson, Peitzmeier Demolition, 29; Grady, 52s Patriots, 27; Incontro, C&H Construction, 27; Nelson, Grand Island Home Federal, 27; O’Malley, Five Points Bank, 26; Wagner, Five Points Bank, 26; Grego, DC Electric, 26; Sullivan, DC Electric, 25; Washburn, Ashland, 25; Drumheller, Gene’s Auto, 25; Gutta, KB Building Services, 25; Hoff, PDG Storm, 25; Ojeda, Union Bank, 25.

SAVES

Pickens, Union Pizzeria, 2; Sullivan, DC Electric, 2; Washburn, Ashland, 2.

