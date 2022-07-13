American Legion notes: Millard West team has strong showing at Gopher Classic

The Class A champion during the spring also is having a solid American Legion season this summer.

Wolfe Electric (Millard West) is 31-5 after a strong performance at the 96-team Gopher Classic in suburban Minneapolis. The Wildcats went 7-1 and reached the semifinals of the nation’s largest Legion tournament.

“We hit the ball well when we needed it,” coach Steve Frey said. “We were pretty resilient and were able to fight back when we fell behind.”

Frey added that the tournament, played at 16 sites, gave Wolfe Electric the opportunity to use its entire roster.

“When you’re playing eight games in a short amount of time, it’s tough,” he said. “Guys who are usually relievers get a chance to start and pretty much everybody on the team has to contribute.”

The team from Millard West won the Gopher Classic in 2018.

The Wildcats, who won a 70-team tourney earlier this summer in Arkansas, entered the Legion season riding the momentum of an 11-10 win over Millard South in the Class A final. It was Millard West’s second championship, with the first coming in 2019.

Wolfe Electric will return to action Friday in the Area 2 Legion tournament at Brown Park.

Patriots win league

The 52s Patriots (Millard South) edged Wolfe Electric (Millard West) to capture the Metro Legion seniors championship.

Coach Greg Geary’s squad finished 10-0 in league play, edging the 9-0 Wildcats. Those teams were followed by 9-1 Gretna, 8-1 Equitable Bank (Elkhorn North), 8-2 PDG Storm (Elkhorn South) and 8-2 Union Pizzeria (Millard North).

“It was a good league season for us,” Geary said. “Obviously, things are a little different in the summer with so many tournaments on the weekends.”

The 26-9 Patriots finished as the state runners-up in the spring, losing to Millard West on a walk-off home run.

“I think there is a little added motivation there for this summer,” Geary said. “Our team is pretty much the same from the spring, so those guys probably haven’t forgotten.”

The coach credited his team for still playing hard this late in the summer season.

“By this time, these guys have played 75-80 games when you include the spring,” he said. “But we have great team chemistry and they love to come to the ball park.”

Prep’s familiar faces

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Legion team from Omaha Creighton Prep — Five Points Bank — is enjoying another successful summer.

Several players from coach Pat Mooney’s squad have been playing together since the fourth grade.

Prep assistant Joe Ryberg coached five players — Sam Ryberg, Jack Stessman, Drew Jensen, Zach Ryan and Parker Mooney — at Memorial Little League. Robert O’Malley later joined that group.

Jensen was forced to miss his final baseball season because of an injury suffered during basketball season.

“Those guys have played together a long time,” Mooney said. “They’re good friends and good students.”

Five Points Bank is 26-10 this summer and narrowly missed winning their pool at the Gopher Classic.

Fenway connections

The Legion team from Lincoln East was able to take an impressive side trip last week while playing at a tournament in Boston.

Coach Mychal Lanik’s Carpet Land squad attended a game at Fenway Park, thanks in large part to Red Sox reliever Jake Diekman.

The Nebraska native set the teams up with VIP passes for the first game of the four-game series against the New York Yankees. Diekman once played Class C Legion baseball for Wymore before carving out a 12-year MLB career with six teams.

“I played against Jake once upon a time,” Lanik said. “And his wife’s cousin plays for us, so it was great to have those connections.”

The team got to watch batting practice from the field and Diekman spoke to the Spartans’ players for about 30 minutes. The Yankees won the game 6-5.

“Jake is about as humble of a guy as you’re going to meet,” Lanik said. “It was a great experience and something our guys will never forget.”