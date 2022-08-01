American Legion: Millard South is ready for the Central Plains Regional

What has been a special summer could become even better for the American Legion senior team from Millard South.

The 52s Patriots qualified for the Central Plains Regional that begins Wednesday in Rapid City, S.D. The 36-11 Patriots will enter the tournament as the Nebraska champion by virtue of its 4-3 win Saturday over the team from Omaha Creighton Prep.

It was the squad’s first Class A Legion title since 1988 and finished off a clean sweep this summer for the teams from Millard South, which also captured the junior varsity and reserve titles.

“Our guys were so happy to win that state championship,” coach Greg Geary said. “Hopefully, that will give us some momentum for our trip back to Rapid City.”

The 52s won’t be a stranger to the diamond in Rapid City, having competed in a tournament there in early July. Geary said that trip had its fun aspects — such as a side trip to nearby Mount Rushmore — but this trip will focus entirely on baseball.

“I’m sure it’s going to have a different feel to it,” he said. “It will be a lot more businesslike.”

The Patriots enter the regional riding a six-game postseason win streak after losing to Five Points Bank (Prep) in the A-1 area tournament. The 52s went 5-0 in the American Division of the state tourney and then defeated the host Junior Jays, winning the championship for the first time in 34 years.

The regional trip will be the Patriots’ first since 2015, when the team went all the way to the Legion World Series.

“This will be a new experience for our players,” Geary said. “It’s nice that the coaches have been through it, so we know what to expect.”

The Patriots will begin the double-elimination tournament Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. against Iowa champion Moville. That game will be followed at noon by the game between state runner-up Five Points Bank and Mankato, Minn.

The 52s, who scored 51 runs over six games in the state tourney, have seven players batting higher than .300. Leading the way is Braden Cannon, who is hitting .382 and leads the team in RBIs with 34.

He drove in three of the four runs Saturday in the state championship win over the Junior Jays.

Other players with plus-.300 averages are Max Heard (.380), Brayden Hodges (.370), Cam Kozeal (.366), Conlin Grady (.356), Brayden Smith (.327) and Braden Sweet (.316). Sweet, the team’s leadoff batter, was attending a family reunion in California this past weekend but will be back for the regional.

Top hitter Cannon also is the team’s top pitcher. He is 10-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 67 strikeouts.

Other key starters are Grady (7-2, 2.59 ERA, 55 strikeouts), Grant Renken (4-1, 3.92) and Jake Dennis (4-2, 3.90). Noah Findeis, Drew DeVries and Nick Carroll each have three wins.

Geary said he is confident his team, the Class A runner-up in the spring, will be able to handle the experience of competing in a regional for the first time in seven years.

“These guys have been in a lot of high-pressure games,” he said. “We have a loose bunch and they’re ready for this.”

The Central Plains Regional consists of teams from five states — Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota. The eight regional champions will advance to the Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.

The regional schedule

Wednesday: 52s Patriots vs. Moville (Iowa), 9:30 a.m.; Mankato (Minnesota) vs. Five Points Bank, noon; West Fargo (North Dakota) vs. Sioux Falls (South Dakota), 3:30 p.m.; St. Michael (Minnesota) vs. Rapid City (South Dakota), 6:15.

Thursday: Losers bracket games at 9:30 a.m. and noon; winners bracket games at 3:30 p.m. and 6.

Friday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; winners bracket game at 6.

Saturday: Games at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sunday: Championship, 11 a.m. (another game to follow, if needed).