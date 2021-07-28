American Legion: Fremont wins Class A National Division title

LINCOLN — The Fremont Legion team is loaded with big-time players who make big-time plays.

On Monday, Cal Janke made a run-saving catch and Carter Sintek went six innings before delivering the winning hit. On Tuesday, Brenton Pitt pitched for the first time all summer and Sam Gifford provided the winning hit as Fremont rallied from a seven-run deficit.

On Wednesday, Landon Mueller and Brady Benson gritted out seven innings and Janke came up clutch again with a three-run triple as Fremont beat the team from Omaha Skutt 7-3 at Den Hartog Field for the Class A National Division crown.

As for what makes this group come up clutch time after time?

“It’s our leadership, we have kids all over in our dugout that show good leadership,” Fremont coach Jeff Hayden said. “Those kids don’t want to give up and they keep on fighting for each other. When you have a dugout full of fighters, that’s something that always gives you an advantage.”

Said Sintek: “It’s our energy, we just come out ready to play every time.”

It was a slow start for Fremont (26-11) Wednesday. The defense lost a pair of pop-ups in the late-afternoon sun, digging itself into a 3-0 hole in the first inning as Mueller struggled to find the strike zone early.