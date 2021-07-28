American Legion: Gretna wins American Division championship

A last-second change of locale Wednesday night didn't stop Gretna from capturing the division title of the American Legion state baseball tournament.

The Dragons defeated Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) 7-2 to win the American Division championship. Gretna had defeated DC Electric (Bellevue West) 3-1 earlier in the day to advance to the final.

The title game was scheduled for Omaha Westside but a faulty bank of lights shifted the location to Omaha Skutt. The game scheduled to start at 8 p.m. didn't begin until 9:30 and lasted until 11:35.

Gretna advances to play Fremont First State Bank in a best-of-3 series to determine the state champion. That series will begin Friday at a site to be determined.

The Junior Jays jumped in front 1-0 in the top of the first on an RBI single by Sam Ryberg. The Dragons tied it in the bottom of the inning on a run-scoring groundout by Caden Boswell.

Five Points Bank went back ahead in the second inning when Drew Jensen was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Starter Rusty Wortman escaped further damage by striking out Parker Mooney to end the inning.