American Legion notes: Don Kiviniemi gets going-away surprises

Retiring American Legion baseball president and advisor Don Kiviniemi received two surprises at the recent Class A state tournament.

One pleasant and one not so much.

On the positive side, Kiviniemi was recognized for his 34 years of service before the tourney started at Bellevue East’s Roddy Field. A ceremony drew an estimated 300 and caught Kiviniemi off guard.

“I didn’t expect it, but it was really nice,” he said. “I always tried to do things for the betterment of everyone.”

Kiviniemi began working with Legion baseball in 1988, helping to revitalize Post 339 in Bellevue. He not only has been a key figure on the sports front but has been active helping veterans in need.

While attending the state tourney a few days after the ceremony, Kiviniemi received an unwelcome surprise. A foul ball broke his windshield and dented his hood.

“After all these years, that’s the first time it’s ever happened to me,” he said. “I guess that was telling me something because I felt it was time to go.”

Longtime umpire Tim Riskowski will take over for Kiviniemi on the Legion front.

Kudos to Roddy staff

Kudos to American Division Tournament Director Mike Perrin for the job he and his staff did putting on the five-day tourney at Roddy.

Everything went smoothly, and Perrin also did a nice job of updating tourney scores on the Legion website.

Perrin’s key helpers included his wife Stephanie, Bellevue East coach Ian DeLaet, public-address announcer Matt Rutherford and concession stand empress Payton Weaver — the keeper of the “world famous” Roddy root beer floats.

Rabbit wasn't a runner

There were two minor delays at the recent Class A area tournament in South Sioux City.

A storm knocked the power out one night, leading to a 30-minute stoppage until the lights were able to regenerate power.

Perhaps more interesting was a short delay when a rabbit ran across the field. Or more accurately, walked across the field.

“He wasn’t the fastest rabbit,” tournament director Rick Voss said. “He was enjoying the grass.”

Worthley decommits

Lincoln East All-Nebraska pitcher Jalen Worthley changed his mind about his collegiate destination, decommitting from San Jose State.

He recently announced his decision on Twitter.

“I want to thank everyone at San Jose State for believing in me and my abilities and for giving me the opportunity to play college baseball,” he said. “With that being said, my recruitment is now open.”

Worthley went 7-0 for the Spartans in the spring and was especially tough late in his senior season. He won both his state tourney starts by shutout and finished the season with 67 strikeouts.

He did not play for East's Legion team (Carpet Land) this summer.

During the spring, Worthley was throwing to his younger brother Jeter — a freshman catcher. Jeter already has committed to Michigan.