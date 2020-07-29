American Legion Class B teams create their own postseason tournament

Missing out on hosting the American Legion Class B tournament this summer didn’t deter Bennington coach Jamie Schleifer.

He worked with another coach to put together a 16-team postseason tournament to give teams some closure to this pandemic-affected season.

“Ever since we found out we wouldn’t have a state tournament we wanted to do something,” Schleifer said. “The players think this is pretty cool.”

The four-day tourney starts Thursday and will end with the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday at Bennington. There will be an eight-team North Bracket and an eight-team South Bracket.

Schleifer said he and Beatrice coach Chris Belding came up with the idea.

“Not having any official district or state tournaments this summer was disappointing to everybody,” he said. “We feel that it’s pretty cool that we got teams from all over.”

Teams will be coming from as far as Alliance to compete in the event. The winner will be presented a plaque that includes an etching of the coronavirus bug.

“That’s what everybody is going to remember from this summer,” Schleifer said.