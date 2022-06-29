American Legion notes: Lincoln East team is finding its footing

A rebuilt roster hasn’t slowed the American Legion team from Lincoln East this summer.

Carpet Land captured the CWS/Junior Jays Classic this past weekend at Omaha Creighton Prep. The 32-team tourney drew Legion teams from several states.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s squad defeated 52s Patriots (Millard South) 12-7 in the final. Tyson Romero went 5.2 innings to pick up the win that boosted the Spartans to 21-5.

“It felt good to win it,” Lanik said. “It was a battle just to get to that final, and we know Millard South has a great team.”

At the varsity state tourney in May, the Patriots defeated Lincoln East in the semifinal.

“We’ve pretty much got a new team this summer,” Lanik said. “We’re only starting two who started at the state tourney.”

It’s the second tournament win this summer for the Spartans, who captured the Mike Peterson/Doug Kaltenberger event in Lincoln a few weeks ago.

“I’m definitely pleased with where we are,” Lanik said. “We want to keep our momentum going toward the end of the season.”

Carpet Land will compete at a tournament in Boston from July 8 through 11.

Kozeal nets award

Millard South’s Cam Kozeal was named the state’s Gatorade player of the year.

The Vanderbilt pledge led the Patriots to a 26-10 record and a runner-up finish in Class A. He batted .433 in the spring with six home runs and 42 RBIs.

The first-team All-Nebraska selection also has volunteered on behalf of the Open Door Mission as well as youth programs. The senior-to-be has maintained a 3.76 GPA.

The award recognizes not only athletic excellence but high standards of academic achievement and character on and off the field.

Sams & Briggs event

The first Sams & Briggs Midsummer Classic was played between the Legion teams from Omaha North and Omaha Central.

The game, which drew more than 1,000 to UNO’s Anderson Field, raised funds in memory of Briggs O’Neill and TreVon Sams. Ten-year-old Briggs, son of Viking coach Todd O’Neill, died last year. Sams, a former Central player and coach, died last month at age 32.

The Eagles won the game 9-0.

Brooklawn prevails

Four-time Legion World Series champion Brooklawn (N.J.) captured the senior portion of the Battle of Omaha tournament, defeating River City (Wash.) for the title.

More than 250 teams competed in the event, held for the 19th year.

SlumpBuster tourney

The lack of rain allowed the SlumpBuster tournament to be played without disruption this season.

More than 700 teams played 2,000 games in the world’s largest youth tournament, held annually in Omaha.

Tournament official Jason McCoy said the tourney generated 25,000 hotel room nights for the Metro area and that plans are already underway for the 2023 event.

Lincoln diocese win

The Lincoln diocese prevailed for the fifth time in six attempts in the I-80 Collar Series softball game, winning 17-9 at Anderson Field.

The game between priests of the Lincoln and Omaha diocese is a fundraiser to promote vocations and religious life.

Organizer Joe Bober estimated almost 1,200 attended. The Rev. Michael Zimmer, playing for the Lincoln team, was named MVP (Most Valuable Priest).

Postseason ahead

The Class A Senior Legion area tournaments will be played July 15 through 20 at seven sites: Bennington, Millard North, Creighton Prep, Brown Park, Den Hartog (Lincoln), South Sioux City and Duncan Field (Hastings).

The area tourney at Hartog will begin July 14 to avoid a conflict the next day with the Cornhusker State Games.

The Class A state tournament will be July 23 through 27 at Bellevue East’s Roddy Field and Hartog.

