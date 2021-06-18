American Legion notes: Hastings to host regional again this summer

After a one-year absence, Hastings will return as an American Legion regional host this summer.

The city hosted the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in 2019 but all regionals and the Legion World Series were cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The 2019 sites were promised they would host again in 2021 to fulfill their two-year Legion contracts.

“It’s great that we’re getting back to normal,” said Russ Kindig, Hastings’ upper-level Legion commissioner. “We’ve been working on it for awhile so we’ll be ready.”

This year’s Mid-South Regional will be contested Aug. 3-8, with the winner advancing to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Teams at the regional will come from six states — Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.

Host Hastings Five Points Bank and the Nebraska champion will represent the state. Missouri, another state which has a large number of Legion teams, also will field two teams at the regional.

Kindig said it was disappointing to miss out on a regional in 2020 because several players from the Hastings 2019 team would have returned. That squad made it to the final day of the eight-team event.