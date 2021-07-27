American Legion: Gretna, Bellevue West remain alive at state tournament

For the third time, DC Electric (Bellevue West) staved off elimination at the American Legion state tournament.
Pitcher Jack Bland made sure of that Tuesday night.
He tossed a three-hitter to lead the Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) at Omaha Westside. The victory kept DC Electric (52-3) alive for the final day of the double-elimination event.
"Jack was outstanding tonight," coach Jason Shockey said. "He mixed up his three pitches and threw them all for strikes."
It was another must-win game for the Thunderbirds, who lost in Saturday's first round. They bounced back to defeat teams from Omaha Westside and Lincoln Southeast before the victory over the Junior Jays.
"I think we're at our best when our backs are against the wall," Bland said. "I'm a do or die guy and that's when I get my best thrill out of baseball."
Five Points Bank (33-15) is still in the driver's seat of the tourney. The Junior Jays will play in the championship game Wednesday at 8 p.m. against the winner of the 5 p.m. game between DC Electric and Gretna.
"We've gotten great starting pitching the last three days," Shockey said. "We still have some arms left for tomorrow."
Five Points Bank grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Zach Ryan. Bland escaped further trouble when right fielder Daniel Lester caught a fly and then threw a runner out at the plate.
DC Electric scored its two runs in the third. Connor Schneider brought one home with an infield grounder and Carson Wright drove home the second with an RBI double.
Bland mowed down the Junior Jays in order the next three innings before Sam Ryberg rapped a one-out single in the seventh. He then got Coby Hatcher to hit into a fielder's choice and struck out Jack Stessman to end the game.
Luke Papa pitched five innings for the Junior Jays and yielded five hits before giving way to Ryberg in the sixth.
"We need two more wins and we're going to give it our all," Bland said. "We're going all over the country when this season ends and we want to go out as family."
Five Points Bank...010 000 0—1 3 0
DC Electric............002 000 x—2 6 1
W: Bland. L: Papa. 2B: DC, Wright.
Gretna 7, Omaha Burke 5
Connor Cole pitched six strong innings of relief to keep the Dragons alive while eliminating the team from Omaha Burke.
Cole, who took over for starter Jackson Shelburne in the second inning, gave up two runs on six hits in 98-degree weather. He struck out three and walked two.
"Connor pitched for our junior team all year," Gretna coach Bryan O'Flynn said. "He wasn't overpowering but he had three pitches working for him."
Gretna grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Mick Huber and a steal of home by Caleb Schnell.
The Bulldogs scored three in the bottom of the inning to take their only lead. Owen Kelley had the lone RBI with a single but Gretna threw out a runner at the plate to end the inning.
The Dragons took the lead for good with two in the third. Skylar Graham and Kaden Conrad had the RBIs and Gretna tacked on another run in the fourth on a wild pitch.
The Dragons added two in the fifth and then held on in the final inning. The Bulldogs closed to 7-5 and would have brought the winning run to the plate but a runner was thrown out at third to end the game.
It was a nice bounce back win for 33-14 Gretna, which lost to Five Points Bank 15-2 on Monday night.
"I feel good about our team," O'Flynn said. "We just put that loss behind us."
Prime Time finishes the season 34-14.
Gretna (33-14)..............202 120 0—7 9 1
Prime Time (34-14)......300 010 1—5 11 2
W: Cole. L: Chavis. 2B: G, Lund.
