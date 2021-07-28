 Skip to main content
American Legion: Gretna team defeats Bellevue West to advance to state championship
BASEBALL

Gretna defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 3-1 on Wednesday at the American Legion state baseball tournament.

Skylar Graham tossed a complete-game four hitter to lead 34-14 Gretna.

The win lifts the Dragons into the American Division championship game later Wednesday night against Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep).

The loss ends the season for the Thunderbirds, who finish 52-4. Both of their tourney losses came against Gretna.

