American Legion: Omaha Creighton Prep team completes a triple play

It didn’t take long in this American Legion baseball season for the team from Omaha Creighton Prep to turn a rarity — a triple play.

The Five Points Bank squad turned it in the first inning Wednesday night against Millard Sox Black. The team from Prep would go on to win 11-2.

The Sox had runners at first and second and none out when Junior Jays first baseman Jack Thiele snagged a line drive. With the runners moving on the pitch, he threw to second and the ball was relayed back to first for the 3-6-3 triple play.

“The kids were excited about it,” Five Points Bank coach Pat Mooney said. “Obviously, you don’t see those very often.”

According to a baseball website, the odds against turning a triple play in a game are 1,400 to 1.

Mooney, in his 23rd season as head coach at Prep, said he could only remember his team turning one other triple play. It also happened during the Legion season at a tournament in Minnesota.

“It was at the Gopher Classic in 2016,” he said. “When something like that happens, you don’t forget it.”

Wildcats still rolling

Wolfe Electric (Millard West) also has gotten off to a strong Legion start following the Wildcats’ recent Class A state championship.

Coach Steve Frey’s squad opened the summer season with a 12-2, five-inning win over Five Points Bank (Prep). Drew Borner and Avery Moore each had two RBIs and pitcher Jackson Williams got the victory.

The Wildcats jumped to an 8-0 lead and cruised home, though Frey said he’s learned never to relax when his team has a big lead. Millard West led Millard South 9-0 in the state final, lost the lead 10-9 but rallied for the 11-10 victory.

“I’ll never forget that game,” the coach said. “It teaches you once more that no lead is safe.”

Regionals set

There will be a few tweaks later this summer when the Legion regionals begin for local Class A Senior squads.

After two seasons of regional play at Duncan Field in Hastings, the state champion and runner-up will advance to the regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. Hastings earned an automatic bid when it was the host team so the state runner-up will advance for the first time since 2018.

Hastings hosted the regional in 2019 and again in 2021. There was no Legion postseason in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Teams from Nebraska also will return to the more familiar Central Plains Region, which includes four other states — Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. The Nebraska representatives played in the Mid-South Region at Hastings.

The regional will be held Aug. 3-7, with the eight regional champions advancing to the Legion World Series Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, North Carolina.

The host teams for the two divisions of the Class A Senior state tournament will be Bellevue East and Lincoln Northeast.

Class B Senior state will be at Broken Bow and Class C Senior state will be at Wisner.

Collin-Orcutt feedback

The Collin-Orcutt All-Star Game went off without a hitch on Memorial Day, with the Collin squad posting a 6-0 win at Brown Park.

The game was moved up from 6 p.m. to noon because of the threat of inclement weather.

John Stella, who helps organize the game each year, said the change in starting time didn’t hurt the attendance.

“We had a great crowd and a great game,” he said. “Everything went off pretty smoothly.”

Brayden Smith of Millard South belted a three-run homer to help lead the Collins to victory.

Next year will be the 50th year for the game, named after longtime coaches Cornie Collin and Scotty Orcutt.

Tribute to Gehrig

Every Legion team was encouraged to observe a moment of silence before games Thursday in memory of Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig and all veterans who have suffered and died from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The resolution was adopted by the Legion’s national committee last year. Major-league teams also began the tradition in 2021 to raise awareness of ALS and Gehrig, who died of the disease at age 37 on June 2, 1941.

Teams and sponsors

The area’s American Legion Senior teams and their sponsors this summer:

Bellevue East: Hike Real Estate. Bellevue West: DC Electric. Bennington: Bennington Post 266. Elkhorn: Ortho Nebraska Antlers Post 211. Elkhorn North: Equitable Bank Post 211. Elkhorn South: PDG Storm Post 211. Gretna: Gretna Post 211. Lincoln High: Sampson Construction. Lincoln North Star: Anderson Ford. Lincoln Northeast: Judds Brothers. Lincoln Southeast: JC Brager. Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank. Millard North: Union Pizzeria Mustangs. Millard South: Fifty-Two’s Patriots. Millard West: Wolfe Electric Wildcats. Millard Sox Black. Millard Sox Gold. Omaha Burke: PrimeTime Sporting Goods Bulldogs. Omaha Central: COLBA Eagles. Omaha Creighton Prep: Five Points Bank. Omaha Creighton Prep 2: Junior Bluejays. Omaha Gross: Peitzmeier Demolition. Omaha North: C & H Construction Vikings. Omaha Northwest: Taylor Made Home Solutions Huskies. Omaha Skutt: Arbor Bank SkyHawks. Omaha South: Jordan’s Studio Post 331. Omaha Westside: KB Building Services. Papillion-La Vista: Papillion Pinnacle Bank. Papillion-La Vista South: Gene’s Auto. Ralston: SOS Heating & Cooling Post 373.

