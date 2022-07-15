 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

American Legion: Gretna's team defeats Bellevue East at Area 3 tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Defending Class A American Legion state champion Gretna Post 216 defeated Hike Real Estate (Bellevue East) 7-2 on Friday at the Area 3 baseball tournament at Millard North.

​Ethan Hermsen had three hits, including a two-run double, to help the Dragons post the victory.

Skylar Graham pitched the first four innings to get the win. Connor Cole threw the final three for Gretna, which boosted its record to 25-12.

The team from Bellevue East will play a losers bracket game Saturday at noon while Gretna will play a winners bracket game at 5 p.m.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

