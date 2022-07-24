American Legion Class A tournament: Equitable Bank stays unbeaten in tourney

A strong pitching effort from one of the youngest players on the team kept Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) unbeaten Sunday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.
Sam Huff threw six innings as the Wolves defeated Carpet Land (Lincoln East) 6-3 in a winners bracket game at Roddy Field. The victory lifts 32-11 Equitable Bank into a 7 p.m. game Monday night.
The Spartans fell to 29-9 and will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday vs. Gretna.
Huff, a freshman on Elkhorn North's Class B championship team in the spring, allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out five before leaving in the seventh due to his pitch count.
"It feels great that we're playing this well," he said. "I was mostly going with my fastball today."
Equitable Bank had to survive Carpet Land's rally in the seventh.
The Spartans pushed across a run and had the bases loaded with one out but reliever Isaiah Miller came on to get a strikeout and a popup to end the game.
"Sam has grown so much this year," coach Anthony Dunn said. "He attacked the strike zone and really controlled the game."
Nathan Cunningham and Easton Mains each had two RBIs for Equitable Bank, which took control with four runs over the first two innings.
Tyson Fancher and Trey Wells drove in the other runs for the Wolves, who pounded 10 hits. The team also played solid defense, turning a pair of double plays and not committing an error.
"Our seniors have really embraced the idea of finishing strong," Dunn said. "When we hit and pitch and play strong defense like we did today, we're tough to beat."
Ryan Clementi had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans.
Equitable Bank (32-11) ... 220 100 1—6 10 0 Carpet Land (29-9) ....... 100 100 1—3 6 2
W: Huff. L: Mick. 2B: EB, Tillman. CL, Springer. 3B: EB, Cunningham.
DC Electric 5, GI Home Federal 4
Robert Wood picked up the pitching victory Sunday as DC Electric (Bellevue West) defeated Grand Island Home Federal 5-4.
The Thunderbirds pounded 10 hits and moved to 40-12 while staving off elimination. They advanced to a 4 p.m. game Monday at Roddy Field.
Home Federal scored two runs in the first and two in the fifth, but its season ends at 23-13.
DC Electric (40-12) .............. 031 100 0—5 10 1 GI Home Federal (23-13) ..... 200 020 0—4 4 2 Gretna Post 216 9, Hike Real Estate 1
Gretna defeated the team from Bellevue East to remain alive in the state tournament.
Karson Auman belted a three-run homer to lead 28-14 Gretna, the defending Legion state champion.
The Dragons advanced to play a 1 p.m. game Monday at Roddy Field.
Hike, the host team for the American Division portion of the tournament, finished 9-28.
Hike Real Estate (9-28) ....... 000 000 1—1 8 3 Gretna Post 216 (28-14) ..... 042 003 0—9 11 1
W: Thomas. L: Rutherford. HR: G, Auman.
Check back on Omaha.com/sports for updates tonight from the tournament
Photos: All-Nebraska baseball teams through the years
2022
2022: Front row (from left): Jaxson Cahoy, Millard West; Kale Fountain, Norris; Parker Mooney, Omaha Creighton Prep; captain Cam Kozeal, Millard South; Elliott Peterson, Omaha Creighton Prep; Mason Koch, Millard West. Back row: Ryan Harrahill, Elkhorn North; Jalen Worthley, Lincoln East; Tucker Timmerman, Beatrice; Avery Moore, Millard West; Dalton Bargo, Omaha Westside; Korben Rich, Kearney. Not pictured: Braden Sweet, Millard South; Eli Small, Elkhorn South.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
From left: Bellevue West's Jaxon Jelkin, Bellevue West's Cam Madsen, Norris's Kale Fountain, Millard South's Nate Moquin, Central City's Kale Jensen, Millard South's Brayden Smith, Elkhorn's Drew Christo, Millard South's Cam Kozeal, Fremont Bergan's Carter Sintek, Lincoln East's Keegan Brink, Ralston's Nolan Sailors, Millard West's Jaxson Cahoy, Elkhorn South's Eli Small and Papillion-La Vista South's Jackson Trout.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
From left: Max Anderson of Millard West, Austin Callahan of Fremont Bergan, Cole Evans of Grand Island, Caleb Riedel of Millard West, Alex Wize of Omaha Burke, Cooper Prososki of Bennington, Sam Wibbels of Hastings, Tyson Gerdes of Millard South, Drew Wessel of Millard South, Sayer Diederich of Elkhorn South, Noah Greise of Millard South, Cam Frederick of Lincoln Southwest, Connor Barnett of Papillion-La Vista, and Noah Olson of Omaha Burke.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
From left: Lincoln Southeast's Logan Van Treeck, Roncalli's Alex Rodgers, Omaha Burke's Hunter Waugh, Creighton Prep's Dylan Phillips, Millard West's Colby Gomes, Creighton Prep's Owen Richter, Millard South's Kyle Perry, Creighton Prep's Evan Laney, Elkhorn South's Will Reetz, Norris' Zach Argo, Grand Island's Shay Schanaman, Norris' Austin Schultz, Grand Island Cole Evans and Millard South's Drew Gilin.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Front row, from left: Austin Schultz, Norris; Shay Schanaman, Grand Island; Dylan Phillips, Creighton Prep; Drew Gilin, Millard South; Josh Culliver, Creighton Prep; and Isaiah Peterson, Lincoln Southwest. Back row, from left: Perry, Millard South; Max McGuire, Lincoln Southwest; Joe Roecker, Elkhorn; Cam Taylor, Bellevue West; Colby Gomes, Millard West; Noah Sacco, Millard North; Nick Henrichs, Omaha Westside; Garrett Kocis, Millard West.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Back row (left to right): Brett Vosik, Creighton Prep; Cole Stobbe, Millard West; Brandon Bena, Creighton Prep; Spencer Lear, Millard West; Zach Argo, Norris; Joey Machado, Creighton Prep; Nick Nelsen, Blair. Front row: Calvin Rudolph, Millard South; Wyatt Divis, Lincoln Northeast; Jacob Uhing, Elkhorn; Logan Foster, Lincoln Southwest; Jonah Ulane, Millard South; Mojo Hagge, Omaha Skutt; Drew Smith, Elkhorn.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
From left, Seward’s Ben Klenke, Papillion-La Vista’s Jack Kalina, Papillion-La Vista South’s Grant Suponchick, Papillion-La Vista’s Grant Van Scoy, Lincoln Pius X’s Michael Helman, Omaha Westside’s Matt Waldron, Southwest’s Logan Foster, Omaha Westside’s Mike Waldron, Millard West’s Cole Stobbe, Omaha Westside’s Alex Nielsen, Millard North’s Bryce Rogokos, Elkhorn’s Drew Smith and Millard South’s Nate Mallott.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Clockwise from left: Omaha Skutt's Jake Barton, Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Suponchick, Norris' Byron Hood, Omaha Creighton Prep's Dillon O'Doherty, Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron, Omaha Roncalli's Alec Bohm, Lincoln Pius X's Michael Helman, Omaha Westside's Devin Stueck, Bellevue West's Cole Patterson, Lincoln North Star's Brook Bolles, Norris' Jakson Reetz, Millard West's Logan Jacik, Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers and Omaha Westside's Drew Fitzmorris.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Front row, from left: Papillion-La Vista South's Josh Kiger; Millard West's Ryan Merrill; Millard South's Jake Huscroft; Lincoln North Star's Tyler Coufal; Wahoo's Quinn McGill; Omaha North's Brendan Jensen; Omaha Creighton Prep's Jeff Albrecht. Back row, from left: Omaha Westside's Mike Waldron; Norris' Jakson Reetz; Lincoln East's Jake Hohensee; Waverly's Sam Tewes; Lincoln Southwest's Brayden Young; Norris' Byron Hood; Omaha Westside's Jake Meyers.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Back row, left to right: Jordan Schroer, Lincoln Northeast; Taylor Elman, Omaha Creighton Prep; Nate Griep, Millard West; Casey Sayles, Omaha North. Second row: Matt Warren, Omaha Skutt; Brayden Young, Lincoln Southwest; Marcus Ethen, Millard West. Third row: Danny Regan, Millard South; Kevin Connolly, Omaha Creighton Prep; Jack Wilson, Millard North; Jake Placzek, Papillion-La Vista. Front row: Austin Groth, South Sioux City; Danny Suiter, Lincoln Southwest; Colby McPike, Lincoln Northeast.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
From left top row: Justin Paul, Papillion-La Vista South, Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South, Kyle Kubat, Om. Creighton Prep, Nate Griep, Millard West, Tanner Lubach, Lincoln Southwest, A.J. Ladwig, Millard West, Tyler Lane, Papillion-La Vista South, Casey Gillaspie, Millard North, Adam Morey, Millard West. Bottom row from left: Blake Headley, Millard South, Taylor Doggett, Lincoln Southeast and Quentin Urban, Millard South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Kneeling, left to right: Reed Svoboda, Lincoln Northeast; Kyle Kruger, Millard West; Mike Siwa, Om. Burke; Albert Johnson, Papillion-La Vista South; Cody Kottich, Om. Bryan; Brett Bass, Millard West. Standing left to right: Logan Ehlers, Nebraska City; Mike Pritchard, Om. Creighton Prep; A.J. Ladwig, Millard West; Caleb Palensky, Papillion-La Vista South; John Sorensen, Papillion-La Vista; Brad McKewon, Millard South; Joey Jones, Papillion-La Vista; Paul Rosales, Om. Gross.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
Back row from left, are Millard West's Brandon Bass, Millard West's Tyler Niederklein, Omaha Westside's Chris Williams, Columbus' Kurt Farmer, Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert, Lincoln Southwest's Adam Peters, and Omaha Bryan's Aaron Beil. Front row from left are Creighton Prep's Mike Pritchard, Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Briggs, Nebraska City's Logan Ehlers, Omaha Westside's Jory Goldstrom, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Omaha Northwest's Kyle Kinman, and Papillion-La Vista South's Brian Donohoe.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
First row, from left: Millard West's Steve Jensen, Omaha Gross' Brandon Winkelmann, Millard South's Ty Kildow, Grand Island's Kash Kalkowski, Millard North's Brett Koehn, Millard North's Blake Brisson and Lincoln North Star's Jake Benne. Second Row, from left: Ralston's Derek Landis, Omaha Creighton Prep's Derek Nelson, Omaha Creighton Prep's Joe Holtmeyer, Omaha Creighton Prep's Zane Hinkel, Papillion-La Vista South's Kendall Wehrle, Lincoln Southeast's Jake Kuebler and Lincoln Southeast's Josh Scheffert.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Standing (left to right, clockwise), John Reiss, Papillion-La Vista; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; David Hulsebus, Millard West; Ben Kline, Omaha Central; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Ty Kildow, Millard South; Kash Kalkowski, Grand Island; Jonas Dufek, Millard West; and Matt Freeman, Elkhorn. Sitting (left to right, clockwise) are Zach Willand, Papillion-La Vista South; Travis Parker, Lincoln Northeast; Drew Daubman, Omaha Westside; and Taylor Weisbeck, Papillion-La Vista.
MAGGIE RIFE/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Front row (from left), Bobby Lackovic, Omaha Skutt; Bryant Cotton, Omaha Central; Shaun Hoover, Millard West; Sam Murphy, Omaha Westside; Marcus Palimenio, Omaha Westside; Mark Waldron, Omaha Creighton Prep. Back row, Charlie Shaver, Elkhorn; Ian Dike, Lincoln Southwest; Kent Urban, Lincoln Northeast; Danny Hunter, Papillion-La Vista; Casey Hauptman, Millard South; Wyatt Kirwan, Omaha Westside; Pat Krebs, Omaha Creighton Prep. Not pictured, Brandon Kirsch, Papillion-La Vista South.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Clockwise from upper left: Omaha Westside's Tyler Knust, Omaha Burke's Tony Martin, Omaha Burke's Erik Bird, Millard South's Derrick Kendrick, Millard North's Robbie Knight, Millard North's Conor Gillaspie, Omaha Central's David Cleveland, Millard North's Jason Jewell, Millard West's Jon Reed, Omaha Westside's Darin Ruf, Millard North's Sam Merrill, Omaha Westside's Sam Murphy, Bellevue East's Tyler Cloyd and Omaha Skutt's Zach Herr.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Left to right, sitting: Tony Martin, Omaha Burke; Tyler Goodro, Omaha Creighton Prep; Scott Kaskie, Papillion-La Vista; Sam Merrill, Millard North; Connor O'Neill, Omaha Westside; Kevin Dooley, Papillion-La Vista; Matt Bowers, Omaha Roncalli; Dustin Koca, Omaha Westside. Kneeling: Jared Erspamer, Millard South; Tim Huber, Omaha Creighton Prep; Ryan Wehrle, Papillion-La Vista. Standing: Drew Schwab, Omaha Westside; Steve Winkelmann, Omaha Gross.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
