American Legion Class A tournament: Equitable Bank stays unbeaten in tourney

A strong pitching effort from one of the youngest players on the team kept Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North) unbeaten Sunday at the American Legion Class A state tournament.

Sam Huff threw six innings as the Wolves defeated Carpet Land (Lincoln East) 6-3 in a winners bracket game at Roddy Field. The victory lifts 32-11 Equitable Bank into a 7 p.m. game Monday night.

The Spartans fell to 29-9 and will play in an elimination game at 1 p.m. Monday vs. Gretna.

Huff, a freshman on Elkhorn North's Class B championship team in the spring, allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out five before leaving in the seventh due to his pitch count.

"It feels great that we're playing this well," he said. "I was mostly going with my fastball today."

Equitable Bank had to survive Carpet Land's rally in the seventh.

The Spartans pushed across a run and had the bases loaded with one out but reliever Isaiah Miller came on to get a strikeout and a popup to end the game.

"Sam has grown so much this year," coach Anthony Dunn said. "He attacked the strike zone and really controlled the game."

Nathan Cunningham and Easton Mains each had two RBIs for Equitable Bank, which took control with four runs over the first two innings.

Tyson Fancher and Trey Wells drove in the other runs for the Wolves, who pounded 10 hits. The team also played solid defense, turning a pair of double plays and not committing an error.

"Our seniors have really embraced the idea of finishing strong," Dunn said. "When we hit and pitch and play strong defense like we did today, we're tough to beat."

Ryan Clementi had a pair of RBIs for the Spartans.

Equitable Bank (32-11) ... 220 100 1—6 10 0

Carpet Land (29-9) ....... 100 100 1—3 6 2

W: Huff. L: Mick. 2B: EB, Tillman. CL, Springer. 3B: EB, Cunningham.

DC Electric 5, GI Home Federal 4

Robert Wood picked up the pitching victory Sunday as DC Electric (Bellevue West) defeated Grand Island Home Federal 5-4.

The Thunderbirds pounded 10 hits and moved to 40-12 while staving off elimination. They advanced to a 4 p.m. game Monday at Roddy Field.

Home Federal scored two runs in the first and two in the fifth, but its season ends at 23-13.

DC Electric (40-12) .............. 031 100 0—5 10 1

GI Home Federal (23-13) ..... 200 020 0—4 4 2

W: Wood. L: Jurgensmier.

Gretna Post 216 9, Hike Real Estate 1

Gretna defeated the team from Bellevue East to remain alive in the state tournament.

Karson Auman belted a three-run homer to lead 28-14 Gretna, the defending Legion state champion.

The Dragons advanced to play a 1 p.m. game Monday at Roddy Field.

Hike, the host team for the American Division portion of the tournament, finished 9-28.

Hike Real Estate (9-28) ....... 000 000 1—1 8 3

Gretna Post 216 (28-14) ..... 042 003 0—9 11 1

W: Thomas. L: Rutherford. HR: G, Auman.

Check back on Omaha.com/sports for updates tonight from the tournament