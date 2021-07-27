American Legion: Gretna defeats Omaha Burke to remain alive at state tournament

Gretna defeated Prime Time Sporting Goods (Omaha Burke) 7-5 on Tuesday to remain alive in the American Legion state baseball tournament.

The Dragons trailed 3-2 after the first inning but took the lead by scoring twice in the third. They added one more run in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Pitcher Connor Cole took over in the second inning for Gretna and got the win.

The Dragons advance to play Tuesday at 4 p.m. while the season ends for the 34-14 Bulldogs.

