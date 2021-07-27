 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion: Gretna defeats Omaha Burke to remain alive at state tournament
0 comments
topical
BASEBALL

American Legion: Gretna defeats Omaha Burke to remain alive at state tournament

Connor Cole

Gretna’s Connor Cole delivers a pitch Tuesday at the American Legion state tournament. He helped the Dragons post a 7-5 win.

 MIKE PATTERSON, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out the All-Nebraska baseball teams since 2010.

Gretna defeated Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) 7-5 on Tuesday to remain alive in the American Legion state baseball tournament.

The Dragons trailed 3-2 after the first inning but took the lead by scoring twice in the third. They added one more run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Pitcher Connor Cole took over in the second inning for Gretna and got the win.

The Dragons advance to play Tuesday at 4 p.m. while the season ends for the 34-14 Bulldogs.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese diplomats furious over media photo of country's weightlifting gold-medalist

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert