American Legion: Elkhorn North team stays alive in state tournament

It took extra innings, but the American Legion team from Elkhorn North eventually prevailed Tuesday at the Class A state tournament.

Equitable Bank stayed alive with a 5-4, nine-inning win over Fremont First State Bank in the game at Roddy Field. The Wolves moved to 33-12 while the season ended for 24-10 Fremont.

Several players could share the credit for the gritty victory, starting with reliever Isaiah Miller. He threw six innings of relief and eventually ended the marathon by pitching a 1-2-3 ninth.

"I've started games so I was hanging in there pretty well," he said. "It's the third time I've thrown in the tournament but my arm still feels good."

Another key player was Jett Grossart, who was making his first start of the double-elimination event. He had two hits and brought home what proved to be the winning run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

"We've been relying on our seniors a lot and Jett is only going to be a junior," coach Anthony Dunn said. "He did a really nice job today."

Easton Mains, Nathan Cunningham, Luke Tillman and Ethan Edwards also had RBIs for Equitable Bank. The Wolves outhit Fremont 13-5 but coach Jeff Hayden's team refused to fold.

Fremont also got a huge effort from starter Ryan Winter, who pitched eight innings and threw 109 pitches.

"I can't say enough about the job he did today," Hayden said. "He knew our season was on the line and he responded."

The Wolves led 3-2 until Fremont tied it on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.

"It was supposed to be a curve and it got away from me," Miller said. "But I had confidence that we were going to come back."

Equitable Bank had a runner thrown out at the plate in the seventh before going back ahead with a run in the eighth. Tillman's ground ball to second base brought home Miller, but the lead wouldn't last.

Fremont tied it again in the bottom of the inning when Carter Sintek led off with a single, stole two bases and scored on a sacrifice fly by Colin Ridder.

The Wolves' Cunningham was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and advanced to third after a balk and a sacrifice by Xavier Cavenaugh. Grossart then delivered the sacrifice fly to put Equitable Bank ahead.

Miller did the rest, getting a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to end it.

"It's tough to lose but what a great game to be a part of," Hayden said. "Our guys gave it everything they had."

Equitable Bank (33-12)........................120 000 011—5 13 0

Fremont First State Bank (24-10).......002 001 010—4 5 1

W: Miller. L: Dix. 2B: EB, Grossart; F, Cortes.

