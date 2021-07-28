American Legion: Fremont wins Class A National Division title

LINCOLN — The Fremont Legion team is loaded with big-time players who make big-time plays.
On Monday, Cal Janke made a run-saving catch and Carter Sintek went six innings before delivering the winning hit. On Tuesday, Brenton Pitt pitched for the first time all summer and Sam Gifford provided the winning hit as Fremont rallied from a seven-run deficit.
On Wednesday, Landon Mueller and Brady Benson gritted out seven innings and Janke came up clutch again with a three-run triple as Fremont beat the team from Omaha Skutt 7-3 at Den Hartog Field for the Class A National Division crown.
As for what makes this group come up clutch time after time?
“It’s our leadership, we have kids all over in our dugout that show good leadership,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “Those kids don’t want to give up and they keep on fighting for each other. When you have a dugout full of fighters, that’s something that always gives you an advantage.”
Said Sintek: “It’s our energy, we just come out ready to play every time.”
It was a slow start for Fremont (26-11) Wednesday. The defense lost a pair of pop-ups in the late-afternoon sun, digging itself into a 3-0 hole in the first inning as Mueller struggled to find the strike zone early.
But Fremont plated a run in the bottom of the first and Mueller settled in, allowing three more baserunners and striking out six during his five-inning outing. When Mueller walked off the field in the middle of the fifth, he was still in line for a loss.
His teammates, however, weren’t going to let that happen.
Three straight infield singles led to Sintek drawing an RBI walk and Janke strode to the plate with the score 3-3. He sent a belt-high fastball deep into the left-field gap to clear the bases.
“Landon did a really good job of giving us some solid innings, and I was confident in myself that I could get the job done,” Janke said. “I love every one of these guys on the team, and it’s just a lot of fun playing with them.”
In 2019, Fremont won the American Division Legion state tournament, and became state champion for the first time since 1946 when it advanced to represent Nebraska at the regional tournament.
Since there was no 2020 Legion tournament due to COVID-19, Fremont has a shot at back-to-back state titles. The postseason journey was a little different this time for Sintek, who was in the stands two years ago as a freshman cheering on older brother, Brody, who now plays at Wayne State.
“It’s something special; it feels good, but we’re not done yet,” Sintek said.
Fremont will face either Gretna or Omaha Creighton Prep in a best-of-three series Friday and Saturday to determine the regional representative along with host team Hastings.