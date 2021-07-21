American Legion senior area tournaments schedule

Below is the schedule for the American Legion senior area tournaments.
* * *
CLASS B
B-1, at Fairbury
Friday: Hickman, bye. York vs. Fairfield, 2 p.m.; Beatrice vs. Aurora, 5; Crete vs. Fairbury, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 6 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-2, at Plattsmouth
Friday: Plattsmouth, bye. Lincoln Christian vs. Nebraska City, 3 p.m.; Auburn vs. Springfield, 5:30; Falls City vs. Omaha Roncalli, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 3 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5:30 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 3 p.m. and 5:30; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5:30 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-3, at West Point
Friday: West Point, bye. Albion vs. Arlington, 2:30 p.m.; Waterloo-Valley vs. Fort Calhoun, 5; Blair vs. ETC Knights, 7:30. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 2:30 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 7:30. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2:30 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 7:30. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 7:30. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-4, at Wahoo
Friday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.; Central City vs. Twin River, 1 p.m.; Seward vs. Omaha Concordia, 4; Ashland vs. Wahoo State Bank, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-5, at Wayne
Friday: Stanton vs. O’Neill, 4 p.m.; Pierce vs. Wayne, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; Columbus Lakeview vs. Stanton-O’Neill winner, 4. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 4 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-6, at Minden
Friday: Gothenburg vs. McCook, 11 a.m.; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Holdrege, 2 p.m.; Cozad vs. Broken Bow, 5; St. Paul vs. Minden, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
B-7, at Alliance
Friday: Gering, bye. Ogallala vs. Chadron, 4:30 p.m.; Alliance vs. Sidney, 7. Saturday: Winners bracket games at 4:30 p.m. and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 2 p.m.; winners bracket game at 5:30. Monday: Games at 6 p.m.. Tuesday: Championship, 4:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
CLASS C
C-1, at Crofton
Friday: Creighton vs. Hartington, 1p.m.; Neligh vs. Ponca, 4; Battle Creek vs. Crofton, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-2, at Scribner
Friday: Pender vs. Wisner-Pilger-Beemer, 1 p.m.; Wakefield vs. Tekamah-Herman, 4; North Bend-Morse Bluff vs. Hooper-Scribner, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 2:30 p.m.; winners bracket game at 5. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-3, at Malcolm
Friday: Louisville-Weeping Water vs. EMN, 5 p.m.; Valparaiso vs. Syracuse, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 4 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Game at 6 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-4, at Geneva
Friday: Wilber vs. Wymore, 2 p.m.; SOS vs. UBC, 5; Sutton vs. Geneva, 8. Saturday: Winners brackets games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; losers bracket game at 4. Sunday: Winners bracket game at 1 p.m.; losers bracket game at 4. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 7 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-5, at Hebron
Friday: Tecumseh vs. BDS, 6 p.m.; Adams vs. Hebron, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 6 p.m.; Alma vs. Adams-Hebron winner, 8. Sunday: Winners bracket games at 6 p.m.; losers bracket game at 8. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 6 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-6, at Ravenna
Friday: DCB, bye. Shelton-Gibbon vs. Ord, 1 p.m.; Wood River vs. PWG, 4; Ravenna vs. Elwood, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 6 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5:30 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
C-7, at Bridgeport
Friday: Valentine vs. Carl Heath, 2:30 p.m.; Sherican County vs. Hershland, 5; Imperial vs. Bridgeport, 7:30. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 2:30 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 7:30. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 5 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7:30. Monday: Game at 6 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH