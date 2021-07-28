American Legion: Gretna wins American Division championship

A last-second change of locale Wednesday night didn't stop Gretna from capturing the division title of the American Legion state baseball tournament.
The Dragons defeated Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) 7-2 to win the American Division championship. Gretna had defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 3-1 earlier in the day to advance to the final.
The title game was scheduled for Omaha Westside but a faulty bank of lights shifted the location to Omaha Skutt. The game scheduled to start at 8 p.m. didn't begin until 9:30 and lasted until 11:35.
Gretna advances to play Fremont First State Bank in a best-of-3 series to determine the state champion. That series will begin Friday at a site to be determined.
The Junior Jays jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI single by Sam Ryberg. The Dragons tied it in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring groundout by Caden Boswell.
Five Points Bank went back ahead in the second inning when Drew Jensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Starter Rusty Wortman escaped further damage by striking out Parker Mooney to end the inning.
The Junior Jays threatened again in the third, putting runners at second and third with one out. A groundout and a flyout kept Gretna's deficit at one run.
That changed in the bottom of the inning when Boswell smacked a three-run homer to left. It was the first home run of the tournament.
An RBI single by Skylar Graham later in the inning made it 5-2 and the Dragons added single runs in the fifth and sixth.
Caleb Schnell came on in the third inning and went the rest of the way for Gretna to pick up the win.
Five Points Bank (33-16).....110 000 0—2 3 2
Gretna (35-14).....................104 011 x—7 6 1
W: Schnell. L: Bauer. 2B: G, Chaney. HR: G, Boswell.
Gretna 3, Bellevue West 1
Gretna did it again to DC Electric, and this setback eliminated the team from Bellevue West from the American Legion state tournament.
The Dragons defeated DC Electric 3-1 Wednesday in an elimination game of the Class A American tourney. Gretna beat the Thunderbirds 11-1 in Saturday’s opening round.
The loss ended the season for DC Electric at 52-4.
“It just wasn’t our day,” coach Jason Shockey said. “We didn’t get it done.”
Shockey pointed to the second as the key inning.
DC Electric had the table set, loading the bases with none out on three consecutive singles. Gretna starter Skylar Graham survived the inning, allowing only one run on a fielder’s choice.
The Dragons grabbed a 2-1 lead with in the third, starting the rally with two out. Caden Boswell had an RBI single and Mick Huber followed with an RBI triple into the right-field corner.
Gretna tacked on an insurance run in the sixth. Boswell singled, stole second and scored on a single by Rusty Wortman.
Graham went the distance in 98-degree heat, tossing a four-hitter while striking out four. He did not walk a batter.
He outdueled Gage Allen, who also pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits and struck out three.
“Far and away, this was one of the better teams that I’ve coached,” Shockey said. “I feel bad for everybody, especially our seniors.”
DC Electric...010 000 0—1 4 0
Gretna..........002 001 x—3 5 1
W: Graham. L: Allen. 3B: G, Huber.
