American Legion senior area tournaments schedule

B-4, at Wahoo

Friday: Lincoln Lutheran vs. Waverly, 10 a.m.; Central City vs. Twin River, 1 p.m.; Seward vs. Omaha Concordia, 4; Ashland vs. Wahoo State Bank, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; winners bracket games at 4 and 7. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 1 p.m. and 4; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Games at 4 p.m. and 7. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

B-5, at Wayne

Friday: Stanton vs. O’Neill, 4 p.m.; Pierce vs. Wayne, 7. Saturday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; Columbus Lakeview vs. Stanton-O’Neill winner, 4. Sunday: Losers bracket game at 1 p.m.; winners bracket game at 7. Monday: Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday: Championship, 4 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

B-6, at Minden

Friday: Gothenburg vs. McCook, 11 a.m.; Doniphan-Trumbull vs. Holdrege, 2 p.m.; Cozad vs. Broken Bow, 5; St. Paul vs. Minden, 8. Saturday: Losers bracket games at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; winners bracket games at 5 and 8. Sunday: Losers bracket games at 2 p.m. and 5; winners bracket game at 8. Monday: Games at 5 p.m. and 8. Tuesday: Championship, 5 p.m. (a second game to follow, if necessary).

B-7, at Alliance