American Legion notes: Hastings to host regional again this summer

After a one-year absence, Hastings will return as an American Legion regional host this summer.
The city hosted the Mid-South Regional at Duncan Field in 2019 but all regionals and the Legion World Series were cancelled last year because of the pandemic. The 2019 sites were promised they would host again in 2021 to fulfill their two-year Legion contracts.
“It’s great that we’re getting back to normal,” said Russ Kindig, Hastings’ upper-level Legion commissioner. “We’ve been working on it for awhile so we’ll be ready.”
This year’s Mid-South Regional will be contested Aug. 3-8, with the winner advancing to the World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Teams at the regional will come from six states — Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas.
Host Hastings Five Points Bank and the Nebraska champion will represent the state. Missouri, another state which has a large number of Legion teams, also will field two teams at the regional.
Kindig said it was disappointing to miss out on a regional in 2020 because several players from the Hastings 2019 team would have returned. That squad made it to the final day of the eight-team event.
“That’s behind us now,” Kindig said. “We had overwhelming crowds in 2019 and a great response from the community and we’re expecting both again this year.”
Battle of Omaha is set
The annual Battle of Omaha Legion tournament has a new look this season.
The event, which begins June 24, has merged with the other CWS Legion tourney traditionally hosted by Omaha Westside. A total of 42 teams will compete at seven sites — Omaha Burke, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Central (Boyd Park), Omaha North (Fontenelle Park), Omaha Roncalli, Omaha Skutt and Millard North.
Burke coach Scott Hodges, the tournament coordinator, said he was happy with the turnout this year.
“There’s always a potpourri of teams coming in for it,” he said. “We were kind of scrambling to have the tourney at all last year because of COVID.”
The Battle of Omaha championship game will be played at Burke at 9 a.m. on June 28.
State tourneys scheduled
The Legion state tournaments, cancelled last year because of the pandemic, are back on schedule for 2021.
The Class A Senior Area tournaments will be played July 16-21. Area host sites are Bellevue West, Millard West, Papillion-La Vista (Fricke Field), Omaha Skutt, Lincoln (Den Hartog), Norfolk and Kearney.
Host sites for the Class A Senior state tournaments — to be played July 24-29 — are Omaha Westside (American Division) and Lincoln’s Den Hartog (National Division). The best-of-three division finals to determine the state champion will be July 30-31.
The Class B and Class C Senior Area tournaments will be played July 23-28. The state tournaments for both — Class B in Waverly and Class C in Palmer — will be July 31-Aug. 5.
The Legion Junior state tournaments will be played at Papillion-La Vista South (Class A), Waverly (Class B) and Pender (Class C).
Hertzel to retire
Tom Hertzel, the longtime groundskeeper at Lincoln’s Sherman Field, will be retiring soon.
“This will be my last summer,” he said. “I’ve been with the parks and rec department for 46 years and working here at Sherman the past 20.”
Hertzel spent most of his time at Sherman while his staff worked there and at the other fields around town under Hertzel’s direction.
“It was getting to be time,” he said. “I’m looking forward to spending more time with the grandkids and doing some golfing and fishing.”
Hertzel said one of his favorite Sherman memories was the 2019 Class A state final, when Millard West defeated Millard South 1-0 in 11 innings.
“It was a great game and the crowd was awesome,” he said. “I won’t forget that one.”
Hertzel recently was honored by the NSAA with an Outstanding Service Award for baseball.
