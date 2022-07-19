American Legion: Omaha Creighton Prep team defeats Millard South in A-1 area final

Five Points Bank (Omaha Creighton Prep) capped off its march through the American Legion area tournament in dominating fashion.

The host Junior Jays defeated the 52s Patriots (Millard South) 14-0 on Tuesday night in the A-1 area final. The victory boosts Five Points Bank into the 16-team Legion state tournament that begins Saturday at Bellevue East’s Roddy Field and Lincoln’s Den Hartog Field.

“We scored early and often,” coach Pat Mooney said. “We had 12 hits in the first two innings.”

Those 12 hits helped produce 12 early runs as the Junior Jays struck for five in the first and seven in the second. The game ended in the fifth inning because of the mercy rule.

Starter Louis Schneckenberger tossed a four-hitter to get the win.

“It was hot, so Louie sat under a tree between innings,” Mooney said. “At least we had a breeze and he did a nice job on the mound.”

Zach Ryan belted a three-run homer to lead the Five Points Bank attack.

The victory came one day after Robert O’Malley fired a no-hitter in a 12-0 victory over the COLBA Eagles (Omaha Central).

“We’re pitching well and hitting well,” Mooney said. “We really played some good ball in this tournament.”

Five Points Bank will play in the National Division portion of the state tourney in Lincoln. As the area runner-up, the 52s will compete in the American Division at Roddy Field.

Five Points Bank (31-10)....571 10—14 15 1

52s Patriots (30-10)...........000 00— 0 4 3

W: Schneckenberger. L: Dennis. HR: FPB, Ryan.

Area 2 (at Brown Park)

DC Electric Thunderbirds 5, Wolfe Electric Wildcats 3

Ryan Sullivan picked up the pitching win as DC Electric (Bellevue West) scored three runs in the seventh to defeat previously unbeaten Wolfe Electric (Millard West) to force a second game later Tuesday night.

The area tourney winner will play in the National Division of the state tourney at Den Hartog while the runner-up will advance to the American Division at Roddy Field.

DC Electric...........020 000 3—5 8 0

Wolfe Electric......000 002 1—3 10 0

W: Sullivan. L: Spreitzer.

Area 3 (at Millard North)

Union Pizzeria Mustangs 7, KB Building Services Warriors 2

The Mustangs (Millard North) scored six runs in the fourth inning to post the tourney semifinal win over KB (Omaha Westside).

Union Pizzeria advanced to the tourney final later Tuesday night against Gretna, the defending state champion. The winner of that game moves on to the American Division at Roddy Field and the loser will play in the National Division at Den Hartog.

Union Pizzeria................010 600 0—7 9 1

KB Building Services......000 011 0—2 5 1

W: Palmer. L: Madison.

Area 4 (at Bennington)

PDG Storm 15, Equitable Bank Wolves 7

The Storm (Elkhorn South) scored 12 runs over the first three innings against the Wolves (Elkhorn North) to force a second game later Tuesday night.

The winner of the area tourney advances to compete at state at Den Hartog Field while the runner-up will play at Roddy Field.

Equitable Bank......220 030— 7 8 7

PDG Storm............336 012—15 15 3

W: Tate. L: Edwards.

Area 5 at Lincoln (Den Hartog)

Carpet Land Spartans 7, Lincoln Pinnacle Bank 2

The Spartans (Lincoln East) defeated Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) to capture the area title.

Carpet Land advances to the American Division of the state tourney at Roddy Field while Pinnacle Bank will compete in the National Division at Den Hartog.

Carpet Land.........102 301 0—7 5 0

Pinnacle Bank......001 001 0—2 4 6

W: Johnson. L: Neeman.

Area 7 (at Hastings)

Hastings Five Points Bank 13, North Platte FNBO Nationals 4

Hastings scored seven runs in the fourth inning in the semifinal victory to advance to the area tourney final against Grand Island Home Federal.

The Area 7 champion will move on to play in the state tourney’s American Division at Roddy Field while the runner-up will play in the National Division at Den Hartog.

Hastings...........010 705—13 12 2

North Platte.....100 030— 4 6 5

W: Espino. L: Wright.

